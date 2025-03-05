MacBook Air M4 and Mac Studio — here's where you can pre-order Apple's new devices

Deals
By
published

The new MacBook Airs come with a $100 price cut

MacBook Air M4 shown in 13- and 15-inch sizes
(Image credit: Apple)
Jump to:

Apple's MacBook Air got a refresh and price cut this morning. The new 13-inch MacBook Air M4 starts at $999, whereas the 15-inch MacBook Air M4 starts at $1,199. Both base models include 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. MacBook Air M4 preorders are live now and both laptops will be available in stores on March 12.

In addition to the new MacBook Air M4, Apple also refreshed its Mac Studio. The Mac Studio M4 Max starts from $1,999 and the Mac Studio M3 Ultra from $3,999. Designed for professionals, Mac Studio pre-orders are live with a release date of March 12.

The release of new MacBooks could cause retailers to launch a new wave of discounts on Apple's M3-based MacBook Airs. Make sure to follow our MacBook deals coverage as retailers discount the current-gen laptops to make room for the newer ones. (Also check out our Apple "Something in the Air" live blog for more announcements this week).

How to Pre-Order MacBook Air M4

Apple 13" MacBook Air (M4)
Apple 13" MacBook Air (M4): $999 at Apple

The new MacBook Air is powered by Apple's latest M4 chipset. The new Mac upgrades the camera from 1080p to 12MP with Center Stage support. The M4 chipset also supports dual external monitors, even when you have the laptop's lid open. It packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M4 CPU w/ 10-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.

View Deal
Apple 15" MacBook Air (M4)
Apple 15" MacBook Air (M4): $1,199 at Apple

The new 15-inch MacBook Air is $100 cheaper than its predecessor. Upgrades include a 12MP with Center Stage support as well as support for dual external monitors, even when you have the laptop's lid open. It packs a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M4 CPU w/ 10-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.

View Deal

How to Pre-Order Mac Studio

Mac Studio M4 Max

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple's most powerful Mac got a revamp this morning. The new Mac Studio comes with the option of an M4 Max or M3 Ultra chipset. Apple says the Mac Studio M4 Max is up to 3.5x faster than Mac Studio with M1 Max and up to 6.1x faster than the previous Intel-based 27-inch iMac. Pricing starts at $1,999 and both models will be available on March 12.

Apple Mac Studio w/ M4 Max
Apple Mac Studio w/ M4 Max: $1,999 at Apple

Designed for video editors, engineers, and creative pros, the Mac Studio is Apple's most powerful Mac. It features the M4 Max chipset with a 32-core GPU, 36GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It supports up to five displays and features two front-facing USB-C ports, four Thunderbolt 5 ports, two USB-A ports, HDMI port, 10Gb Ethernet port, headphone jack, and SDXC card slot.

View Deal
Apple Mac Studio w/ M3 Ultra
Apple Mac Studio w/ M3 Ultra: $3,999 at Apple

This Mac Studio offers uncompromising power for professional studios. It features the M3 Ultra chipset with a 60-core GPU, 96GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. It supports up to eight displays and features two front-facing Thunderbolt 5 ports, four rear Thunderbolt 5 ports, two USB-A ports, HDMI port, 10Gb Ethernet port, headphone jack, and SDXC card slot.

View Deal
Louis Ramirez
Louis Ramirez

As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
MacBook Air M4
MacBook Air M4 is here with more power and stunning new color — and the price is $100 less
iPad Air M3 tablet shown in various colors
iPad Air M3 and iPad A16 — here's where you can pre-order Apple's latest devices
MacBook Pro M4 on desk
Epic Apple MacBook sale is live — shop the best deals from $629 right now
MacBook Air 15-inch M3
M4 MacBook Air reportedly 'deep' in manufacturing — here's when it could go on sale
MacBook Air M4
MacBook Air M4 live updates — the new MacBook is official
MacBook Air M3
Apple’s M4 MacBook Air could launch in the next few weeks — what we know
Latest in Sales Events
REI deals
Huge REI apparel sale from $11 — save up to 50% on Arc'teryx, The North Face and more
MacBook Air M4 shown in 13- and 15-inch sizes
MacBook Air M4 and Mac Studio — here's where you can pre-order Apple's new devices
Sneaker Deals
Massive running shoe sale from Hoka, Brooks, Salomon and more — 19 deals I’d shop now from $49
Dell XPS 13 on yellow background with Tom&#039;s Guide Price Drop badge
Epic Dell sale is live — 9 deals I’d shop on laptops, monitors and more from $229
iPad Air M3 tablet shown in various colors
iPad Air M3 and iPad A16 — here's where you can pre-order Apple's latest devices
Outdoor patio furniture with killer deals tag
Walmart's patio and garden sale knocks up to 50% off — 13 spring deals I'd shop right now
Latest in Deals
REI deals
Huge REI apparel sale from $11 — save up to 50% on Arc'teryx, The North Face and more
MacBook Air M4 shown in 13- and 15-inch sizes
MacBook Air M4 and Mac Studio — here's where you can pre-order Apple's new devices
Sneaker Deals
Massive running shoe sale from Hoka, Brooks, Salomon and more — 19 deals I’d shop now from $49
The Last of Us Part I screenshot with a Tom&#039;s Guide deal tag
PlayStation launches new sale with big discounts on essential PS5 games — here’s my 13 favorite deals from $2
Dell XPS 13 on yellow background with Tom&#039;s Guide Price Drop badge
Epic Dell sale is live — 9 deals I’d shop on laptops, monitors and more from $229
iPad Air M3 tablet shown in various colors
iPad Air M3 and iPad A16 — here's where you can pre-order Apple's latest devices
More about sales events
REI deals

Huge REI apparel sale from $11 — save up to 50% on Arc'teryx, The North Face and more
Sneaker Deals

Massive running shoe sale from Hoka, Brooks, Salomon and more — 19 deals I’d shop now from $49
Apple tvOS 18 new features

New tvOS 18 code hints at Apple's much rumored smart home hub
See more latest
Most Popular
REI deals
Huge REI apparel sale from $11 — save up to 50% on Arc'teryx, The North Face and more
Sneaker Deals
Massive running shoe sale from Hoka, Brooks, Salomon and more — 19 deals I’d shop now from $49
The Last of Us Part I screenshot with a Tom&#039;s Guide deal tag
PlayStation launches new sale with big discounts on essential PS5 games — here’s my 13 favorite deals from $2
Dell XPS 13 on yellow background with Tom&#039;s Guide Price Drop badge
Epic Dell sale is live — 9 deals I’d shop on laptops, monitors and more from $229
The Circular Ring 2, up close, with half of the device slightly obstructed by orange glass in the foreground
Circular Ring 2 is now available to pre-order — and you could save up to $310 right now
MAXYOYO Japanese Floor Mattress
Japanese floor mattress deals for March 2025: Minimalist sleep solutions from $49
Outdoor patio furniture with killer deals tag
Walmart's patio and garden sale knocks up to 50% off — 13 spring deals I'd shop right now
iPad Air M3 tablet shown in various colors
iPad Air M3 and iPad A16 — here's where you can pre-order Apple's latest devices
Mac mini M4 seen on a desk with a Tom&#039;s Guide &#039;killer deal&#039; badge
Hurry! The new Mac mini M4 returns to its lowest ever price at Amazon
YETI, Patagonia, Hoka, Sony Deals
My favorite deals of the week — 11 sales I’d shop from Apple, Patagonia, Home Depot and more