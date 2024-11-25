My favorite Bluetooth speaker just dropped to its lowest price ever for Black Friday

Black Friday deals are rolling in ahead of the big day, and you can already save big on some of the best Bluetooth speakers out there. If you're throwing a party this holiday season, or you're just looking to upgrade, this deal is perfect for you.

Right now the Ultimate Ears Everboom is just $199 at Amazon, which is $50 off and a 20% discount. It's rare to see the Everboom drop in price, let alone by this much. In fact, this is the lowest price ever for this speaker, so don't miss it!

Ultimate Ears Everboom: was $249 now $199 at Amazon Save $50 on the Ultimate Ears Everboom right now. This speaker provides some of the most powerful audio for the loudest parties or in any weather, with tough waterproofing allowing the speaker to be fully submerged without breaking — rain and wind will pose absolutely no problem to this beast of a speaker. It sounds great too, with clarity and quality in equal measure. In our Ultimate Ears Everboom review we gave it 4/5 stars and a Tom's Guide recommended award.

The Ultimate Ears Everboom is my favorite Bluetooth Speaker, and the one I use the most out of all of the speakers I have tested. It is usually one of the more expensive options out of the Ultimate Ears portable speakers lineup. This is one of the few caveats in my Ultimate Ears Everboom review, but this deal makes it much more affordable.

The Everboom is durable with IP67 waterproofing — it floats on water, too, so feel free to take this with you into the pool. The sound definitely lives up to the 'Boom' in the name — it is capable of outputting at high volume, while maintaining a crisp sound with a high level of detail. I loved how my music sounded on the Everboom, with both the highs and lows well represented. Of course, bass is key with a party speaker like this, and you won't be disappointed. The Everboom got me through 'Brat Summer,' being the greatest speaker I own for listening to the Charli xcx album on repeat.

A 20% discount for the Ultimate Ears Everboom is too good to pass up — I would genuinely consider buying another one to pair to my Everboom with the ability to sync up to other Ultimate Ears speakers using the PartyUp feature — this is really the best time to buy more than one of these for the ultimate outdoor speaker set up.

