Yes, chef — shop these 21 hot kitchen appliances and cookware items for your foodie dad this Father's Day
Get dad cooking up a storm with these fun gifts
Only seven days left before Father's Day 2026, which falls on Sunday, September 6 in Australia.
If dad enjoys cooking up a feast, or maybe hosting the occasional dinner party, there's no better way to celebrate him than nabbing a kitchen-inspired gift this year. From small appliances to cookware and drinkware, there's plenty to consider here, as I've spotted 21 of the best kitchen and dining Father's Day gifts below.
All of these items have 4-star reviews on Amazon, KitchenAid, and David Jones, plus they offer same-day or fast delivery, so your preferred gift will arrive just in time for the big day.
I'll stop with the fuss about now — here are the best kitchen-inspired Father's Day gifts available right now.
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Lucy Scotting is a staff writer for Tom’s Guide Australia, primarily covering lifestyle, streaming and internet-related news. Lucy started her career writing for HR and staffing industry publications, with articles covering emerging tech, business and finance. In her spare time, Lucy can be found watching sci-fi movies, working on her dystopian fiction novel or hanging out with her dog, Fletcher.
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