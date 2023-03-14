An improvement on the brand’s first-ever running shoe, the Blissfeel 2 has a new, reimagined upper. This is an affordable, comfortable running shoe, best suited for easy miles and up to 10K.

A year after the launch of the Blissfeel, the brand’s first-ever running shoe, Lululemon is back with the Blissfeel 2 — an everyday running shoe, designed for women. Lululemon has made some tweaks to the fit and feel of the shoe, completely reinventing the upper to improve the underfoot experience. In a world of carbon fiber plates and huge stack heights, this is still a simple running shoe, that’ll get you around a 5K, or a treadmill class.

Specification Type: Neutral

Weight: 276g/ 9.7oz US 8

Drop: 9.5mm

Yet how does it compare to some of the best women’s running shoes on the market? To find out more, I put the Lululemon Blissfeel 2 to the test over a number of different miles — from slow, easy runs, to faster tempo sessions. I looked at how comfortable it was, how supportive it felt, and how well it fit. Read my Lululemon Blissfeel 2 review below to find out more.

Lululemon Blissfeel 2 review: Price and availability

The Lululemon Blissfeel 2 was released on March 7, 2023, so is available online and in Lululemon stores now. It costs $148/£138 and comes in US sizes 5 to US 12, including half sizes (this is quite rare for running shoes)!

The Blissfeel 2 comes in a wide variety of colorways to suit every style. I tested a pair in the raw linen/highlight yellow/iced lavender colorway, but there are eight different colors to choose from, including black and white versions.

Lululemon Blissfeel 2 review: Design and fit

Out of the box, the Blissfeel 2 looks alike in style to the original version of the shoe — it has a similar silhouette, yet noticeably, the plastic rails now continue along the side of the shoe for support. Lululemon has stuck with its simple design, and while I didn’t love the look of the original Blissfeel, I liked the two-tone midsole of the pair I received for testing.

Fit-wise, I found the original Blissfeel came up small. I’m a UK 5 in most brands of running shoes, but wore a UK 5.5 in the original Blissfeel and still found it a little restrictive in the toebox. I went up to a UK 6 in the Blissfeel 2 and they fit well, although the newer shoe is far roomier in the toebox, so I could probably have stuck to a 5.5. It’s worth noting that I wear a UK 4 in my regular shoes, so it’s definitely worth sizing up here or heading to a Lululemon store to try these on before you buy.

Upper

The upper has undergone a big change between the Blissfeel and the Blissfeel 2. The reshaped textile upper is still seamless, but there seems to be a little more room in the toe box, and more support around the midfoot. The plastic rail also now wraps around the entire foot, to make the shoe feel more supportive on the run. The lacing system has also changed — Lululemon has moved away from the thin laces of the first shoe, and opted for wide, flat laces. There’s still a decent amount of padding in the tongue of the shoe to prevent hotspots or rubbing across the top of the foot.

I found the upper to be comfortable and soft, and didn’t have any issues with chafing or rubbing. I appreciated having a little bit more room in the toe box of the shoe, and much preferred the larger laces, which stayed put.

Midsole

Lululemon still hasn’t said all that much about the midsole foam they use in their running shoes, aside from the fact it’s “tuned foam cushioning” that “softens landings and springs you forward on every step.”

There’s a good amount of foam underfoot in this shoe, but it is by no means overly soft. Compared to the likes of the Nike Invincible Run 3 , or the Asics Gel Nimbus 25 , it feels relatively firm underfoot. And while this isn’t necessarily a bad thing, don’t expect an overly plush, bouncy running shoe, especially if you’re running on concrete sidewalks.

Outsole

The outsole of the Blissfeel 2 also remains unchanged — it’s still best suited to the road, and there are the same “pressure-mapped” areas of traction for grip where you need it most. Lululemon says it has designed a “durable, segmented outsole ideal for pounding the pavement.”

The outsole looks pretty durable, and the original Blissfeel still has a good amount of grip after a year of me running and walking in it.

Lululemon Blissfeel 2 review: Running performance

I’ve tested the Lululemon Blissfeel 2 on a number of different runs, from easy miles on tired legs to faster tempo sessions. These shoes are definitely best suited for running gentle miles, up to a 10K or half marathon, as they don’t have enough responsiveness to be my go-to for faster miles.

The midsole foam isn’t overly soft, but this isn’t necessarily a bad thing. You’re not getting a huge amount of sink-in plushness in this shoe, but there is enough midsole foam there that you’re not feeling the sidewalk beneath your feet. If you’re an overly stompy runner, I’d keep these shoes for shorter, easier miles, or for running on the treadmill.

As someone who spends an awful lot of time testing running shoes, I appreciated the simplicity of these shoes. In a world of carbon fiber plates and huge stack heights, the Blissfeel 2 is a simple workhorse, to get you through easy miles.

Lululemon Blissfeel 2 review: Verdict

The Blissfeel 2 proves that Lululemon has entered the running shoe market, and it plans on staying. This will no doubt be a popular running shoe with fans of the brand — it fits women's feet well, it comes in a fantastic range of sizes and colors, and it’s comfortable and cushioned enough for a couple of runs a week, and to wear casually.

Will it help you PR at your next marathon? Maybe not. But this shoe reminds us that for a lot of runners, a beautiful-looking shoe they can wear on their run commute, and around the office afterward is more than enough.