Need a last-minute Father's Day gift? These 9 finds will get you in dad's good books

There are only a few days to go before Father's Day 2026 arrives in Australia, landing this Sunday, September 6.

I'll be honest here — most of the time, I am the last-minute gifter of the family, constantly searching for a meaningful gift within hours of any given holiday or birthday. That sentiment also extends to Father's Day, and my dad has definitely been on the receiving end of Bunnings gift cards, sad pairs of socks, neckties and in my younger years, finger-painted masterpieces.

Your dad (and mine, too) deserve better this year, and I've spotted 9 excellent last-minute contenders that will get his tick of approval. From fitness trackers, e-readers and die-cutters, to cosy Crocs and Uggs, there's something here for every type of dad. Granted, I don't know your dad, so if there's nothing here that would suit his fancy, consider this gift guide as a form of ideation.

All of these items have 4-star reviews on Amazon and other top-rated retailers. Plus, most items have same-day or fast delivery, so these gifts will hopefully arrive in time for Sunday. I've also curated some gift cards, if you want a totally no-ship option, which you can check out here.

Either way, the countdown to Dad's Day is officially on, and here are the best last-minute Father's Day gifts available right now.