Massive Under Armour sale live from $10 — 11 deals I'd shop on sneakers and apparel
Stock up on Under Armour fitness gear for less
Whether you're working out in the gym, hitting the track or visiting the yoga studio this spring, high-quality fitness apparel is an important factor when it comes your performance. Under Armour makes some of our favorite athletic apparel — and right now, the brand just so happens to be hosting a huge sale.
Under Armour is offering unbeatable fitness deals starting at just $10. For instance, the best-selling Under Armour Men's Tech 2.0 Long Sleeve T-Shirt is just $14. In the market for some new running shoes? I recommend the Under Armour Charged Verssert 2 for just $50. Keep scrolling to check out the rest of my favorite Under Armour finds.
Quick Links
- shop all Under Armour deals
- Under Armour V-Neck Short Sleeve (Women's): was $25 now $10
- Under Armour HeatGear Armour Racer (Women's): was $25 now $13
- Under Armour Tech 2.0 (Men's): was $25 now $14
- Under Armour Tech Vent 7" Shorts (Men's): was $35 now $22
- Under Armour Tech Textured Half Zip (Men's): was $45 now $33
- Under Armour Tech Polo (Men's): was $45 now $38
- Under Armour Motion Dress (Women's): was $80 now $49
- Under Armour Charged Verssert 2 (Women's): was $75 now $50
- Under Armour Charged Assert 10 Camo (Men's): was $78 now $52
- Under Armour Meridian Leggings (Women's): was $80 now $67
- Under Armour OutRun The Storm (Women's): was $100 now $85
Best Under Armour Deals
This piece of original go-to training gear is on sale for just $10 and it’s perfect for keeping you cool while on the go. UA Tech fabric is famed for being quick-drying and ultra-soft.
Want a breathable tank without sacrificing coverage? Look no further than this tank made of super soft pinhole mesh that wicks sweat and dries really fast. The classic racerback tank is the perfect performance baselayer.
Save big on one of the most popular men's activewear t-shirts on Amazon. The UA Tech tee is quick-drying and super soft, wicking sweat during workouts and using a 4-way stretch construction to help you move freely.
Thanks to their vented mesh panels, these shorts are lightweight, loose and breathable — making them the perfect option when training on a hot day. Plus, 4-way stretch fabric means you never have to slow down.
Need a training layer to throw over your t-shirt? Look no further than this Tech Half Zip top that features loose and light fabric to keep you cool. Available in a sea of colors, the half zip is ultra comfortable, wicks sweat away from your body and dries really fast.
Under Armour's golf polo is a great staple for all golf-lovers out there. As much as you enjoy hitting the links, you'll appreciate its breathable material even more. It wicks sweat and dries fast, plus its anti-odor technology prevents the growth of odor-causing microbes — meaning you're less likely to stink after playing your round.
Perfect for the warmer months ahead, this Under Armour Motion Dress is soft and stylish. The lightweight dress features built-in shorts and wicks sweat like a champ. It's great to throw on for any type of moderate activity.
Featuring a mesh upper and Under Armour's Charged Cushioning and Comfort Deluxe System, this shoe is billed as perfect for runners who need a balance of flexibility and cushioning.
The Charged Assert 10 is a comfortable running sneaker that's ideal for beginners, and also great for daily use as a cushioned walking shoe. We're also loving their camo accent.
Whether you're working out or lounging around, you'll want to wear these leggings everywhere. This performance fabric is not only lightweight, breathable and fast drying, but it's also buttery smooth and sculpts your body in all the right places.
Running in the rain isn't always fun — but it's less of a hassle when you're wearing this storm jacket. It's super-water-resistant, meaning it protects better and lasts longer than other run rain gear. It's also stretchy and comfortable.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
