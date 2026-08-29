Yes, chef — shop these 21 hot kitchen appliances and cookware items for your foodie dad this Father's Day

Only seven days left before Father's Day 2026, which falls on Sunday, September 6 in Australia.

If dad enjoys cooking up a feast, or maybe hosting the occasional dinner party, there's no better way to celebrate him than nabbing a kitchen-inspired gift this year. From small appliances to cookware and drinkware, there's plenty to consider here, as I've spotted 21 of the best kitchen and dining Father's Day gifts below.

All of these items have 4-star reviews on Amazon, KitchenAid, and David Jones, plus they offer same-day or fast delivery, so your preferred gift will arrive just in time for the big day.

I'll stop with the fuss about now — here are the best kitchen-inspired Father's Day gifts available right now.

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