Massive Amazon apparel sale — shop deals from Adidas, Steve Madden, Allbirds and more from $12
Amazon apparel and shoe steals all under $100
Amazon has quickly become one of the best spots to snag high-quality, fast-shipping apparel and shoes from some of your favorite brands on the market. The convenient one-stop wardrobe shop is also chock full of deals.
Amazon's current Labor Day sale is slashing the prices on best-selling apparel brands like Adidas, Carhartt, Crocs and more. Right now, you can get a pair of Allbirds Tree Runners Everyday Sneakers for just $68. Plus, GAP's warm and cozy Full Zip Hoodie is over 40% off on Amazon.
For more great deals from your favorite brands, check out my top 13 picks from the massive apparel and shoe sale at Amazon. (For more deals, check out our guide to the best Amazon Labor Day sales and Amazon promo codes).
Best Apparel Deals
Carhartt Women's Loose Fit Lightweight Short-Sleeve: was $24 now from $12 @ Amazon
You'll feel super comfortable and casual sporting this t-shirt with an oversized fit. The crew neck is rugged and durable while still being super soft and lightweight. The shirt comes in a variety of colors and is machine washable.
Under Armour Men's Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt: was $25 now $18 @ Amazon
Save big on one of the most popular men's activewear t-shirts on Amazon. The UA Tech tee is quick-drying and super soft, wicking sweat during workouts and using a 4-way stretch construction to help you move freely. Make sure to check the different color options in your size for the best deal.
Columbia Steens Mountain 2.0 Full Zip Fleece Jacket: was $65 now from $19 @ Amazon
The perfect grab and go zip up, this jacket is made of soft polyester fleece fabric and will keep you warm as the temperatures drop. Available in several different colors, it will definitely be an outdoor staple this fall.
Lucky Brand Men's Venice Burnout Notch Neck Tee: was $34 now $18 @ Amazon
If the goal is to look stylish with minimum effort, this shirt will your best friend. More than just your plain old t-shirt thanks to its notch neck, elevated material and buttons, the casual tee pairs perfectly with jeans or shorts and gives you an effortless, put-together look.
GAP Women's Full Zip Hoodie: was $49 now from $23 @ Amazon
This elevated hoodie from GAP is designed to offer warmth and comfort whether you're hitting the gym, running errands or simply enjoying a relaxed weekend at home. It's made of soft, comfy fleece and is perfect for layering. It also features a hood and large pockets for keeping all your essentials safe.
Carhartt Men's Loose Fit Midweight Sweatshirt: was $54 now from $32 @ Amazon
The Carhartt Loose Fit Midweight Graphic Hoodie is the perfect comfy pullover to have when there's a chill in the air. It also features a ribbed waist and cuffs for extra insulating power and a three-piece hood with drawstrings. It's available in a large variety of colors and sizes.
Levi's Men's 511 Slim Fit Jeans: was $69 now from $34 @ Amazon
These classic Levi's Men's 511 Slim Fit Jeans are currently on sale starting from $34 at Amazon. Think of this modern slim as your not-so-skinny skinny jeans. They're available in a ton of different colors and designs.
Steve Madden Women's Dreams Dress: was $89 now from $44 @ Amazon
If you're looking for an effortless dress you can wear to the office, to an event or out to dinner, this is it. Available in three additional colors, the flirty and sophisticated mini dress features a smocked waist, ruffle trim shoulder detail and a flouncy tiered skirt. You'll also love the feel of its soft satin material.
Lucky Brand Women's Lucky Legend High Rise Wide Leg Jean: was $149 now from $84 @ Amazon
Adding to my cart immediately! Although some of the latest baggy jean styles have been questionable at best, I think these high-rise jeans with a relaxed fit and wide leg would be flattering on just about anyone. I'm also loving the vintage light wash denim and cropped fit.
Best Shoe Deals
Crocs Women's Classic Slide: was $44 now from $27 @ Amazon
Available in various colors and graphics, these lightweight platform slides are made with iconic Crocs Comfort Technology for flexibility and 360-degree support. It's hard to say no to a pair of Crocs for this price.
Skechers Moreno Canvas Oxford (Men's): was $70 now from $39 @ Amazon
These Skechers Oxfords look smart without sacrificing comfort. They have an energetic Goga Mat Arch and Skechers Air Cooled Memory Foam soles. The insole also wicks moisture, keeping your feet dry.
adidas Women's Grand Court 2.0 Tennis Shoe: was $70 now from $53 @ Amazon
Score these best selling Adidas tennis shoes for a discount at Amazon. These casual sneakers are lightweight, comfortable and effortlessly stylish. They come with a Cloudfoam Comfort sockliner for a soft, cushioned feel underfoot.
Allbirds Men’s Tree Runners Everyday Sneakers: was $98 now $68 @ Amazon
These cushioned sneakers are designed for everyday use and casual walks, so they're ideal if you want to head outside for a stroll now the weather's getting better. They're made from sustainable materials, and the laces come from recycled plastic. The women's version are also on sale for $68.
