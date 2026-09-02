Need a last-minute Father's Day gift? These 9 finds will get you in dad's good books
You can do better than a gift card
There are only a few days to go before Father's Day 2026 arrives in Australia, landing this Sunday, September 6.
I'll be honest here — most of the time, I am the last-minute gifter of the family, constantly searching for a meaningful gift within hours of any given holiday or birthday. That sentiment also extends to Father's Day, and my dad has definitely been on the receiving end of Bunnings gift cards, sad pairs of socks, neckties and in my younger years, finger-painted masterpieces.
Your dad (and mine, too) deserve better this year, and I've spotted 9 excellent last-minute contenders that will get his tick of approval. From fitness trackers, e-readers and die-cutters, to cosy Crocs and Uggs, there's something here for every type of dad. Granted, I don't know your dad, so if there's nothing here that would suit his fancy, consider this gift guide as a form of ideation.
All of these items have 4-star reviews on Amazon and other top-rated retailers. Plus, most items have same-day or fast delivery, so these gifts will hopefully arrive in time for Sunday. I've also curated some gift cards, if you want a totally no-ship option, which you can check out here.
Either way, the countdown to Dad's Day is officially on, and here are the best last-minute Father's Day gifts available right now.
More from Tom's Guide
- Forget socks — shop these 30 expert-picked skincare and haircare buys for dad this Father's Day
- Forget a new tie — I've found 15 of the best Father's Day tech gifts that will make you his favourite child
- Gamer dad? I've found 11 winning Father's Day gaming ideas to level up your gifting
- Run, don't walk — I've spotted 9 of the best fitness Father's Day gifts that'll help dad work on his #DadBod
- Yes, chef — shop these 21 hot kitchen appliances and cookware items for your foodie dad this Father's Day
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Lucy Scotting is a staff writer for Tom’s Guide Australia, primarily covering lifestyle, streaming and internet-related news. Lucy started her career writing for HR and staffing industry publications, with articles covering emerging tech, business and finance. In her spare time, Lucy can be found watching sci-fi movies, working on her dystopian fiction novel or hanging out with her dog, Fletcher.
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