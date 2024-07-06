LG’s amazing C4 OLED TV is already $700 off before Prime Day

While Prime Day may be just around the corner, you don't have to wait to save big on one of 2024's hottest new OLED TVs. LG's more mid-range C4 OLED is heavily discounted right now, and it's one of the best OLED TV deals we've seen yet.

Ahead of Prime Day, you can get the LG 77-inch C4 4K OLED TV on sale for $2,996 at Amazon. That's over $700 off the original retail price of $3,699. While the LG C4 is technically categorized as a mid-range OLED TV, its sizable price tag suggests otherwise, but with this discount, it's practically a steal. If you're not looking for that big of a TV for your space, you're in luck: Amazon is taking hundreds off all screen sizes of the LG C4. Below are all the deals you can currently get.

LG 77" C4 4K OLED TV: was $3,699 now $2,996 @ Amazon

The C4 is LG's new flagship OLED TV. It's powered by LG's A9 processor and features a 120Hz panel, Dolby Vision/ HDR10/HLG support, built-in Amazon Alexa, four HDMI 2.1 ports, and Apple AirPlay 2 support. It's also one of the few OLED TVs that can natively accept a 144Hz input from a PC.

The LG C4 has made some serious waves since it launched in March. In our LG C4 OLED TV hands-on, we said our favorite movies and shows across the best streaming services look colorful and dazzlingly bright on the new C4 series.

Building on its predecessor, last year's C3, it packs a new a9 AI processor that ensures the C4 can hit serious upscaling and motion processing enhancements on a beautiful OLED panel. With its unparalleled brightness (at this price point, at least), it could rival some of the best QD-OLED TVs we saw last year. Beyond its OLED screen and advanced chip, the C4 also comes with four HDMI 2.1 inputs and a 144Hz refresh rate on a 9.2ms input latency.

It also features a new version of WebOS that makes it simple to easily customize your TV experience, including a new organizational layout with quick cards for accessibility as well as a Chatbot section in the settings that can help you solve the most commonly asked questions. Not to mention LG's handy game booster makes your game even more immersive, making it easy to lose countless hours in your next run-through of Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree.

Although it might be a tad expensive compared to last year's model, the LG C4 OLED still reigns supreme as one of the best OLED TVs on the market, especially at this discounted price.