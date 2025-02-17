Presidents’ Day clothing sales knock up to 50% off Carhartt, Brooks, Timberland and more — 39 deals I’d shop now

Step up your style with Presidents' Day fashion deals

Presidents&#039; Day Clothing Deals
Shopping for clothing is one of my favorite past times — and with all the Presidents' Day apparel sales happening today, there are tons of discounted styles I can't wait to add to my cart.

From winter jackets and warm beanies to athletic leggings and running shoes, apparel is seeing some of the biggest markdowns this weekend with popular brands like Arc'teryx, Carhartt, Brooks and more slashing the prices on their latest collections. One of my personal favorite sales is the Timberland sale, which is offering up to 40% off winter boots.

The deals certainly don't end there! If you're looking to upgrade your wardrobe, invest in some cold-weather apparel and save money while doing so, you've come to the right place. For more great deals from the most popular brands, check out my favorite picks from the Presidents' Day clothing sales happening today. (Also, check out our larger guide to the best Presidents' Day sales).

Arc'teryx Deals

Arc'teryx Incendo Pants (Men's)
Arc'teryx Incendo Pants (Men's): was $140 now $113 at REI.com

If you have some hikes or excursions on your agenda, these pants will be your go to. Their breathable, 4-way stretch nylon fabric was built for movement and their durable, air permeable and water repellent properties will keep you protected from the elements.

Arc'teryx Kyanite Hoody (Women's)
Arc'teryx Kyanite Hoody (Women's): was $200 now $160 at REI.com

The women's Kyanite hoody jacket is light, breathable and soft — perfect for blocking the cold breeze on cooler hikes, or layering when the snow falls. It's a great piece to have in your wardrobe, especially with $40 in savings.

Arc'teryx Cerium Down Vest (Women's)
Arc'teryx Cerium Down Vest (Women's): was $300 now $240 at REI.com

This stylish and functional vest weighs just grams so it's easy to tote along in your bag or throw it on as a mid or top layer depending on the weather. Plus, it's filled with European white goose down for exceptional warmth-to-weight ratio.

Arc'teryx Cerium Down Jacket (Men's)
Arc'teryx Cerium Down Jacket (Men's): was $380 now $304 at REI.com

This lightweight, breathable and packable jacket is a great layer to throw on for your next outdoor adventures thanks to its wind- and moisture-resistant outer face fabric. It features synthetic insulation in areas where moisture may build up and goose down in areas that need maximum warmth.

Arc'teryx Cerium Insulated Hoody (Women's)
Arc'teryx Cerium Insulated Hoody (Women's): was $400 now $320 at REI.com

The Cerium Hoody is the perfect mid-layer if you live in seriously cold climates. It's lightweight and packable if you are heading out on a climb, but probably warm enough to wear on it's own when you're walking the dog. You can grab it today for $80 off.

Brooks Deals

Brooks Ghost Max
Brooks Ghost Max: was $148 now $89 at Amazon

Looking for a super plush pair of running shoes without the hight price tag? Look no further. The Brooks Ghost Max is extremely comfortable and bucketloads more responsive than the original Ghost line. In order to find the best price you’ll have to cycle through the different color options, but there’s still plenty in stock. The bigger saving is on the men’s shoe, but the women’s model is also on sale for $109 at Amazon.

Brooks Launch 10 (Men's)
Brooks Launch 10 (Men's): was $110 now $99 at Brooks Running

The Launch 10 is a lightweight and breathable running shoe designed for quick transitions. It provides lightweight cushioning and a breathable upper to keep your feet dry when running. It also offers neutral support to help you keep up the pace no matter the distance.

Brooks Launch 10 (Women's)
Brooks Launch 10 (Women's): was $110 now $99 at Brooks Running

The women's version of the shoe mentioned above, this sneaker is an incredibly popular choice for fast runners due to their lightweight cushioning and warp knit breathable fabric, making them both comfortable and speedy. There’s several colors to choose from.

Brooks Catamount 3
Brooks Catamount 3: was $170 now $99 at Brooks Running

The Catamount shoe best suits between 50 and 100k, which makes them perfect for trail adventures. Light, responsive cushioning and a propulsion plate for uphill efficiency make this a shoe that produces fast and responsive trail-running.

Brooks Glycerin 21 (Women's)
Brooks Glycerin 21 (Women's): was $160 now $109 at Brooks Running

The Brooks Glycerin 21 is a solid shoe if you’re looking for something to cover your slow, easy-paced runs, offering an accommodating fit and a softer level of cushioning to keep things comfortable even over longer distances. And right now, you can snag the popular shoe for $50 off.

Carhartt Deals

Carhartt Knit Cuffed Beanie
Carhartt Knit Cuffed Beanie: was $19 now $11 at Amazon

This soft, warm Carhartt beanie is a great buy, especially now that it's on sale. Reviewers praised the vibrant colors and stretchy material that keeps its shape.

Carhartt Loose Fit Lightweight Long-Sleeve (Women's)
Carhartt Loose Fit Lightweight Long-Sleeve (Women's): was $29 now $17 at Amazon

This crewneck sweatshirt features a comfortable, relaxed fit and is both cute and casual. We're loving this green shade but be sure to check out all the colors to find the best deal in your size. 

Carhartt Base Force Midweight Classic Crew (Men's)
Carhartt Base Force Midweight Classic Crew (Men's): was $34 now $29 at Amazon

Snag this juicy Amazon discount on the classic waffle knit long sleeve that traps heat, wicks away sweat and fights odors. It's also ideal for layering under a jacket or sweatshirt when you're working outdoors in the colder months.

Carhartt Rain Defender Loose Fit Midweight Sweatshirt (Men's)
Carhartt Rain Defender Loose Fit Midweight Sweatshirt (Men's): was $69 now $38 at Amazon

This men's mid-weight Rain Defender sweatshirt sports a fresh-looking Carhartt graphic across the back and down the sleeve. The sweatshirt is treated with Rain Defender Durable Water Repellent (DWR) to help keep you dry in mid-to-light rain. 

Carhartt Relaxed Fit Denim Fleece Lined Shirt (Men's)
Carhartt Relaxed Fit Denim Fleece Lined Shirt (Men's): was $79 now $47 at Amazon

Style meets warmth and comfort when it comes to this long sleeve shirt jacket featuring denim on the outside and fleece on the inside. The durable and versatile "shacket" can be worn whether you're heading to work or out to dinner.

Timberland Deals

Timberland Skyla Bay 2.0 Mid Warm Lined Sneaker (Women's)
Timberland Skyla Bay 2.0 Mid Warm Lined Sneaker (Women's): was $90 now $39 at timberland.com

Want some sneakers that keep your feet warm? The Skyla Bay 2.0 does the job. They have a leather outer with have a faux fur collar and lining. Plus, the stretch panel at the side makes them easy to put on.

Timberland Ellendale Mid Lace-Up Boot (Women's)
Timberland Ellendale Mid Lace-Up Boot (Women's): was $100 now $75 at Amazon

These trail-ready boots are the perfect pick if you're heading outdoors. The uppers are made of premium leather and durable polyester and they're also water-repellant, so they'll look good longer. Not only did they receive a 4.5 star rating online, but one happy customer mentions, "They are so comfortable right out of the box and I get so many compliments on them."

Timberland Chocorua Tall Lace-Up Waterproof Snow Boot (Women's)
Timberland Chocorua Tall Lace-Up Waterproof Snow Boot (Women's): was $170 now $69 at timberland.com

Hoping to head out into the snow? Gear up for the winter weather in these lace-up waterproof snow boots that are stylish, comfortable and warm — a triple threat if you ask me!

Timberland Mt Lincoln Mid Lace-Up Waterproof Hiking Boot
Timberland Mt Lincoln Mid Lace-Up Waterproof Hiking Boot: was $170 now $99 at timberland.com

The perfect boot for when there's unexpected weather on the mountain, the Mt. Lincoln hiking boots feature the finest waterproofing materials and technology, as well as 200 grams of insulation designed to maintain warmth, even when they get wet.

Timberland Premium 6-Inch Waterproof Boot
Timberland Premium 6-Inch Waterproof Boot: was $170 now $109 at timberland.com

These bold boots can stand up to the challenge of a rainy day thanks to their waterproof seam-sealed construction. The boot is available in a variety of colors, although this light beige hue is one of the only options on sale. They feature a 4.6 rating with nearly 2,000 positive reviews, so I would grab a pair today!

Columbia Deals

Columbia Steens Mountain Fleece Vest
Columbia Steens Mountain Fleece Vest: was $40 now $24 at Columbia Sportswear

This versatile vest is perfect for everything from mornings in the office to afternoons on the trail. Crafted with anti-pilling, lightweight fleece, the vest is ideal for layering under a rain jacket or puffer for extra warmth. (Columbia members can get an extra 30% off).

Columbia Steens Mountain 2.0 Full Zip Fleece Jacket
Columbia Steens Mountain 2.0 Full Zip Fleece Jacket : was $46 now $27 at Columbia Sportswear

The perfect grab-and-go zip-up, this Columbia jacket is made of soft polyester fleece fabric and will keep you warm as the temperatures drop. It's available in a variety of different colors and it's an outdoor staple this season. (Columbia members can get an extra 30% off).

Columbia Karis Gale Long Vest
Columbia Karis Gale Long Vest: was $100 now $50 at Columbia Sportswear

I don't know about you, but I love a long vest! Not only are they stylish, but they add some extra warmth and comfort to your lower half. This Columbia vest comes in several colors and is the perfect transitional layer from cold fall days to mild winter weather. It features water-resistant fabric, faux down insulation and an adjustable hood for added protection from the elements. You'll want to check all the colors to find your size, as it's starting to sell out fast! (Columbia members can get an extra 30% off).

Columbia Konos TRS OutDry Mid Shoe (Men's & Women's)
Columbia Konos TRS OutDry Mid Shoe (Men's & Women's): was $130 now $78 at Columbia Sportswear

This $75 saving applies to the men's and women's version of the Konos TRS OutDry Mid Shoe. This mid-cut hiking shoe is ideal for those who dislike the more traditional hiking boot style but still want all the stability, comfort, and protection you'd find in a more hardcore looking boot. (Columbia members can get an extra 30% off).

Columbia Keetley II Boot (Women's)
Columbia Keetley II Boot (Women's): was $140 now $83.50 at Columbia Sportswear

Whether you're walking through the city or trekking through the mountains, this versatile shoe is up for the journey. The Keetley Boo II features thermal-reflective lining, light insulation and unbeatable traction. (Columbia members can get an extra 30% off).

Hoka Deals

Hoka Rincon 4
Hoka Rincon 4: was $125 now $99 at HOKA US

The Rincon 4 is a great running shoe for both beginners and regular runners. It’s super lightweight while still providing plenty of cushioning to keep your feet comfortable. Unfortunately, this 20% discount only applies to the women's Rincon 4 but gents there are plenty more shoe deals for you below.

Hoka Arahi 7
Hoka Arahi 7: was $145 now $99 at HOKA US

The Hoka Arahi 7 is your go-to for both running and walking, giving you solid support without feeling bulky, thanks to Hoka's patented J-Frame technology. This deal is available for men too, though they’ll have to shell out a bit more at $115.

Hoka Mach 6
Hoka Mach 6: was $140 now $111 at HOKA US

The Hoka Mach 6 is built for speed, making it a great choice for runners who want a lightweight, responsive shoe that helps them push the pace. Its energetic cushioning provides a springy feel underfoot, while the breathable upper keeps your feet cool and comfortable during fast runs. This is the men's deal but you can view the women's version here.

Hoka Clifton 9
Hoka Clifton 9: was $155 now $123 at HOKA US

The Hoka Speedgoat 6 is a trail running shoe designed to keep you comfortable and steady on rough terrain. It has extra cushioning to absorb impact and grippy soles to help prevent slipping and and right now has $32 off!

The North Face Deals

The North Face Airspun Pom Beanie (Women's)
The North Face Airspun Pom Beanie (Women's): was $42 now $29 at REI.com

This cute beanie features a roomy, full-coverage fit to keep your head and ears warm whenever cold weather is in the forecast. But you'll have to hurry as the stock is dwindling.

The North Face Dune Sky Tights (Women's)
The North Face Dune Sky Tights (Women's): was $80 now $40 at The North Face

These Dune Sky Tights can be yours for as low as $40. During tough workouts or walks, these tights manage sweat to keep you cool and dry and are also treated with TNF's Anti-Odor Technology to keep them fresh.

The North Face Mountain Athletics Full-Zip Fleece Jacket (Men's)
The North Face Mountain Athletics Full-Zip Fleece Jacket (Men's): was $120 now $59 at REI.com

Zip up in this athletic fleece jacket that is now 50% off. The super versatile jacket can be worn whether you're hitting the trail or the town and comes in four different colors that are all on sale now.

The North Face DotKnit Thermal ¼-Zip (Women's)
The North Face DotKnit Thermal ¼-Zip (Women's): was $90 now $63 at The North Face

If you're a runner, you need this ¼-zip for the colder months. Not only does it help regulate body temperature with its innovative insulating fabric, it also actively moves moisture away from the body. You can snag this deal in five different colors right now.

The North Face Willow Stretch Jacket (Men's)
The North Face Willow Stretch Jacket (Men's): was $110 now $77 at The North Face

The Willow Stretch Jacket is a practical jacket that moves with you. The stretchy material handles light rain and wind, making it useful for unpredictable weather. Easy to layer or tie around your waist when the sun comes out — the kind of jacket that's great for everyday use.

Patagonia Deals

Patagonia Microdini 1/2-Zip Fleece Pullover
Patagonia Microdini 1/2-Zip Fleece Pullover: was $129 now $63 at Patagonia

The Patagonia 1/2-Zip Fleece Pullover oozes retro-cool vibes and is discounted in both men's and women's sizes. There are a ton of styles to choose from, like the rather loud 'Gather Green' colorway shown here but also more subtle options, including classic black and off-white.

Patagonia Retro Pile Fleece Marsupial Pullover
Patagonia Retro Pile Fleece Marsupial Pullover: was $149 now $73 at Patagonia

For an even warmer fleece pullover option, look no further than the super-plush Patagonia Retro Pile Fleece Marsupial. Featuring a large communal front pocket with zippered access for either hand, plus a zippered chest pocket, this versatile and cozy garment is an impressive 51% off and sure to become your new cold-weather staple.

Patagonia Houdini Jacket
Patagonia Houdini Jacket: was $107 now $75 at Patagonia

I've said it before and I'll say it again: The Patagonia Houdini Jacket is nothing short of pure magic. Weighing about as much as a pack of gum and compact enough to stuff in a back pocket, this just-in-case shell provides way more warmth and weather resistance than it conceivably should given its barely-there demeanor. Similar to the Microdini, this deal applies to men's and women's Houdini Jackets.

Patagonia Houdini Stash 1/2-Zip Pullover
Patagonia Houdini Stash 1/2-Zip Pullover: was $139 now $68 at Patagonia

A more streamlined take on my beloved Houdini jacket above, the pullover variant skips the hood — making it a better option for joggers and cyclists — and features a half zipper rather than the whole enchilada. Like its sibling, the Houdini Stash 1/2-Zip Pullover is treated with a Durable Water Repellant (DWR) coating to keep you dry.

Patagonia Reclaimed Fleece Jacket
Patagonia Reclaimed Fleece Jacket: was $189 now $93 at Patagonia

A heavier-weight fleece option than the Microdini Fleece above, the men's Reclaimed Fleece Jacket offers a full-zip front, handwarmer pockets, a zippered chest pocket, and a classic, relaxed fit. Note: the best deal is on the 'Burnished Red' color option shown here.

