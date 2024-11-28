Nike Black Friday deals are here — save an extra 30% with this discount code
Snag discounted Nike gear for even less
Black Friday is well underway and we're already seeing some solid Nike discounts. But here's the real deal — you can get an extra 30% off these reduced prices with the code BFRIDAY.
I've found some particularly good Nike Black Friday deals, including Dunks dropping to just $55 and hoodies for under $40, once the BFRIDAY code is applied at checkout. I've sorted through the entire sale to find items that offer the best value after both discounts.
Whether you're after classic sneakers, a winter-ready fleece, or everyday essentials, these picks become more appealing with that extra 30% off.
- shop all Nike deals
- Jordan Flight Heritage T-Shirt: was $42 now $33 @ Nike
- Phoenix Fleece Sweatshirt: was $70 now $56 @ Nike
- Sportswear Club Fleece: was $70 now $59 @ Nike
- Solo Swoosh Fleece Hoodie: was $100 now $60 @ Nike
- Air Jordan Wordmark Hoodie: was $120 now $66
- Sportswear Everything Wovens: was $90 now $76 @ Nike
- Men's Crew-Neck Sweater: was $90 now $76 @ Nike
- Men's Dunk Low Shoes: was $115 now $79 @ Nike
- Tech Hera Women's Shoes: was $110 now $82 @ Nike
A classic graphic tee with a boxy cut that nails the casual look. With the discount code bringing this Jordan Flight Heritage T-Shirt down to just over $20, that's a seriously good deal for this wardrobe staple.
The stylish-yet-comfortable oversized fit of the Phoenix Sweatshirt makes it casual enough to wear around the house, yet elevated enough to wear out and about. The trend-right sweatshirt combines loungewear comfort with structured style.
A versatile full-zip hoodie that's ready for anything. The soft fleece fabric delivers reliable warmth while the full-length zipper makes layering effortless. The high collar adds extra protection on chilly days, and the classic design works for both workouts and casual wear.
The Swoosh Fleece Hoodie is an elevated basic with premium details. The brushed fleece interior provides serious comfort while strategic ribbing at the cuffs and hem keeps warmth locked in. The clean embroidered logo adds just enough branding, and the roomy fit through shoulders and chest ensures easy movement.
Structured but lightweight, this Air Jordan Wordmark hoodie provides wearable warmth that works year-round. The quality of materials is immediately noticeable, and the fit strikes a perfect balance between style and comfort. At $66 after the additional discount, you're getting Jordan quality at an impressive price point.
These mid-rise cargo pants nail the sweet spot between comfort and style. The fabric maintains its shape throughout the day while providing a premium feel, and the oversized pockets add both practicality and a nice aesthetic. With the extra discount bringing these down further, they're a smart addition to any wardrobe.
A clean, classic knit sweater perfect for the colder seasons. The relaxed fit of this crew-neck sweater allows for easy layering, and the crew neck design works with anything. You can't go wrong with this one.
The structured build and clean lines have helped make this a streetwear favorite, and it's easy to see why. These iconic sneakers combine vintage style and modern comfort. Getting Nike Dunk Low's for $55.30 (with the additional 30% discount) makes this an exceptional deal on a certified classic.
These Y2K-inspired Tech Hera's bring early 2000s running style into modern day comfort. The chunky silhouette features a wavy, lifted midsole that adds character while providing cushioning, and premium suede accents elevate the look beyond basic sneakers. These work with everything from athleisure to casual outfits.
