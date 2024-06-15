Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' section returns — 15 items I'd buy now from $9
Some of the best activewear from Lululemon has hit the 'We Made Too Much' section
Lululemon activewear continues to be hugely popular. Whether you're in the gym, working out at home, or running errands, their selection is some of the most comfortable and stylish around.
Hence why I keep a close eye on the 'We Made Too Much' section with items from $9. It's packed with great finds like this Hold Tight Cropped Tank Top for $24, and the Hotty Hot Low-Rise Lined 2.5-inch Shorts from $29. Plus, the handy Everywhere Belt Bag 1L is $29. This one makes a great Father's Day gift.
Keep scrolling to see all my top picks from Lululemon this weekend. Some of these items are final sale, meaning you won't be able to exchange or return unwanted items unless you're a member. You can sign up for free at Lululemon. For more, see the my favorite Amazon deals on Skechers sneakers and apparel and the deals I'd get in Best Buy's weekend sale.
Best Lululemon recs
Women's Daily Stride Mid-Crew Sock: was $18 now $9 @ Lululemon
These soft socks are perfect for your next gym class or hike, thanks to the integrated comfort, to give you a little extra padding underfoot.
Cotton Terry Sweatband: was $14 now $9 @ Lululemon
This Cotton Terry Sweatband is down to just $9 right now. It's designed to keep sweat from dripping in your eyes, whether you're on the tennis court or playing pickleball (we won't judge.) Reviewers love that this washes and dries well after a sweaty workout.
Hold Tight Cropped Tank Top: was $48 now $24 @ Lululemon
This casual Lululemon cropped tank top is soft, comfortable and has 4-way stretch. For just $24, it's a great buy and is still in stock in most sizes.
Hotty Hot Low-Rise Lined Short: was $68 now $29 @ Lululemon
If you're not a cycling shorts kinda person, these are perfect for you. Designed to be lightweight, with wide legs for unrestricted movement, there's a drawcord allowing you to pull the shorts tight against your stomach as you move.
Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Ripstop: was $38 now $29 @ Lululemon
This Lululemon belt bag is now $29. The 1L waterproof "everywhere" bag is suitable for all occasions, complete with zippered pockets and slip pocket for your smartphone. It can be worn around your waist or strapped across your shoulder.
Align Asymmetrical Bra: was $58 now $29 @ Lululemon
Asymmetrical bras are all the rage right now, and this one is absolutely beautiful. Designed to give light support for A-B cup sizes, it's best suited to yoga and Pilates classes. It's now available for $29.
Align leggings: was $98 now $39 @ Lululemon
Lululemon is famous for its buttery-soft leggings and the Align are the best of the best. With a high waistband to keep everything tucked in as you move, and a fabric that sits soft against the skin, these are super comfortable for everyday wear, yoga, and Pilates classes. The best part? They are now available from $39, although prices vary by size and color.
Align V-Neck Bra: was $58 now $39 @ Lululemon
This lightweight, soft bra, offers a light support for A/B cups, making it best suited to yoga and Pilates workouts, or hikes. We love the v-neckline, which is super flattering, and the soft fabric, which doesn’t rub or chafe against the skin. The bra is now available in several different colors from $39.
Keyhole Mesh Tank Top: was $58 now $39 @ Lululemon
This mesh tank top is ideal for hot yoga since it's breathable, offering much more airflow than more traditional shirts. It's also cropped to help ensure even more ventilation — and to pair nicely with high-rise pants.
Restfeel Women's Slide: was $58 now $39 @ Lululemon
Summer is here, and sliders are a must. Lululemon's restfeel sliders are minimalist but very comfortable thanks to cushioning and a foam lining on the strap. They're available from just $39 and the perfect beach or poolside accessory.
License to Train Relaxed-Fit Long-Sleeve Shirt: was $88 now $39 @ Lululemon
Everyone loves a baggy shirt to wear over a gym vest, and this relaxed-fit long-sleeve shirt ticks all the boxes. It lets you cover up before and after the gym — or wear it throughout. It's quick-drying and sweat-wicking, too, but the laid back look also works great for rest days.
Tapered-Leg Mid-Rise Pant: was $128 now $59 @ Lululemon
These mid-rise pants are ideal for casual outfits, but could also have a place in smart casual settings, too. Pair them with some chunky shoes for extra style, or wear them to the office feeling comfortable in the stretchable Luxtreme material.
Blissfeel 2 Women's Running Shoe: was $128 now $59 @ Lululemon
These are lululemon's road running shoes. They're an affordable, comfortable running shoe, best suited for easy miles and up to 10K. Our Lululemon Blissfeel 2 review praised their improved upper and improved lacing compared to the original Blissfeel shoes. At this price, they're a great buy.
Wunder Train High-Rise: was $118 now $79 @ Lululemon
Ideal for yoga, the gym, or just heading out on a run, these high-rise leggings are comfortable, breathable, and sweat-wicking. They feel cool on the inside, too, and have a drawcord on the waist to avoid them slipping down.
Softstreme Hoodie: was $128 now $79 @ Lululemon
This popular hoodie is called Softstreme because of its impressive softness which Lululemon dubs "peach-fuzz" texturing. Its relaxed fit makes it ideal for winding down after a hard day, or just for wearing to and from the gym.
