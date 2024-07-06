11 OLED TV deals I recommend to watch your summer movies

The 4th of July may be over, but there are still some pretty epic sales available. If you're looking to buy a new TV or upgrade your existing TV, now's the best time to do so. Many of the most popular OLED models from LG, Samsung, and Sony are seeing major discounts right now.

If you want to splurge, two TVs that have earned perfect scores from us in a review — LG's C2 OLED TV and Samsung's S95C OLED TV — are both discounted by over $1,000. You can grab the LG 65-inch C2 TV for just $1,386 ($1,110 in savings) or the Samsung 65-inch S95C TV for only $1,997 ($1,300 in savings), both available at Amazon.

Or, take advantage of one of the best TV deals of the season so far: LG's 48-inch B4 OLED TV for just $799, a deal exclusive to Best Buy. Keep scrolling to check out the best OLED TV deals I recommend, or peruse our Prime Day TV deals to see what else you can snag on sale right now.

Best OLED TV deals

Samsung 65” S90C 4K OLED TV: was $1,997 now $1,597 @ Amazon

OLED TVs from Samsung tend to be top-notch, and this Editor’s Choice TV promises stellar picture quality with rich, deep blacks, vibrant colors validated by Pantone, and stunning brightness — all in a thin LaserSlim design. It offers support for HDR10+/HLG, built-in Dolby Atmos, and Object Sound Tracking Lite, and comes with four HDMI 2.1 ports and a 120Hz refresh rate.

83” for $2,749 ($248 off)

LG 65” G3 4K OLED TV: was $2,796 now $2,296 @ Amazon

If you’re after an incredibly bright OLED TV with stunning picture quality, you won’t be disappointed with LG’s G3 TV. In our review , we positively noted its refined webOS smart platform, beautiful design, and impressive gaming performance. It’s equipped with support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, and LG, and features a Game Optimizer Mode, a 120Hz refresh rate, and four HDMI 2.1 ports.

Sony 55” Bravia XR A95L 4K OLED TV: was $2,799 now $2,598 @ Amazon

It’s rare to see Sony’s TVs discounted as much as LG’s or Samsung’s, so this $200 discount on the Bravia XR A95L is pretty great. This QD-OLED TV gets the best of two display technologies: quantum dots for vibrant, bright colors and OLED for rich blacks and infinite contrast. In addition to its remarkable picture quality, we noted its superb sound quality in our A95L review , a feature many TVs lack. The A95L offers a 120Hz refresh rate, only two HDMI 2.1 ports, and support for HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision.

65” for $3,298 ($201 off)