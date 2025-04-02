Best Buy Switch 2 pre-order details — stores open at midnight plus how to get a $100 credit

Best Buy has confirmed its Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order deal. Hot on the heels of today's Nintendo Direct event, Best Buy has announced it'll offer gamers up to $100 in credits for every $150 you spend on Nintendo games and gear. (You can get a max of $100 in credits). Naturally, there are a few caveats.

First, the credits exclude all Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 hardware. Additionally, the offer is only available for My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members. My Best Buy is the retailer's membership plan. My Best Buy Plus ($49.99 per year) includes access to member only deals and new launches, free 2-day shipping, and an extended 60-day return/exchange window. My Best Buy Total ($179.99 per year) includes the same perks plus 24/7 Geek Squad support, two years of product protection (AppleCare+) on most new purchases, 20% off repairs, and more.

Best Buy is letting gamers register their interest in the Switch 2 console. It's free to register and it means you'll be contacted when pre-orders begin. It's worth signing up as the console could quickly sell out. Additionally, Best Buy has announced that on June 5th it will open stores at 12 a.m. ET for pre-order pickups. Best Buy will carry the standalone $449 console as well as the Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle for $499.

My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members can take advantage of the retailer's Switch 2 promos. My Best Buy Plus ($49/year) offers free 2-day shipping, exclusive access to member-only deals, access to launch events, and an extended 60-day return/exchange window on most products. My Best Buy Total ($179/year) offers all of the above benefits along with extended protection plans (AppleCare+), 24/7 tech support, 20% off repairs, and discounts on in-home installations and haul aways.

Best Buy stores to open at midnight

For the first time in six years, Best Buy has announced that most stores will open at 12 a.m. (ET), 11 p.m. (CT), 10 p.m. (MT), and 9 p.m. (PT) for pre-order pickup on June 5. You can use the online Best Buy store locator to find out which stores will participate in the late-night opening.

Switch 2 — what's new

The Switch 2 is Nintendo's highly anticipated new console. Confirmed Nintendo Switch 2 specs include a larger 7.9-inch (1920 x 1080) touchscreen LCD with support for HDR10, VRR, and up to 120Hz refresh rates. (The Switch 2 can hit up to 4K resolution at 60 frames per second when docked). The new console also sports redesigned Joy-Cons that attach magnetically and can be used as mouse controls, two USB-C ports, and 256GB of onboard storage. Check out our guide on the latest Switch 2 accessories and Switch 2 games for more details.

Switch 2 pre-order tracker — stores to check

