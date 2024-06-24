REI 4th of July sale — get up to 40% off these 7 camping essentials

Everyone knows that the 4th of July serves as the unofficial start of summer — which means it's time to embrace the season's endless camping possibilities! And this year, REI is giving you the perfect excuse to upgrade your camping gear.

REI is celebrating Independence Day with a spectacular 4th of July sale, featuring up to 40% off on all your favorite camping essentials. The sale includes deals on everything you need to gear up for the great outdoors, including tents, sleeping bags, cookware and more from some of REI's top brands.

The sale is only live until the 4th of July, so you'll want to act fast! Here are my top 7 recommendations for the best camping gear deals. Also, check out our guide to the best 4th of July sales happening now.

Best REI deals

Mountain Summit Gear Self-Inflating 1.5 Camp Sleeping Pad: was $70 now $32 @ REI

Get a good night's sleep regardless of where you camp out with this plush sleeping pad. Its made of self-inflating sponge foam and also comes with a convenient carrying bag and elastic straps. With nearly $40 off the original price, this sleeping pad is a total steal.

Igloo x Parks Project Playmate Cooler: was $59 now $44 @ REI

This Playmate is ready to join you on your next adventure! The cooler is designed with THERMECOOL foam that provides insulation and keeps your food and beverages cold. It's also very easy to hold and carry and the push-button lid will help prevent spills. The best part about this special-edition cooler is that it features flora and fauna found in our national parks.



Mountain Summit Gear Cooler Chair: was $69 now $48 @ REI

This camping chair not only includes a folding tray with cup holders but it also features a detachable cooler to store your drinks and keep them chilled. The versatile chair is great for setting up at the campsite, hanging out in the backyard or even when watching a sporting event. Plus, its ergonomic design and padded armrests make it super comfortable.

ust 60 Day Duro Lantern: was $89 now $49 @ REI

Keep the camping festivities alive even after the sun goes down with this bright lantern featuring a long run time and three LED bulbs. When you add just 6 D batteries, the lantern can last up to 60 days on low power mode. It also has a built-in hook that allows you to hang it upside down to cast light down on a certain area.

Sidewinder SL 20 Sleeping Bag (Men's): was $249 now $149 @ REI

Thanks to this ergonomically-designed sleeping bag, you'll be able to stay cozy and bundled all night long — even if you toss and turn in your sleep. The sleeping bag is designed to move with you as you roll. It's also water repellant and insulated to keep you both dry and warm.

BioLite CampStove 2+ Complete Cook Kit: was $249 now $187 @ REI

Create the ultimate camp kitchen with this cooking kit that includes a stove, portable grill, KettlePot, CoffeePress and FlexLight all in one. Instead of using gas, you can burn pellets or wood to keep the fire going. You can also turn the portable grill into a wood burning grill to cook your favorite foods on. Easily boil water with the kettle or make coffee with the included press. You'll essentially have a full-service kitchen in the great outdoors.