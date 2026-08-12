Forget socks — shop these 30 expert-picked skincare and haircare buys for dad this Father's Day

Father's Day 2026 is almost here, arriving on Sunday, September 6, and it goes without saying that every dad deserves to be spoilt on his big day.

But if your dad is anything like mine, he might neglect his skin and hair care routines, simply because it's easier not to have one. However, all humans, dads included, should have an easy everyday routine to help them not only look their best but also feel their best.

To help Dad scrub up nicer, I've gathered 30 of the best hair and skincare items available on Amazon and Adore Beauty, ahead of the big day. Ranging from cleansers, moisturisers and serums to pomades, gels and shaving items, there's something for every dad.

All of the deals below have our tick of approval, with the majority of these products directly recommended by the men behind the Tom's Guide AU team. From La Roche-Posay, Nivea, CeraVe, to American Crew, Kevin.Murphy and Moroccanoil, there's up to 51% off products to suit your dad's skin and hair needs.

Don't just take my word for it, though — all of these items have thousands of 4-star reviews on Amazon, which is certainly no mean feat. Plus, thanks to Amazon's super-speedy shipping, you can get same-day or expedited shipping with a Prime membership, making your Father's Day gifting totally seamless and stress-free. If you haven't tried Prime before, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial.

I'll stop waffling now — here are the best skincare and haircare deals to shop this Father's Day 2026.

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