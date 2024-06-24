Massive Home Depot summer sale — grills from $99, outdoor accessories from $1
Save on grills, outdoor tiles, paving kits and more
Now that summer is here, chances are you're spending more time in your backyard. If you've been meaning to spruce it up before hosting any get togethers, the Home Depot 4th of July sale has plenty of deals worth checking out. (Also check out our guide to this week's best Home Depot promo codes).
For instance, right now Home Depot has outdoor grills on sale from $99. The sale Also includes patio furniture such as umbrellas, outdoor lighting, and more. If your backyard needs some landscaping work, Home Depot has outdoor accessories, tiles, and paver kits on sale from $1. The sale includes brands like Nantucket Pavers, Vevor, and Silver Creek Stoneworks. For more deals, make sure to follow our guide to the best 4th of July sales across all retailers.
Home Depot outdoor sales
Landscaping supplies: deals from $1 @ Home Depot
Home Depot's 4th of July sale is a great opportunity to revamp your backyard. The sale includes discounts on landscaping supplies, such as individual tiles and paver kits with prices from $1. Brands include MSI, Nantucket Pavers, Vevor, and more.
Outdoor grills: deals from $99 @ Home Depot
Backyard barbecue season is back. The Home Depot is discounting various charcoal, gas, propane, and pellet grills with prices from $99. The sale includes major brands like Weber, Kingsford, Blackstone, Nexgrill, and more.
