Massive Best Buy weekend sale is live —29 deals I recommend on appliances, OLED TVs and more

Best Buy is holding another epic weekend sale. There are huge deals up for grabs on iPads, OLED TVs, appliances and almost everything else.

You can save up to 50% off refrigerators, washers, cookers and more in Best Buy's major appliance sale. There's also a chance to get up to a $500 gift card free with select appliances. I'm happy to see this offer that was available on Memorial Day make a return. You can also get the iPad Air 5th Gen (WiFi/64GB) is on sale for $399 at Best Buy ($200 off.) Although it's no longer the latest iPad Air, it's still one of the best iPad deals I've ever seen due to this tablet's fast performance, long battery life and excellent display.

TVs

TV sale: deals from $69 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller 1080p models (which are more suitable for a kid's room or guest room). However, this sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy. By comparison, Amazon is offering a similar sale with prices from $69.

Hisense 55" U6N Mini-LED 4K TV: was $599 now $449 @ Best Buy

This new budget-friendly TV from Hisense could take the crown for the best value TV in 2024. As the successor to the U6K, it delivers a Mini-LED display with great color and contrast at an incredible price. It comes with Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, HDR 10 and HLG support, a 60Hz refresh rate and Chromecast/Apple AirPlay.

Samsung 75" 4K TV: was $749 now $579 @ Best Buy

If you want a big TV without a big price tag, this 75-inch Samsung is definitely worth a look. The TV has support for HDR10+ as well as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free controls, and you'll also be able to stream content from your iPhone or iPad with Apple AirPlay 2. Plus, it has all the Smart TV features you'd expect. Avid console gamers take note: It has a 60Hz panel and just two HDMI ports. This TV is a Best Buy exclusive.

LG 42" C4 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $1,299 @ Best Buy

The C4 is LG's new flagship OLED TV. It's powered by LG's A9 processor and features a 120Hz panel, Dolby Vision/ HDR10/HLG support, built-in Amazon Alexa, four HDMI 2.1 ports and Apple AirPlay 2 support. It's also one of the few OLED TVs that can natively accept a 144Hz input from a PC. In our LG C4 OLED TV hands-on review, we said content looked colorful and dazzlingly bright on the new C4 series. It's the best version we've seen of the company's top-selling OLED TV range. Note: Amazon has the TV for $3 less.

Smartphones

iPhone 15: up to $830 off w/ trade-in @ Best Buy

Best Buy's iPhone 15 deals will offer a credit of up to $830 with trade-in of an older phone. Otherwise, the retailer has the iPhone 15 family from $799.

OnePlus Nord N30 5G: was $299 now $149 @ Best Buy

We rank the OnePlus Nord N30 5G as one of the best phones under $300, and at Best Buy you can get it for half that price. In our OnePlus Nord N30 5G review we praised its long battery life, 120Hz display and strong speakers. The camera performance isn't the best, but overall this is a good value if you're looking for an Android phone on the cheap. To get this price choose the option that says "We'll help you connect this phone to a carrier" and you'll need to activate your phone during checkout.

Google Pixel 8a: was $499 now $399 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is knocking $100 off the Pixel 8a when you purchase and activate your phone during checkout. (Click the "We'll help you connect this phone to a carrier" option before adding to cart). The phone features a 6.1-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Tensor G3 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 64MP (f/1.89) main and 13MP (f/2.2) ultrawide. There's also a 13MP (f/2.2) front camera. In our Google Pixel 8a review we said the Editor's Choice phone shows us why it's the best cheap phone on the market with its intelligent AI features, charming design and class leading software support.

OnePlus 12 (16GB/512GB): was $899 now $699 @ Best Buy

In our OnePlus 12 review , we called this phone "the affordable flagship to beat." Its large 6.82-inch 2K OLED 120Hz display, powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, long-lasting 5,400 mAh battery and wireless charging capabilities make it one of the best value phones you can get right now. The phone features sharp 50MP main, 48MP ultrawide, 64MP 3x telephoto cameras, and a 32MP selfie camera. Choose the "We'll help you connect this phone to a carrier" option before adding the phone to your cart to get this deal.

Apple

Apple Shopping Event: deals from $79 @ Best Buy

Best Buy's Apple Shopping Event is slashing the prices of everything from MacBooks to AirPods. You can also get deals on iPhones, accessories, smart home bundles and more in this sale.

10.2" iPad (WiFi/64GB): was $329 now $249 @ Best Buy

Apple's entry-level iPad features an A13 Bionic CPU, 10.2-inch (2,160 x 1,620) LCD, 8MP camera, 12MP front camera, and an epic battery life of nearly 12 hours. In our iPad 10.2-inch review, we called it a solid tablet with a great screen, smooth performance, and good battery life for a reasonable price. Right now it's on sale for $249, which is $80 off.

Apple Watch 9 (GPS/45mm): was $429 now $329 @ Best Buy

The Apple Watch 9 features a fast S9 chip for better performance, 4-core neural engine, and an 18-hour battery life. It also supports Apple Double Tap, a new gesture that can be used to answer/end a call, stop a timer, play/pause music, or dismiss an alarm. In our Apple Watch 9 review, we said the Editor's Choice watch got significant performance upgrades and remains the best smartwatch you can buy.

10.9" iPad Air (WiFi/64GB): was $599 now $399 @ Best Buy

The 5th Gen iPad Air is powered by Apple's M1 processor, which features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad Air. Other standout features include a 12MP ultra wide front camera that supports Center Stage and 5G support (cellular models only). The tablet features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), 12MP wide (rear) camera, USB-C charging and Magic Keyboard support. In our Apple iPad Air 5th Gen review, we said it sets a new standard for tablets.

Appliances

Appliance sale: deals from $179 @ Best Buy

Up to $500 gift card! Best Buy is taking up to 50% off select major appliances. Plus, select items are eligible to receive up to a $500 Best Buy eGift card for free. The sale includes brands such as Ninja, Instant Pot, Samsung, LG, and more.

Ninja Professional Plus Blender w/ Auto-iQ: was $119 now $99 @ Best Buy

This full size Ninja blender is currently on sale and comes with all of the features you need to make everyday recipes. There are four speeds to choose from and it comes with three preset programs for smoothies, frozen drinks and ice cream. All of the detachable parts are dishwasher-safe and the jug has a large 72-ounce capacity.

Whirlpool Over-the-Range Microwave: was $359 now $199 @ Best Buy

This is a solid choice if you’re after an over the range microwave. It comes with a 1.7 cubic feet capacity and various presets to cook or defrost your food. Its turntable plate is also dishwasher safe, which makes cleaning up spills easier than ever. We also like its two-speed fan which helps get rid of cooking odors and its adjustable lighting, so you can see what's cooking.

Samsung 24" Top Control Built-In Dishwasher: was $584 now $379 @ Best Buy

This Samsung dishwasher (DW80CG4021SR) holds a generous 14 place settings across its two racks. Plus it comes with four cycles (Auto, Normal, Heavy and Express 60) and several useful options, including Heated Dry, Sanitize and Hi-Temp Wash. It’s Energy Star certified as well, so you won’t have to worry about expensive running costs.

GE Profile PFE28KYNFS: was $3,499 now $2,399 @ Best Buy

The GE Profile PFE28KYNFS is the best refrigerator we've tested. Packing a beautiful design, great performance and useful features like a temperature controlled drawer and a hands-free water dispenser, this is the refrigerator we recommend most. It's also EnergyStar certified.

Laptops

Asus Vivobook 14: was $429 now $229 @ Best Buy

The Asus Vivobook 14 is a solid laptop for shoppers on a budget. It comes with an Intel Core i3-1215U processor, 8GB RAM and a 128GB SSD. It also has a 14-inch 1920 x 1080 FHD display that reaches 250 nits of brightness. Right now it's on sale for $180 off its usual price.

Asus ZenBook 14 OLED Laptop: was $799 now $599 @ Best Buy

The Asus ZenBook 14 is a mainstream laptop sporting a 1920 x 1200 OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It also boasts a Intel Core Ultra 5 Series 1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It's on sale for just $599, which is a great price for a 14-inch OLED laptop. You also get two Thunderbolt 4 ports and one HDMI 2.1 port, as well as up to 15 hours of battery life.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5: was $1,299 now $870 @ Best Buy

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is a great productivity device thanks to its lightweight design and comfortable keyboard. It has a bright 13.5-inch touchscreen display, and it's quick to charge, too. This configuration of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB storage.

Headphones

JBL Vibe Beam: was $49 now $39 @ Best Buy

JBL has released numerous low-priced earbuds over the past few years and the Vibe Beam are the best of the group. You get access to a huge range of useful features, including adjustable EQ, IP54 dust/water resistance, 8-hour battery life and transparency modes to help you stay aware of your surroundings while you enjoy your music.

Beats Fit Pro: was $199 now $159 @ Best Buy

With excellent Beats sound quality, active noise cancellation, and a comfortable fit designed for sports and exercise, these headphones are a real steal at this price. The Beats Fit Pro also has six hours of listening time and up to 24 hours with the included charging case. In our Beats Fit Pro review, we said these buds are a no-brainer and better for workouts than the AirPods Pro.

Video games

Switch games: deals from $14 @ Best Buy

From Mario to EA FC24, Best Buy is taking from $10 to $20 off a small selection of games. (Most games are $20 off). The sale also includes Zelda, Assassin's Creed and more.

Marvel's Midnight Suns: was $59 now $19 @ Best Buy

Marvel's Midnight Suns is one of the most overlooked games on PS5. It brings together a roster of iconic Marvel superheroes to battle the demonic Lilith via strategic turn-based battle. But when you're not engaged in combat you can build your relationships back at home base which in turn makes your heroes stronger. Marvel's Midnight Suns is a criminally overlooked superhero romp and a steal at $19.