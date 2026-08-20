Gamer dad? I've found 11 winning Father's Day gaming ideas to level up your gifting

It's almost Father's Day 2026, with the big day arriving on Sunday, September 6 in Australia.

If you've got a gamer-obsessed father (or father figure), it's an ideal time to help upgrade any ageing consoles (if you have the means) or add some fun accessories to dad's existing set-up. Whether he's a staunch keyboard warrior or has been obsessed with his PlayStation or Xbox his entire life, I've gathered 10 of the best gaming-specific deals for Father's Day below.

It is worth noting, though, I haven't included specific games in the list, largely because all gamer dads are different — and their playing preferences reflect that. Instead, I've selected some fun consoles, peripherals and accessories to make every dad's gaming experience better.

All of these items come from top-rated retailers, like Amazon, JB Hi-Fi and The Good Guys, with each claiming fast delivery in time for the big day. I'll stop with the waffling now — here are the best Father's Day gaming gifts I've found this year.

11 best Father's Day gaming deals

Nintendo Switch 2 Console: AU$699 at JB Hi-Fi Nintendo Switch 2 takes what worked about its best-selling predecessor and makes impactful upgrades across the board. From the excellent, noticeably larger, 7.9-inch display to the more powerful internal specs, the Switch 2 is a full leap forward and the best hybrid console you can buy. Read more Read less ▼

Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Slim Console (825GB): AU$919 at JB Hi-Fi Got a gamer dad who needs an upgrade? The PS5 console unleashes new gaming possibilities with ultrafast loading thanks to a high-speed SSD, deeper immersion support for haptic feedback, adaptive triggers and 3D audio. Not only that, the latest console is home to a suite of great games and exclusives that'll provide entertainment for hours on end. Read more Read less ▼

Save 44% (AU$242.45) Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Floor Pedals: was AU$549.95 now AU$307.50 at Amazon Get dad's heart racing with this Driving Force wheel from Logitech. Compatible with PlayStation 4 and 5 consoles and PC gaming, this wheel will take dad's sim racing to the next level, thanks to its comfortable pedals and precision force feedback wheel action. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Eero 7 Dual-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 7 Router: AU$299.99 at Amazon If dad already has his ultimate gaming set up sorted, it might be worth checking his Wi-Fi router. This eero 7 is compatible with 2Gbps internet plans and will easily support 120+ connected devices, so no matter what game he's downloading, the whole family shouldn't have many (if any) interruptions. Read more Read less ▼

GravaStar Mercury V75 Pro: AU$429.99 at Amazon If dad's a fan of what looks like a concoction of graffiti and cyberpunk, then he'll be happy with what the GravaStar Mercury V75 Pro puts on the table. With high customisability and magnetic switches, this is a powerful gaming keyboard. Do note, though, that this one is wired-only, the keycaps have a paint-like texture, and it comes at a high price at full RRP. Read more Read less ▼

Belkin Nintendo Switch 2 Charging Case: AU$149 at Amazon Let dad take his Switch 2 on-the-go with this portable charging case from Belkin. With enough juice for 1.5 recharges, dad can easily extend his playtime no matter where he is. Read more Read less ▼

Belkin Gaming Grip for Nintendo Switch 2 : AU$49.95 at Amazon Much like the case above, Belkin's gaming grip is perfect for dads on the move. With a built-in kickstand, comfortable grip handles, and slim fit, handheld gaming has never been this easy. Read more Read less ▼

GameSir G7 Pro Wireless Controller: AU$159 at Amazon Portable controllers are a gamer's best friend, and this one from GameSir is no exception. Compatible with Xbox, PlayStation and PC, this G7 Pro is comfortable to hold, convenient, and offers precise control. Read more Read less ▼

Save 16% (AU$5.43) Razer Deathadder Essential Gaming Mouse: was AU$34.99 now AU$29.56 at Amazon Razer's bestselling gaming mouse is hard to beat, and it should be at the top of the shopping list for any game-enthused dad. With a rigid scroll wheel, reprogrammable switches and a comfy grip, dad will be clicking away in no time. Read more Read less ▼

Save 19% (AU$52.05) Razer Viper V3 Pro mouse: was AU$279 now AU$226.95 at Razer Razer's Viper V3 Pro is nothing short of an exceptional gaming mouse, especially if dad is an amateur esports gamer. This mouse is lightweight, offers superb tracking and a nice symmetrical design. Available in a range of fun colours and designs, this wireless pointer would make an excellent addition to dad's PC setup. Read more Read less ▼

Wiz HDMI Sync Box With TV Backlight: AU$189 at The Good Guys Create an immersive gaming (or movie-watching) experience for dad with this Wiz Sync Box. Once you've plugged it in and set it up using the app, it will illuminate the room based on whatever is playing on the TV. Read more Read less ▼

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