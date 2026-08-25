Run, don't walk — I've spotted 9 of the best fitness Father's Day gifts that'll help dad work on his #DadBod

Father's Day 2026 is officially just over a week away, landing on Sunday, September 6 in Australia.

If your dad has an affinity for all things fitness and sports, then it's the perfect time to aid in his obsession. Whether he's a frequent gym-goer, likes the occasional game of golf or pickleball or even signs up for a ski pass every snow season, I've gathered 9 of the best fitness-focused Father's Day gifts below.

I've even included some fun new tech releases — like the Amazfit Active 3 Premium and the Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 headphones. Both are excellent for the running club dads who want to track every kilometre, but are also a good fit for the casual stroll dads who just want to get some extra steps in (and listen to their fave tunes while doing so!).

All of these items come with 4-star reviews on Amazon, and same-day or fast delivery is available ahead of next week. So scroll on to find the best Father's Day fitness gifts worth shopping this year.

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