Massive Target sale live — 23 deals I'd buy on TVs, appliances, furniture and more from $19

With a new season right around the corner, there's no better time than the present to stock up on fall essentials. And whether you're hoping to snag a new TV for football season or you're looking to upgrade your cool-weather wardrobe, Target has you covered.

Target's current sale is offering massive markdowns on TVs, kitchen appliances, outdoor furniture and more. For instance, the Ninja 12-in-1 Double Oven with FlexDoor — which we named our best toaster oven — is now $100 off. Plus, you can get $500 off the Samsung 85" The Frame 4K Smart TV.

Although Halloween is still a ways away, festive decor is now a whopping 40% off. Kiddos (and their parents) will be happy to learn that popular Disney and Marvel character costumes are also up to 30% off at Target.

There are tons more deals where those came from! Keep scrolling to check out my 23 favorite deals from Target.

Editor's Choice

Target Kids' Halloween costumes: up to 30% off @ Target

Shop tons of great costumes that kids will love — at prices parents will love! From Disney to Marvel and everything in between, there are tons of great Halloween costumes and characters to choose from at Target.

Target Halloween decor: up to 40% off @ Target

Spooky season is upon us! Decorate your home with huge savings on some of the most festive inflatables, skeletons, welcome mats, decor and more.

Target apparel: up to 30% off @ Target

Target has tons of great deals on fall clothing, shoes and accessories for the whole family. The sale includes tees, sweaters, dresses, sneakers and more. There are also epic deals on the women's clothing line Cupshe with savings up to 50% on fall styles.

Best Target deals

Roku Express HD: was $29 now $19 @ Target

Turn any TV into a smart TV with this HD streaming device with access to Disney Plus, ESPN, Spotify, Netflix, and just about anything else. It supports wired and wireless headphones, too.

Bowne LED Outdoor String Light: was $71 now $52 @ Target

Illuminate your outdoor space at night with this set of string lights that has 10 LED lights in birdcage-style shades. You'll want to spend all night under the stars with these lights that will make a stylish statement hanging in your backyard or over your patio.

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker: was $89 now $59 @ Target

The Keurig K-Mini coffee maker is a single-cup, portable brewer that can make delicious coffee in minutes. Choose from hundreds of K-Cup pod varieties to make 6-12oz cups of hot and iced beverages. It's easy to use, and with its compact size of 5 inches, it's a great space-saver. In our Keurig K-Mini review, we said it's the easiest starter Keurig machine you can buy.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: was $239 now $159 @ Target

These Editor's Choice earbuds hold their own against the best ANC buds we've tested. In our Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro review, we said they deliver great sound and superb ANC, which makes them an essential companion for Galaxy mobile owners. The updated design provides improved comfort, while battery life runs to 5 hours (with ANC) before needing a recharge. The charging case gives 29 hours worth of playback time before needing a top up.

Costway Outdoor Pizza Oven: was $349 now $193 @ Target

Perfect for your next pizza party, this efficient and versatile oven can heat up to 662F in less than five minutes and cook 12-inch pizza, burgers, meats and more. You can open or close the shovel of the door or chimney to control the fire; a dual thermometer lets you know the internal temperature. It's also easy to move the entire oven around thanks to its two flexible wheels and two stable steel legs. It comes with a waterproof fabric cover, ash collector, mesh storage shelf, pizza peel and other accessories for your pizza-making convenience.

Ninja 0.5-quart Creami: was $229 now $199 @ Target

On a hot day, there’s nothing better than a cold bowl of ice cream, and this gadget has earned plenty of social media points for being the best at what it does. In our Ninja Creami review, we praised it for its ease of use (dangerously easy!), its multiple functions, and how many customizable recipes are available for it.

Best Choice 28" Propane Gas Fire Pit Table: was $359 now $199 @ Target

From cool nights in the late summer to crisp days in the fall, this powerful fire pit will help extend your time outdoors. The gas tank hides away in the base with a magnetic door, making it simple to replace. You can adjust the heat to your liking and it comes with a lid so you can also use it as a table. The fire pit table is made of high-quality wicker and it comes with a durable fabric cover to ensure it will withstand the elements. Plus, you can't beat its price tag that features an extra 50% off.

Beats Powerbeats Pro: was $249 now $199 @ Target

Some of our favorite running earbuds, the Powerbeats Pro offer AirPods-like instant-pairing and connectivity, but with a shape and ear hooks that make them much more useful for exercise. The earbuds themselves can play music for 9 hours, and the charging case adds an additional 18 hours.

Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vaccum: was $259 now $199 @ Target

This Shark Cordless Vacuum cleans carpeted and hard flooring surfaces while preventing hair from snaring. Plus, the HEPA filter captures over 99.9% of dust, allergens, and odors. We're also fans of its easy to empty XL dust cup.

Apple iPad (9th Gen): was $329 now $199 @ Target

Sure, it's no longer a flagship iPad, but Apple's tablet is still great for a younger family member or someone older who doesn't mind the Home Button and bezels. It's one of the cheapest ways to get access to the App Store, iMessage, and more.

Ninja 12-in-1 Double Oven with FlexDoor: was $349 now $249 @ Target

Named the best toaster oven by our homes editor, this Ninja appliance unlocks the power of two ovens in the counter space of one. We love that it divides into two ovens you can access separately via the FlexDoor, allowing you to cook two things at once. There are 12 functions overall, including toast, bake, whole roast, air fry, convection and pizza — meaning you can cook pretty much anything in there however you like.

TCL 55" S5 4K TV: was $349 now $279 @ Target

This 4K TV features Google TV under the hood for built-in access to Google apps and Google Assistant, and up to 120Hz Variable Refresh Rate for gamers — all at an impressively low price. You also get HDR Pro+ with Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG support.

Apple Watch Series 9: was $429 now $299 @ Target

The Apple Watch 9 features a fast S9 chip for better performance, 4-core neural engine, and an 18-hour battery life. It also supports Apple Double Tap, a new gesture that can be used to answer/end a call, stop a timer, play/pause music, or dismiss an alarm. In our Apple Watch 9 review, we said the Editor's Choice watch got significant performance upgrades and remains the best smartwatch you can buy.

Dyson Purifier Cool Gen1 TP10: was $499 now $299 @ Target

As one of Dyson’s entry-level air purifiers, prices won’t get much cheaper than this. The TP10 features 10 fan speeds, 0-350° oscillation, a night mode and an auto mode, which adjusts the power based on the conditions of the room. There’s even the option to receive pollution details via the display and see the remaining filter life. There’s no smart connectivity, but the remote is magnetized and can fit to the top of the appliance for easy storage.

TCL 55" Q6 QLED 4K TV: was $449 now $369 @ Target

With Quantum Dot Technology, this QLED screen offers vibrant colors as well as an impressive LED backlight for excellent viewing in all lighting conditions. In our TCL Q6 4K QLED TV review we called it a smart mid-tier pick for the price-conscious customer. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast, and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility.

Costway 5-piece Outdoor Patio Sectional: was $1,089 now $428 @ Target

Spend your leisure time lounging in comfort with this outdoor patio set that features one armless sofa, two corner sofas, one ottoman and one coffee table. Made of a solid steel structure, the outdoor furniture is sturdy and durable. The spacious seating is covered with padded cushions and removable and washable covers. All the pieces in this set can be arranged in various ways according to your different needs.

Shark Matrix Plus 2in1 Robot Vacuum & Mop: was $699 now $479 @ Target

This 2-in-1 robot vacuum and mop features precision home mapping, a self-cleaning brushroll and a bagless base that holds up to 60 days of dirt and debris. It also features Matrix Clean, which allows your robot to clean from multiple angles using a precision grid ensuring no spots are missed on all your floor types.

Fujifilm X-T50 Bundle: was $1,805 now $1,504 @ Target

The Fujifilm X-T50 is one of the best mirrorless cameras you can buy. We found it's great for street and travel photography enthusiasts. It's got a large 40.2MP sensor that delivers beautiful stills and shoots video in 6.2K at 30P and 4K at 60P. With 5-stops of in-body image stabilization, you can also rest assured your stills and videos will be smooth. This bundle includes the camera body, cleaning kit, and 12-inch flexible vlogging tripod.