Massive Walmart Plus sale — 11 best deals under $99 you can get now
Save on games, chargers and tablets
We've covered plenty of Walmart Plus Week deals today, including big discounts on 4K TVs, but there's plenty other great deals that don't require a big budget.
While $99 is hardly pocket change, there's a wealth of deals to suit a sub-$100 budget, and I've been digging through the best ones. Whether it's AirPods for $79, discounted video games, or a new home security camera, there are plenty of savings waiting for you. Here are the best sub-$99 deals I've found so far.
Quick links
- shop the entire Walmart Plus Week sale
- Belkin 20W USB C Charger: was $14 now $10
- Video game deals: from $19
- Crocs Unisex Thong Sandal: was $34 now $29
- Roku Stick 4K: was $49 now $39
- Xbox Controller: was $64 now $46
- Solar Security Camera: was $99 now $76
- Apple AirPods: was $129 now $79
- Apple AirTag 4 Pack: was $99 now $79
- LG 2.1 Sound Bar: was $129 now $89
- Beats Studio Buds: was $149 now $99
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: was $159 now $99
Best Walmart deals under $99
Belkin 20W USB C Charger: was $14 now $10 @ Walmart
Ok, a charger may not sound exciting, but Belkin is one of the best manufacturers around when it comes to essential accessories. If you've got a phone that supports fast charging up to 20W, you'll see a much faster charge, letting you save time when preparing to head out of the door.
Video game deals: from $19 @ Walmart
There are plenty of great video game deals at Walmart this week, with savings on the latest releases. For my money, Mario and Rabbids: Sparks of Hope for $19 is a great pick for Switch gamers, offering more tactical, turn-based combat that's drenched in whimsy.
Crocs Unisex Crocband Flip Thong Sandal: was $34 now $29 @ Walmart
Get ready for summer with these Crocband Flip Sandals. Made of Croslite material, they're lightweight and offer ultimate comfort on the beach, in the garden or in the water. Walmart has them on sale in a range of sizes and colors.
Roku Stick 4K: was $49 now $38 @ Walmart
Turn any TV into a smart TV with this 4K streaming stick. Not only does it support apps like Apple TV, Netflix, Paramount, and just about anything else you can think of, but there are free TV shows and movies available too. And, it offers HDR support.
Xbox Controller: was $64 now $46 @ Walmart
If you're looking for a new controller for your Xbox One, Series S, or Series X, this official one comes in a slick camo color. It's also compatible with PCs, although you'll need to pick up a dongle to play wirelessly.
Solar Security Camera: was $99 now $76 @ Walmart
This nifty security camera is solar-charged, meaning no more unplugging to charge it. It's also got 360-degree control and can track humans in its view. It has night vision, too.
Apple AirPods: was $129 now $79 @ Walmart
What more can we say about AirPods? Apple's earbuds are the most popular in the industry, and for good reason — they're comfortable, sound good, and offer smart device pairing and switching with Apple devices.
Apple AirTag 4 Pack: was $99 now $79 @ Walmart
Misplaced your keys or bag again? Stick an AirTag on it for the ability to track it via your iPhone. This pack contains four of the nifty trackers — ideal for the family, or for multiple items.
LG 2.1 Sound Bar: was $129 now $89 @ Walmart
Eschewing the traditional "bar and sub-woofer" combo by offering a compact alternative without sacrificing power, this LG soundbar has 2.1 channel audio and connects via a single HDMI cable.
Beats Studio Buds: was $149 now $99 @ Walmart
If you took AirPods, gave them color options, and packed in noise-cancelling tech, you'd have the Beats Studio Plus — right down to the nifty pairing and device-switching features. They're a great alternative to Apple's white buds.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: was $159 now $99 @ Walmart
Looking for a tablet that won't break the bank? This 8.7-inch tablet is running Android 11, which gives you access to the Google Play Store. It's also got a solid battery life and it's durable enough to pass off to a younger family member.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox.
Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals.