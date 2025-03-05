MacBook Air M4 and Mac Studio — here's where you can pre-order Apple's new devices

Apple's MacBook Air got a refresh and price cut this morning. The new 13-inch MacBook Air M4 starts at $999, whereas the 15-inch MacBook Air M4 starts at $1,199. Both base models include 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. MacBook Air M4 preorders are live now and both laptops will be available in stores on March 12.

In addition to the new MacBook Air M4, Apple also refreshed its Mac Studio. The Mac Studio M4 Max starts from $1,999 and the Mac Studio M3 Ultra from $3,999. Designed for professionals, Mac Studio pre-orders are live with a release date of March 12.

The release of new MacBooks could cause retailers to launch a new wave of discounts on Apple's M3-based MacBook Airs. Make sure to follow our MacBook deals coverage as retailers discount the current-gen laptops to make room for the newer ones. (Also check out our Apple "Something in the Air" live blog for more announcements this week).

How to Pre-Order MacBook Air M4

Apple 13" MacBook Air (M4): $999 at Apple The new MacBook Air is powered by Apple's latest M4 chipset. The new Mac upgrades the camera from 1080p to 12MP with Center Stage support. The M4 chipset also supports dual external monitors, even when you have the laptop's lid open. It packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M4 CPU w/ 10-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.

Apple 15" MacBook Air (M4): $1,199 at Apple The new 15-inch MacBook Air is $100 cheaper than its predecessor. Upgrades include a 12MP with Center Stage support as well as support for dual external monitors, even when you have the laptop's lid open. It packs a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M4 CPU w/ 10-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.

How to Pre-Order Mac Studio

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple's most powerful Mac got a revamp this morning. The new Mac Studio comes with the option of an M4 Max or M3 Ultra chipset. Apple says the Mac Studio M4 Max is up to 3.5x faster than Mac Studio with M1 Max and up to 6.1x faster than the previous Intel-based 27-inch iMac. Pricing starts at $1,999 and both models will be available on March 12.

Apple Mac Studio w/ M4 Max: $1,999 at Apple Designed for video editors, engineers, and creative pros, the Mac Studio is Apple's most powerful Mac. It features the M4 Max chipset with a 32-core GPU, 36GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It supports up to five displays and features two front-facing USB-C ports, four Thunderbolt 5 ports, two USB-A ports, HDMI port, 10Gb Ethernet port, headphone jack, and SDXC card slot.