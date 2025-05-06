I’ve run hundreds of miles in these shorts, and they just dropped to $39 in the Lululemon We Made Too Much selection

As a fitness editor and five-time marathon runner, I’m extremely picky about my running gear. Running shorts have to be high-waisted, not bunch up as I move or ride down when my pockets are full, and sweat-wicking enough not to leave me feeling soggy.

On race day, I want something super-light with plenty of pockets for my gels, but when I’m heading out on a training run, I want a comfortable pair of shorts that allow me to feel good as I move. I’ve run hundreds of miles in the Lululemon Hotty Hot High-Rise running shorts, and they just dropped to $39 in the brand’s We Made Too Much selection.

Lululemon Hotty Hot Shorts : was $68 now $39 at lululemon (US) The shorts are on sale in several different colorways in 2.5-inch and 4-inch leg lengths. You’ll have to cycle through the colors available in your size to find the best price, but the shorts are between $39 and $49, which is a fantastic price considering you’d normally be paying $70 bucks!

The Hotty Hot shorts are on sale in two different lengths — the 2.5-inch is pretty short, so unless that’s your vibe, you’re safer opting for the 4-inch leg length. The shorts have a high-rise waistband, which sits just below my belly button (I’m 5 feet 2, so taller runners might find these sit a little lower), with a wide, comfortable waistband. There’s a continuous drawcord, a clever design feature that’ll prevent the band from unravelling in the washing machine.

These shorts are lightweight, perfect for warmer weather running, with a curved hem and wide leg openings to allow you to wear these for HIIT sessions as well as sprints. There’s nothing worse than shorts riding up, or bunching as you run, but these move well. I would say if you’re between sizes, you’re better off sizing up in these shorts, as you don’t want the legs feeling too tight and constrictive.

The shorts have a built-in liner to offer extra coverage and reflective details for running in low light.

Pockets-wise, there’s a small pocket in the liner and a zipped pocket in the seam, but they’re both only really big enough for your keys or gym card, so you’ll need a running belt if you plan on running with your phone. If storage is a deal breaker, these aren’t the shorts for you, but if you’re looking for a great deal on a seriously comfortable pair of running shorts, grab these while you can.