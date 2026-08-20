Gamer dad? I've found 11 winning Father's Day gaming ideas to level up your gifting
Game on this Dad's Day!
It's almost Father's Day 2026, with the big day arriving on Sunday, September 6 in Australia.
If you've got a gamer-obsessed father (or father figure), it's an ideal time to help upgrade any ageing consoles (if you have the means) or add some fun accessories to dad's existing set-up. Whether he's a staunch keyboard warrior or has been obsessed with his PlayStation or Xbox his entire life, I've gathered 10 of the best gaming-specific deals for Father's Day below.
It is worth noting, though, I haven't included specific games in the list, largely because all gamer dads are different — and their playing preferences reflect that. Instead, I've selected some fun consoles, peripherals and accessories to make every dad's gaming experience better.
All of these items come from top-rated retailers, like Amazon, JB Hi-Fi and The Good Guys, with each claiming fast delivery in time for the big day. I'll stop with the waffling now — here are the best Father's Day gaming gifts I've found this year.
11 best Father's Day gaming deals
Nintendo Switch 2 takes what worked about its best-selling predecessor and makes impactful upgrades across the board. From the excellent, noticeably larger, 7.9-inch display to the more powerful internal specs, the Switch 2 is a full leap forward and the best hybrid console you can buy.
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Got a gamer dad who needs an upgrade? The PS5 console unleashes new gaming possibilities with ultrafast loading thanks to a high-speed SSD, deeper immersion support for haptic feedback, adaptive triggers and 3D audio. Not only that, the latest console is home to a suite of great games and exclusives that'll provide entertainment for hours on end.
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Get dad's heart racing with this Driving Force wheel from Logitech. Compatible with PlayStation 4 and 5 consoles and PC gaming, this wheel will take dad's sim racing to the next level, thanks to its comfortable pedals and precision force feedback wheel action.
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If dad already has his ultimate gaming set up sorted, it might be worth checking his Wi-Fi router. This eero 7 is compatible with 2Gbps internet plans and will easily support 120+ connected devices, so no matter what game he's downloading, the whole family shouldn't have many (if any) interruptions.
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If dad's a fan of what looks like a concoction of graffiti and cyberpunk, then he'll be happy with what the GravaStar Mercury V75 Pro puts on the table. With high customisability and magnetic switches, this is a powerful gaming keyboard. Do note, though, that this one is wired-only, the keycaps have a paint-like texture, and it comes at a high price at full RRP.
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Let dad take his Switch 2 on-the-go with this portable charging case from Belkin. With enough juice for 1.5 recharges, dad can easily extend his playtime no matter where he is.
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Much like the case above, Belkin's gaming grip is perfect for dads on the move. With a built-in kickstand, comfortable grip handles, and slim fit, handheld gaming has never been this easy.
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Portable controllers are a gamer's best friend, and this one from GameSir is no exception. Compatible with Xbox, PlayStation and PC, this G7 Pro is comfortable to hold, convenient, and offers precise control.
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Razer's bestselling gaming mouse is hard to beat, and it should be at the top of the shopping list for any game-enthused dad. With a rigid scroll wheel, reprogrammable switches and a comfy grip, dad will be clicking away in no time.
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Razer's Viper V3 Pro is nothing short of an exceptional gaming mouse, especially if dad is an amateur esports gamer. This mouse is lightweight, offers superb tracking and a nice symmetrical design. Available in a range of fun colours and designs, this wireless pointer would make an excellent addition to dad's PC setup.
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Create an immersive gaming (or movie-watching) experience for dad with this Wiz Sync Box. Once you've plugged it in and set it up using the app, it will illuminate the room based on whatever is playing on the TV.
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Lucy Scotting is a staff writer for Tom’s Guide Australia, primarily covering lifestyle, streaming and internet-related news. Lucy started her career writing for HR and staffing industry publications, with articles covering emerging tech, business and finance. In her spare time, Lucy can be found watching sci-fi movies, working on her dystopian fiction novel or hanging out with her dog, Fletcher.
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