Samsung's slashed AU$1,549 off last year's excellent S90D OLED TV in its latest 'secret' sale

Great deals on some of Samsung's best phones, too

Samsung product images next to a Tom&#039;s Guide &#039;Act Fast!&#039; deal banner
(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Samsung has another 'secret' sale on at the moment (its third since October), and between you and me, I don't think the electronics giant is doing a very good job of keeping it hush-hush.

For starters, Samsung's been sending people emails about it, and if that wasn't enough, the words "Secret Sale" are plastered on the home page Samsung's website for all to see. It's almost like Samsung wants people to know that it's slashing prices on some of its top products. Way to keep a secret, blabbermouth!

Samsung's latest 48-hour sale, which ends at 10am (AEDT) on March 12, is offering some incredible savings on a range of high-end products. Our top pick has to be S90D OLED TV deal, which slashes a gargantuan AU$1,549 from the price of the 55-inch model, bringing its price down to just AU$1,799. Not bad for Samsung's second best OLED of 2024.

To unlock the discounted price, simply visit the Samsung Secret Sale landing page, add the TV to your cart, then apply the code SECRET3 at the checkout.

Samsung S90D (55-inch)
Samsung S90D (55-inch): was AU$3,299.50 now AU$1,750 at Samsung AU

Save AU$1,549

While the S95D was Samsung's top OLED of 2024, the more affordable S90D was the next best thing, offering stunning black levels and better-than-average brightness. Admittedly, it lacks the fantastic anti-glare filter that comes on Samsung's flagship OLED, but at this price it's an unbelievable deal regardless. To get the 55-inch model for just AU$1,799, simply use the code SECRET3 at the checkout.

View Deal

While the TV deal above is arguably the best offer in Samsung's Secret Sale, there are a number of other great discounts on the table. Those in the market for a new smartphone should probably take note of the huge discount on Samsung's 2024 flagship handset, the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Right now, the 256GB model is had its price temporarily slashed by AU$500, bringing its price down to AU$1,499, which is an excellent price for what is still one of the best Android phones you can buy.

Of course, if you want to save even more money, you can still get a flagship experience from Samsung's Galaxy S24 Plus. It may lack the S24 Ultra's S Pen, and have a slightly less impressive camera system, but it boasts the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, so you can expect brilliant performance and remarkable Galaxy AI features.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 256GB
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 256GB: was AU$1,999 now AU$1,499 at Samsung AU

Save AU$500

Still one of the best handsets you can buy right now, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is discounted by AU$500 in Samsung's Secret Sale, bringing its price down to AU$1499. Additionally, you can get AU$200 in bonus trade-in value on top of what your old device is worth. To get the full discount, just enter the code SECRET3 at the checkout.

View Deal
Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus (128GB)
Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus (128GB): was AU$1,549 now AU$929.40 at Samsung AU

Save AU$619.60

Want to save even more money on a new handset? You'll save a massive AU$619.60 on Samsung's Galaxy S24 Plus, which boasts the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset as its Ultra sibling. On top of this, you can receive AU$150 in bonus in credit when you hand over an eligible device. Just make sure you use the code SECRET3 at the checkout to get the full discount.

View Deal

While the deals above are the ones I personally regard as best, you can find great discounts on several other products, including TVs, tablets, refrigerators, washing machines, vacuums and more on the Samsung's Secret Sale landing page. Just make sure you use the code SECRET3 at checkout if you plan on buying anything.

You'll have to act fast, though — Samsung's Secret Sale ends at 10am (AEDT) on March 12, 2025.

Stephen Lambrechts
Stephen Lambrechts

Stephen Lambrechts is the Managing Editor of Tom's Guide AU and has written professionally across the categories of tech, film, television and gaming for the last 15 years. Before Tom's Guide, he spent several years as a Senior Journalist at TechRadar, had a brief stint as Editor in Chief at Official Xbox Magazine Australia, and has written for such publications as APC, TechLife Australia, T3, FilmInk, AskMen, Daily Telegraph and IGN. He's an expert when it comes to smartphones, TVs, gaming and streaming. In his spare time, he enjoys watching obscure horror movies on physical media, keeping an eye on the latest retro sneaker releases and listening to vinyl. Occasionally, he also indulges in other non-hipster stuff, like hiking.

