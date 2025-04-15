Lowe’s SpringFest sale is live — here’s my 21 favorite deals on patio furniture, grills and more

Lowe's SpringFest sale is still going strong — but there's only two more days to shop the savings extravaganza. The home improvement retailer is currently offering up to 50% off a wide range of stylish and functional patio furniture, gardening essentials, grills, lawnmowers and more.

For instance, right now you can get 5 bags of mulch for $10 to give your lawn the love it deserves. If you're looking to spruce up your outdoor living space, you can also grab up to 40% off patio furniture at Lowe's. Planning to host some barbecue this season? Grills are now on sale with up to 30% off.

The sale ends on April 16 — which means you still have two days to shop these epic discounts. Fortunately, we've done the heavy lifting for you! All you need to do is keep scrolling and shop these 21 deals that will have your home ready for spring.

Best Lowe's Outdoor Deals

Lowe's SpringFest: up to 50% off @ Lowe's

From now through April 16, Lowe's Loyalty Members can save up to 50% off hundreds of items to get your ready for spring. From patio furniture to gardening deals, save big on everything you need to spruce up your home at at Lowe's. Sign up to become a member today!

Outdoor grills: up to 30% off @ Lowe's

There's nothing like buying a brand-new grill for all your upcoming outdoor festivities. And if you're ready to get grilling, Lowe's has the perfect deals for you, with up to 30% off a range of outdoor grills.

Patio furniture sales: up to 60% off @ Lowe's

Lowe's patio furniture sales are taking up to 60% off regular prices. From gazebos to full outdoor seating arrangements, Lowe's is discounting all kinds of outdoor furniture ahead of spring.

Lawnmower sale: deals from $149 @ Lowe's

Lowe's has deals on push, reel, self-propelled and ride-on mowers starting from $149. The sale includes deals on RYOBI, Green Machine and more.

Lawn and garden sales: deals from $2 @ Lowe's

Lowe's is offering savings on a whole range of lawn and garden items, from all-purpose lawn fertilizer to sizable water fountains with built-in LED lights. If you're planning on spending plenty of time this spring in your garden, you'll find something to spruce it up here.

Bagged mulch: get 5 for $10 @ Lowe's

Give your lawn a treat with this deal on mulch. Lowe's offers 5 bags of mulch for $10, with options for brown, black or red up for grabs.

Greenworks Cold Water Electric Pressure Washer: was $139 now $99 at Lowe's If you have a tough cleaning job to handle, this Greenworks pressure washer is now on sale for $99. It comes with two nozzles for versatility and a 13 amp motor. At 17 pounds in weight, it's portable enough to take around with you too.

Coswar Tabletop Propane Gas Fire Pit Table: was $181 now $154 at Lowe's From cool nights to crisp days, this powerful fire pit will help extend your time outdoors. The gas tank hides away in the base and is simple to replace. You can adjust the heat to your liking and it comes with a lid so you can also use it as a table.

Nuu Garden Iron Frame Swivel Dining Chair Set: was $294 now $163 at Lowe's This set of two dining chairs is on sale for $163 at Lowe's. Each chair swivels 260 degrees and has a gentle rocking action, for a comfortable and relaxing feel. The frame is made of sturdy, durable iron and the seat is made of UV-resistant fabric that dries fast if it gets wet.

Blink Outdoor 4 (five-pack): was $399 now $199 at Lowe's What's better than one Blink Outdoor 4 for monitoring your yard? Try five Blink Outdoor 4 cameras shooting crisp 1080p video. You can currently save $200 on this package that offers whole-home coverage.

Nuu Garden Black Steel Floorstanding Liquid Propane Patio Heater: was $329 now $204 at Lowe's For those chilly days and nights spent outdoors, you need this standing propane gas heater that combines exceptional functionality with sleek design. It's easy to use and will bring you ultimate warmth, not to mention it will create a unique and warm atmosphere that all your friends and family will love.

Teamson Vinyl Outdoor Storage Shed: was $325 now $236 at Lowe's This sizeable storage shed is perfect for storing patio cushions, gardening equipment and outdoor essentials. This 154-gallon chest comes with a removable waterproof liner, a durable steel frame, soft-close hinges, and side handles for easy transportation. Plus, this roomy storage bin is constructed from weather-resistant PR rattan wicker.

Lue Bona The Adirondack Rocking Chair Set: was $319 now $245 at Lowe's Relax and rock in this set of classic wooden rocking chairs. They will be the perfect addition to your front porch or patio. There is no sanding, painting or sealing on the traditional rockers, which means they won't rot, peel or splinter. Huge win!

Deko Living Metal Wood Burner Fireplace: was $379 now $299 at Lowe's Spend your evenings outdoors, curled up by this wood burning fireplace. The fireplace features a removable grill and pan, making it simple to clean up any ash or soot. It's also constructed from heavy-duty rust resistant steel, so you can feel confident it will stay protected from the outdoor elements.

EDYO LIVING Wicker Lounge Chair Set: was $399 now $339 at Lowe's You'll want to lay in the sun all spring and summer long when relaxing in these lounge chairs! Crafted with a metal frame and wrapped in resin wicker, the chairs have an adjustable back that let you recline to a position you find most comfortable. They're also also weather- and UV-resistant.

VEIKOUS Gray Metal Freestanding Pergola with Canopy: was $499 now $369 at Lowe's Add a touch of privacy and protection to your backyard set up with this outdoor pergola that includes a canopy. Strong, stable and weather-resistant, the outdoor pergola is made of a high quality aluminum alloy frame that can withstand windy and rainy days.

Worx Landroid Robotic Lawn Mower: was $1,499 now $899 at Lowe's If you have a fairly large lawn, the Worx Landroid L is for you. It's designed to cut up to a 1/2 acre and uses special technology to let it navigate through narrow paths. It sports a brushless motor, which Worx claims will allow it to run 50% longer than mowers with brushed motors. It also has a floating blade disc that raises automatically so that it won’t get trapped or stuck when it encounters bumpy parts of your lawn.

Ovios 7-piece rattan patio conversation set: was $1,247 now $1,028 at Lowe's Make your patio the place to be this spring with this comfortable sofa set that fits up to 6-7 people. It features weather-resistant PE wicker rattan tightly woven around a sturdy powder-coated steel frame to handle anything the seasons can throw at it.