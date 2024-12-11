Massive Nike sale — 11 deals from $16 I would add to my cart right now
Plus, save an extra 25% off eligible items
Mark your calendars! Nike's cut-off date for guaranteed holiday delivery is December 17 at 9 a.m. (PT). If you order by that date, your items will arrive by December 24. Even better, Nike is taking an extra 25% off sale items right now.
For a limited time, you can use coupon code "MOMENT" to take an extra 25% off select sale items. After discount, you can get the Nike Tech Fleece (Men's) for $71 via "MOMENT" or the Nike One Leggings (Women's) for $40. Here are the best Nike deals you can score ahead of the holidays. (For more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Nike promo codes this week).
- Nike Dri-FIT Legend: was $25 now $16
- Nike Sportswear JDI: was $30 now $19
- Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned: was $28 now $21 via "MOMENT"
- Nike One Women's High-Waisted Leggings: was $60 now $40
- Nike Tech Hera: was $110 now $64
- NikeCourt Heritage: was $90 now $67 via "MOMENT"
- Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner: was $145 now $123
- NikeCourt Vapor 11 HC Premium: was $180 now $135 via "MOMENT"
Best Nike deals
Featuring Nike's 'Just Do It' slogan and the 'Swoosh' logo, this shirt is about as iconic as it comes. It's available in a variety of colors and sizes.
Socks might not be the most exciting things on this list, but these are ideal for just about anything — I use them for my gym sessions and running. Note: Use coupon code "MOMENT" at checkout to get this price.
Ideal for training or sports practice, these Dri-FIT shorts carry sweat away from the skin, with a traditional fit that cuts a sleek silhouette.
Available in a variety of colors, these leggings have subtle pockets so they're useful as well as looking great, and they come in a soft fabric. Plus, their high waist is designed to meet your favorite cropped tops for a head-to-toe look.
The Swoosh Fleece Hoodie is an elevated basic with premium details. The brushed fleece interior provides serious comfort while strategic ribbing at the cuffs and hem keeps warmth locked in. The clean embroidered logo adds just enough branding, and the roomy fit through shoulders and chest ensures easy movement. Note: Use coupon code "MOMENT" at checkout to get this price.
A versatile full-zip hoodie that's ready for anything. The soft fleece fabric delivers reliable warmth while the full-length zipper makes layering effortless. The high collar adds extra protection on chilly days, and the classic design works for both workouts and casual wear. Note: Use coupon code "MOMENT" at checkout to get this price.
Ideal for the gym or running errands, these Nike Tech Heras have a unique design that offers a comfortable low-profile look. The wavy lifted midsole and suede accents level up your look while keeping you comfortable. Their durable design also holds up well with everyday wear.
An oversized crew-neck sweatshirt with classic tennis-style design sensibilities, this sweater is as comfy as they come and comes in three color options. Note: Use coupon code "MOMENT" at checkout to get this price.
These mid-rise cargo pants nail the sweet spot between comfort and style. The fabric maintains its shape throughout the day while providing a premium feel, and the oversized pockets add both practicality and a nice aesthetic. With the extra discount bringing these down further, they're a smart addition to any wardrobe. Note: Use coupon code "MOMENT" at checkout to get this price.
This sleek windbreaker is selling out fast. It offers an athletic fit that's ideal for layering, with a warm fleece-like material, and hood for rainy days.
These hard court tennis shoes are bright and comfortable. Mainstays like the molded sidewall and breathable upper complement a durable, quick-moving design that's perfect for the court. Note: Use coupon code "MOMENT" at checkout to get this price.
