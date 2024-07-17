My favorite instant camera is just $69 for Prime Day — but it's selling out fast

Prime Day deals are in full swing, but you have to hurry — some are already selling out. One such deal that's flying off the shelves? The Fujifilm Instax Mini 12, which is already sold out at Amazon.

But don't worry. Right now, you can score the Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 for just $69 at Best Buy. That's $10 off on one of the best instant cameras we've ever tested and my personal choice for when I need to snap an instant photo.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 12: was $79 now $69 @ Best Buy

The Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 is great for documenting life and printing memories. It's also about as simple to use as it gets. There's no smartphone app — just point, shoot and print! Plus, the film is relatively affordable (on sale at Walmart now!) and gives a vivid and contrasty look. At $10 off, this is the cheapest we've seen this camera.

Price Check: $69 @ Walmart

Fujifilm's Instax Mini lineup is extremely popular, including the Mini 12, in large part because it's just so simple and easy to use (although its funky design and variety of pastel colors probably help too!). Not only do we rate it highly, but I got it to document the birth of my son and my family has been using it ever since.

I'm not the only Tom's Guide writer who loves using this camera either. Our managing editor of social and video, Kate Kozuch, used the Mini 12 to document her 900-mile road trip up the East Coast and fell in love with it.

Anyone can pick up this camera and, without even having access to a smartphone, shoot and print their photos with minimal fuss. There's no app to find your way around and no settings to tweak — just pick it up, take some photos and get your prints developing in about 90 seconds. Some people may want an app, but personally, I love the simplicity.

Our photo experts at Tom's Guide love it because when you buy this instant camera, you also buy into Fuji's printing system. That means buying into decades of expertise in print paper and ink. This produces vibrant prints with high contrast, which look very pleasing to the eye. It won't look as retro as lower-contrast print papers from rivals like Polaroid, but that's okay. Especially since the Mini 12's Fujifilm photo papers are relatively affordable.

Right now you can even score 60 sheets of Fujifilm Instax Mini Instant Film for just $54 at Walmart. That's just 91 cents per photo, and over $9 off the normal price.

The biggest downside to the Instax Mini 12 is that the flash is always on. But in most situations, we found this useful when testing the best instant cameras. Would it be nice to be able to disable the flash when shooting in bright outdoor light? Sure, but it ultimately isn't a dealbreaker.

At over $10 off, this deal is the cheapest we've ever seen the Instax Mini 12, so snap up this deal while you still can! It's already sold out at Amazon and is selling out fast elsewhere, so don't delay.