11 OLED TV deals I recommend to watch your summer movies
Save hundreds on popular OLED TVs from LG, Samsung and Sony
The 4th of July may be over, but there are still some pretty epic sales available. If you're looking to buy a new TV or upgrade your existing TV, now's the best time to do so. Many of the most popular OLED models from LG, Samsung, and Sony are seeing major discounts right now.
If you want to splurge, two TVs that have earned perfect scores from us in a review — LG's C2 OLED TV and Samsung's S95C OLED TV — are both discounted by over $1,000. You can grab the LG 65-inch C2 TV for just $1,386 ($1,110 in savings) or the Samsung 65-inch S95C TV for only $1,997 ($1,300 in savings), both available at Amazon.
Or, take advantage of one of the best TV deals of the season so far: LG's 48-inch B4 OLED TV for just $799, a deal exclusive to Best Buy. Keep scrolling to check out the best OLED TV deals I recommend, or peruse our Prime Day TV deals to see what else you can snag on sale right now.
Quick Links
- shop OLED TVs from $896 at Amazon
- shop OLED TVs from $799 at Best Buy
- LG 48" B4 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $799 @ Best Buy
- LG 48" C4 4K OLED TV: was $1,599 now $1,196 @ Amazon
- LG 65" C2 4K OLED TV: was $2,496 now $1,386 @ Amazon
- Samsung 65” S90C 4K OLED TV: was $1,997 now $1,597 @ Amazon
- Samsung 55” S90D 4K OLED TV: was $1,997 now $1,597 @ Amazon
- Samsung 65” S95C 4K OLED TV: was $3,297 now $1,997 @ Amazon
- LG 77” C3 4K OLED TV: was $2,499 now $1,999 @ Best Buy
- LG 55” G4 4K OLED TV: was $2,599 now $2,296 @ Amazon
- LG 65” G3 4K OLED TV: was $2,796 now $2,296 @ Amazon
- Sony 55" Bravia XR A95L 4K OLED TV: was $2,799 now $2,598 @ Amazon
- Sony 77" Bravia 8 4K OLED TV: was $3,899 now $3,298 @ Amazon
Best OLED TV deals
LG 48" B4 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $799 @ Best Buy
This is easily one of the best OLED TV deals right now, and it’s exclusive to Best Buy. For just $799, you get a mid-size, 48-inch 2024 TV with better picture quality than its predecessor, thanks to its A8 processor. It’s also a dream for gaming, with four HDMI 2.1 ports, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a Game Optimizer Mode.
55” for $1,499 ($300 off)
65” for $1,599 ($900 off)
77” for $2,499 ($1,000 off)
LG 48” C4 4K OLED TV: was $1,599 now $1,199 @ Amazon
The C4 is LG’s best OLED TV right now, equipped with an A9 processor, built-in Amazon Alexa, support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG. It also features a 120Hz refresh rate and four HDMI 2.1 ports that are great for gaming. In our LG C4 review, we loved its bright and vibrant picture quality, strong gaming features, and smooth webOS smart platform.
42” for $1,196 ($303 off)
55” for $1,496 ($503 off)
65” for $2,046 ($653 off)
77” for $2,908 ($791 off)
83” for $4,996 ($403 off)
LG 65” C2 4K OLED TV: was $2,496 now $1,386 @ Amazon
When we reviewed LG’s C2 TV in early 2023, it earned a perfect score from us, thanks to its premium design, four HDMI 2.1 ports, smooth smart TV platform, and extensive gaming features, including LG’s Game Optimizer Mode, minimal lag time, and a 120Hz refresh rate. This gem of a TV offers support for Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and HLG.
55” for $1,236 ($563 off)
77” for $1,946 ($170 off)
Samsung 65” S90C 4K OLED TV: was $1,997 now $1,597 @ Amazon
OLED TVs from Samsung tend to be top-notch, and this Editor’s Choice TV promises stellar picture quality with rich, deep blacks, vibrant colors validated by Pantone, and stunning brightness — all in a thin LaserSlim design. It offers support for HDR10+/HLG, built-in Dolby Atmos, and Object Sound Tracking Lite, and comes with four HDMI 2.1 ports and a 120Hz refresh rate.
83” for $2,749 ($248 off)
Samsung 55” S90D 4K OLED TV: was $1,997 now $1,597 @ Amazon
If you want one of Samsung’s newer 2024 TVs, grab this discounted S90D model. Inside, it’s packing a new NQ4 AI Gen2 processor, as well as support for a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, HLG, Dolby Atmos, and Object Tracking Sound Lite. It’s equipped with four HDMI 2.1 ports, 4K AI upscaling to ensure your content always looks crisp, and Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for smooth gaming.
42” for $1,397 ($150 off)
48” for $1,297 ($300 off)
65” for $2,097 ($600 off)
77” for $2,997 ($700 off)
83” for $4,997 ($400 off)
Samsung 65” S95C 4K OLED TV: was $3,297 now $1,997 @ Amazon
The S95C is both slimmer and brighter than its predecessor, the S95B, and it’s discounted by a whopping $1,300 right now. In our S95C OLED review, we awarded the TV a perfect score for its cable-management-friendly One Connect box and impressive overall brightness and picture quality. It offers four HDMI 2.1 ports, a 120Hz panel, and support for HDR10+/HLG, Dolby Atmos, and Object Tracking Sound+.
55” for $1,597 ($600 off)
77” for $3,497 ($700 off)
LG 77” C3 4K OLED TV: was $2,499 now $1,999 @ Best Buy
In our LG OLED C3 review, we noted its superb picture quality, with perfect blacks and rich colors, as well as its excellent gaming features, like a Game Optimizer Mode, a 120Hz refresh rate, and four HDMI 2.1 ports. LG’s C3 also boasts support for Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and HLG. Right now, the 77-inch model offers the best discount for most people, but multiple sizes are on sale.
42” for $899 ($100 off)
48” for $999 ($100 off)
65” for $1,449 ($250 off)
LG 55” G4 4K OLED TV: was $2,599 now $2,230 @ Amazon
The new G4 OLED TV is acing our lab tests, proving to have the most vibrant, color-accurate display out of all the TVs we’ve tested so far. It may be too early to definitely say this is the best TV of 2024, but things are looking that way. In addition to its bright, stellar picture quality, this TV features LG’s intuitive webOS smart platform, impressive performance with its fastest A11 processor, and a fantastic gaming experience.
65” for $2,918 ($481 off)
77” for $4,296 ($303 off)
LG 65” G3 4K OLED TV: was $2,796 now $2,296 @ Amazon
If you’re after an incredibly bright OLED TV with stunning picture quality, you won’t be disappointed with LG’s G3 TV. In our review, we positively noted its refined webOS smart platform, beautiful design, and impressive gaming performance. It’s equipped with support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, and LG, and features a Game Optimizer Mode, a 120Hz refresh rate, and four HDMI 2.1 ports.
Sony 55” Bravia XR A95L 4K OLED TV: was $2,799 now $2,598 @ Amazon
It’s rare to see Sony’s TVs discounted as much as LG’s or Samsung’s, so this $200 discount on the Bravia XR A95L is pretty great. This QD-OLED TV gets the best of two display technologies: quantum dots for vibrant, bright colors and OLED for rich blacks and infinite contrast. In addition to its remarkable picture quality, we noted its superb sound quality in our A95L review, a feature many TVs lack. The A95L offers a 120Hz refresh rate, only two HDMI 2.1 ports, and support for HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision.
65” for $3,298 ($201 off)
Sony 77” Bravia 8 4K OLED TV: was $3,899 now $3,298 @ Amazon
In our early hands-on with Sony’s Bravia 8 OLED TV, we’re impressed with its off-angle viewing, thinner design, slimmer bezels, and improved brightness compared to its predecessor. You can expect pure blacks and vibrant colors from this display, as well as exclusive features for the PS5, like Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode. With a $600 discount, this is the lowest we’ve ever seen Sony’s 77-inch Bravia 8 TV priced.
65” for $2,298 ($201 off)
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox.
Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals.
Sarah Chaney is a freelance tech writer with 4 years of experience across multiple outlets, including How-To Geek, MakeUseOf, SlashGear, Laptop Mag, and of course, Tom's Guide. She loves reviewing the latest gadgets, from inventive robot vacuums to new laptops, wearables, and anything PC-related. When she's not writing, she's probably playing a video game, exploring the outdoors, or listening to her current favorite song or album on repeat.