Massive wireless earbuds sale — 7 best deals I’ve found on Bose, Apple, Sony and more

Wireless earbuds have become an essential accessory in our everyday lives — but buying a high-quality pair can be an investment. It's important to feel confident that you're getting the most advanced features for your money.
Fortunately, there are currently tons of great wireless earbud deals that will cost you as little as $89 for some top-rated options. You can save up to 40% off on high quality earbuds from brands like Bose, Sony and Apple. Even better, many of these discounted pairs have landed a spot on our list of the best wireless earbuds we've tested.
Check out my seven favorite deals on wireless headphones that will get you the most bang for your buck!
Best wireless earbud deals
Sony WF-C700N: was $119 now $89 @ Amazon
The Sony WF-C700N rank as one of the best wireless earbuds we’ve tested. In our Sony WF-C700N review, we praised their excellent sound, strong noise cancellation and great call quality. They’re also lightweight and last for 7.5 hours of listening time with ANC on. The Sony WF-C700N are at their lowest price ever right now.
Price check: $119 @ Best Buy
Cambridge Audio Melomania M100: was $219 now $159 @ Amazon
If sound quality is your top priority then these buds have all the right credentials. In our Cambridge Audio Melomania M100 review, we said they have a powerful yet well-balanced sound with deep, controlled bass, natural vocals, and impressive treble clarity. The battery life lasts for up to 10 hours of playback from just a single charge.
Price Check: $159 @ Cambridge
Beats Fit Pro: was $199 now $159 @ Walmart
With excellent Beats sound quality, active noise cancellation, and a comfortable fit designed for sports and exercise, these headphones are a real steal at this price. The Beats Fit Pro also offer 6 hours of listening time and up to 24 hours with the included charging case. In our Beat Fits Pro review, we said these buds are a no-brainer and better for workouts than the AirPods Pro.
Price check: $159 @ Amazon
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: was $279 now $179 @ Amazon
If you're not a fan of over-ear designs, the QuietComfort Earbuds II bring Bose's elite-level noise cancellation tech to in-ear 'buds instead. They can withstand sweaty workouts, have head-tracking tech supporting a new Immersive Audio feature, and last up to 6 hours on a single charge. Plus, a 20-minute top-up gives you an extra 2 hours of playback.
Price Check: $279 @ Best Buy
Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon
If you're an iPhone user, the AirPods Pro 2 are probably the greatest headphones you can get. They connect seamlessly to your Apple devices, support Spatial Audio and integrate neatly with Siri. When the full version of iOS 18 later lands later this year, they'll get improved voice isolation and new Siri interactions. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. This model now includes a USB-C charging case.
Price Check: $249 @ Best Buy
Sony WF-1000XM5: was $298 now $238 @ Walmart
These Editor's Choice awarded wireless earbuds are top of our list of the best wireless earbuds on the market right now — try them out and you'll see why. In my Sony WF-1000XM5 review, I found the smaller and lighter design comfortable to wear for long periods. They have some of the strongest ANC around, outstanding sound quality and one of the best user experiences from the Sony Headphones Connect app. Getting the best fit can be a bit hit and miss, but once achieved, the performance with LDAC sources is spectacular.
Price check: $299 @ Best Buy
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4: was $299 now $258 @ Amazon
The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 Earbuds give the competition a serious run for their money. In our Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 review, we said they have well-balanced audiophile sound, class-leading aptX Lossless audio support, and effective ANC. In our best wireless earbuds rankings, they take the spot for the best mid-prices earbuds we've reviewed.
Price check: $299 @ Best Buy
