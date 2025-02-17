Presidents’ Day clothing sales knock up to 50% off Carhartt, Brooks, Timberland and more — 39 deals I’d shop now
Step up your style with Presidents' Day fashion deals
Shopping for clothing is one of my favorite past times — and with all the Presidents' Day apparel sales happening today, there are tons of discounted styles I can't wait to add to my cart.
From winter jackets and warm beanies to athletic leggings and running shoes, apparel is seeing some of the biggest markdowns this weekend with popular brands like Arc'teryx, Carhartt, Brooks and more slashing the prices on their latest collections. One of my personal favorite sales is the Timberland sale, which is offering up to 40% off winter boots.
The deals certainly don't end there! If you're looking to upgrade your wardrobe, invest in some cold-weather apparel and save money while doing so, you've come to the right place. For more great deals from the most popular brands, check out my favorite picks from the Presidents' Day clothing sales happening today. (Also, check out our larger guide to the best Presidents' Day sales).
Quick Links
- Adidas sale: deals from $6
- Arc'teryx sale: deals from $31
- Brooks sale: up to 40% off
- Carhartt sale: deals from $6
- Columbia sale: up to 50% off
- Crocs sale: deals from $20
- Hey Dude sale: up to 40% off
- Hoka sale: deals from $9
- Lululemon: apparel from $9
- Nike sale: up to 40% off
- Patagonia sale: up to 40% off
- REI sale: deals from $7
- The North Face: up to 30% off
- Timberland: up to 40% off
- Under Armour sale: deals from $10
- Ugg sale: up to 30% off
Arc'teryx Deals
If you have some hikes or excursions on your agenda, these pants will be your go to. Their breathable, 4-way stretch nylon fabric was built for movement and their durable, air permeable and water repellent properties will keep you protected from the elements.
The women's Kyanite hoody jacket is light, breathable and soft — perfect for blocking the cold breeze on cooler hikes, or layering when the snow falls. It's a great piece to have in your wardrobe, especially with $40 in savings.
This stylish and functional vest weighs just grams so it's easy to tote along in your bag or throw it on as a mid or top layer depending on the weather. Plus, it's filled with European white goose down for exceptional warmth-to-weight ratio.
This lightweight, breathable and packable jacket is a great layer to throw on for your next outdoor adventures thanks to its wind- and moisture-resistant outer face fabric. It features synthetic insulation in areas where moisture may build up and goose down in areas that need maximum warmth.
The Cerium Hoody is the perfect mid-layer if you live in seriously cold climates. It's lightweight and packable if you are heading out on a climb, but probably warm enough to wear on it's own when you're walking the dog. You can grab it today for $80 off.
Brooks Deals
Looking for a super plush pair of running shoes without the hight price tag? Look no further. The Brooks Ghost Max is extremely comfortable and bucketloads more responsive than the original Ghost line. In order to find the best price you’ll have to cycle through the different color options, but there’s still plenty in stock. The bigger saving is on the men’s shoe, but the women’s model is also on sale for $109 at Amazon.
The Launch 10 is a lightweight and breathable running shoe designed for quick transitions. It provides lightweight cushioning and a breathable upper to keep your feet dry when running. It also offers neutral support to help you keep up the pace no matter the distance.
The women's version of the shoe mentioned above, this sneaker is an incredibly popular choice for fast runners due to their lightweight cushioning and warp knit breathable fabric, making them both comfortable and speedy. There’s several colors to choose from.
The Catamount shoe best suits between 50 and 100k, which makes them perfect for trail adventures. Light, responsive cushioning and a propulsion plate for uphill efficiency make this a shoe that produces fast and responsive trail-running.
The Brooks Glycerin 21 is a solid shoe if you’re looking for something to cover your slow, easy-paced runs, offering an accommodating fit and a softer level of cushioning to keep things comfortable even over longer distances. And right now, you can snag the popular shoe for $50 off.
Carhartt Deals
This soft, warm Carhartt beanie is a great buy, especially now that it's on sale. Reviewers praised the vibrant colors and stretchy material that keeps its shape.
This crewneck sweatshirt features a comfortable, relaxed fit and is both cute and casual. We're loving this green shade but be sure to check out all the colors to find the best deal in your size.
Snag this juicy Amazon discount on the classic waffle knit long sleeve that traps heat, wicks away sweat and fights odors. It's also ideal for layering under a jacket or sweatshirt when you're working outdoors in the colder months.
This men's mid-weight Rain Defender sweatshirt sports a fresh-looking Carhartt graphic across the back and down the sleeve. The sweatshirt is treated with Rain Defender Durable Water Repellent (DWR) to help keep you dry in mid-to-light rain.
Style meets warmth and comfort when it comes to this long sleeve shirt jacket featuring denim on the outside and fleece on the inside. The durable and versatile "shacket" can be worn whether you're heading to work or out to dinner.
Timberland Deals
Want some sneakers that keep your feet warm? The Skyla Bay 2.0 does the job. They have a leather outer with have a faux fur collar and lining. Plus, the stretch panel at the side makes them easy to put on.
These trail-ready boots are the perfect pick if you're heading outdoors. The uppers are made of premium leather and durable polyester and they're also water-repellant, so they'll look good longer. Not only did they receive a 4.5 star rating online, but one happy customer mentions, "They are so comfortable right out of the box and I get so many compliments on them."
Hoping to head out into the snow? Gear up for the winter weather in these lace-up waterproof snow boots that are stylish, comfortable and warm — a triple threat if you ask me!
The perfect boot for when there's unexpected weather on the mountain, the Mt. Lincoln hiking boots feature the finest waterproofing materials and technology, as well as 200 grams of insulation designed to maintain warmth, even when they get wet.
These bold boots can stand up to the challenge of a rainy day thanks to their waterproof seam-sealed construction. The boot is available in a variety of colors, although this light beige hue is one of the only options on sale. They feature a 4.6 rating with nearly 2,000 positive reviews, so I would grab a pair today!
Columbia Deals
This versatile vest is perfect for everything from mornings in the office to afternoons on the trail. Crafted with anti-pilling, lightweight fleece, the vest is ideal for layering under a rain jacket or puffer for extra warmth. (Columbia members can get an extra 30% off).
The perfect grab-and-go zip-up, this Columbia jacket is made of soft polyester fleece fabric and will keep you warm as the temperatures drop. It's available in a variety of different colors and it's an outdoor staple this season. (Columbia members can get an extra 30% off).
I don't know about you, but I love a long vest! Not only are they stylish, but they add some extra warmth and comfort to your lower half. This Columbia vest comes in several colors and is the perfect transitional layer from cold fall days to mild winter weather. It features water-resistant fabric, faux down insulation and an adjustable hood for added protection from the elements. You'll want to check all the colors to find your size, as it's starting to sell out fast! (Columbia members can get an extra 30% off).
This $75 saving applies to the men's and women's version of the Konos TRS OutDry Mid Shoe. This mid-cut hiking shoe is ideal for those who dislike the more traditional hiking boot style but still want all the stability, comfort, and protection you'd find in a more hardcore looking boot. (Columbia members can get an extra 30% off).
Whether you're walking through the city or trekking through the mountains, this versatile shoe is up for the journey. The Keetley Boo II features thermal-reflective lining, light insulation and unbeatable traction. (Columbia members can get an extra 30% off).
Hoka Deals
The Rincon 4 is a great running shoe for both beginners and regular runners. It’s super lightweight while still providing plenty of cushioning to keep your feet comfortable. Unfortunately, this 20% discount only applies to the women's Rincon 4 but gents there are plenty more shoe deals for you below.
The Hoka Arahi 7 is your go-to for both running and walking, giving you solid support without feeling bulky, thanks to Hoka's patented J-Frame technology. This deal is available for men too, though they’ll have to shell out a bit more at $115.
The Hoka Mach 6 is built for speed, making it a great choice for runners who want a lightweight, responsive shoe that helps them push the pace. Its energetic cushioning provides a springy feel underfoot, while the breathable upper keeps your feet cool and comfortable during fast runs. This is the men's deal but you can view the women's version here.
The Hoka Speedgoat 6 is a trail running shoe designed to keep you comfortable and steady on rough terrain. It has extra cushioning to absorb impact and grippy soles to help prevent slipping and and right now has $32 off!
The North Face Deals
This cute beanie features a roomy, full-coverage fit to keep your head and ears warm whenever cold weather is in the forecast. But you'll have to hurry as the stock is dwindling.
These Dune Sky Tights can be yours for as low as $40. During tough workouts or walks, these tights manage sweat to keep you cool and dry and are also treated with TNF's Anti-Odor Technology to keep them fresh.
Zip up in this athletic fleece jacket that is now 50% off. The super versatile jacket can be worn whether you're hitting the trail or the town and comes in four different colors that are all on sale now.
If you're a runner, you need this ¼-zip for the colder months. Not only does it help regulate body temperature with its innovative insulating fabric, it also actively moves moisture away from the body. You can snag this deal in five different colors right now.
The Willow Stretch Jacket is a practical jacket that moves with you. The stretchy material handles light rain and wind, making it useful for unpredictable weather. Easy to layer or tie around your waist when the sun comes out — the kind of jacket that's great for everyday use.
Patagonia Deals
The Patagonia 1/2-Zip Fleece Pullover oozes retro-cool vibes and is discounted in both men's and women's sizes. There are a ton of styles to choose from, like the rather loud 'Gather Green' colorway shown here but also more subtle options, including classic black and off-white.
For an even warmer fleece pullover option, look no further than the super-plush Patagonia Retro Pile Fleece Marsupial. Featuring a large communal front pocket with zippered access for either hand, plus a zippered chest pocket, this versatile and cozy garment is an impressive 51% off and sure to become your new cold-weather staple.
I've said it before and I'll say it again: The Patagonia Houdini Jacket is nothing short of pure magic. Weighing about as much as a pack of gum and compact enough to stuff in a back pocket, this just-in-case shell provides way more warmth and weather resistance than it conceivably should given its barely-there demeanor. Similar to the Microdini, this deal applies to men's and women's Houdini Jackets.
A more streamlined take on my beloved Houdini jacket above, the pullover variant skips the hood — making it a better option for joggers and cyclists — and features a half zipper rather than the whole enchilada. Like its sibling, the Houdini Stash 1/2-Zip Pullover is treated with a Durable Water Repellant (DWR) coating to keep you dry.
A heavier-weight fleece option than the Microdini Fleece above, the men's Reclaimed Fleece Jacket offers a full-zip front, handwarmer pockets, a zippered chest pocket, and a classic, relaxed fit. Note: the best deal is on the 'Burnished Red' color option shown here.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
I test TVs for a living — these are the 5 Presidents' Day TV deals I wholly recommend
Massive Columbia President's Day sale knocks up to 58% off winter boots and apparel — 9 deals I’d shop now