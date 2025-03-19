Lego deals from $7 in Amazon's Big Spring Sale preview — 15 deals I'd add to my cart

Check out the Lego sets I'd buy for the spring

A person assembling the LEGO Botanicals Bouquet of Roses Artificial Flowers set
(Image credit: Lego)
Spring has sprung, and with the Amazon Big Spring Sale on the horizon, a ton of Lego sets are on sale at Amazon. Now's a great time to shop everything from Lego Super Mario to Creative Brick Boxes.

I'm especially excited about all the Lego flowers that are on sale. These are consistent best sellers at Amazon, so you'll want to snag them fast before they disappear. Right now you can get these Lego Sunflowers on sale for $9 at Amazon, or pick up the impressive Lego Botanicals Bouquet of Roses on sale for $47 at Amazon.

Keep scrolling to see all my favourite Lego deals at Amazon. Plus, check out the deals I'd buy in Home Depot's spring sale.

Best Lego deals

Lego Duplo Town Wild Animal Families Penguins & Lions
Lego Duplo Town Wild Animal Families Penguins & Lions: was $9 now $7 at Amazon

This Lego Duplo set is perfect for little ones who love animals. It comes with a lion, cub, penguin, and chick as well as small habitats for both families to live in.

View Deal
Lego Disney Princess Twirling Ariel Toy
Lego Disney Princess Twirling Ariel Toy: was $9 now $7 at Amazon

Make Disney's The Little Mermaid part of your Lego world! This fun build features a turntable where you can display an Ariel minidoll. Ariel's dress even converts into a sparkly jewel to switch up the display.

View Deal
Lego Marvel Venom Mech Armor vs. Miles Morales
Lego Marvel Venom Mech Armor vs. Miles Morales: was $14 now $9 at Amazon

Take on Venom with Miles Morales at your side. This set comes with a large, posable Venom Mech Suit as well as two minifigs to do battle with. You even get a web rope included to tie Venom up in knots!

View Deal
Lego Sunflowers
Lego Sunflowers: was $14 now $9 at Amazon

Add a little sunshine to your day with these pretty Lego sunflowers. This simple build is great for pretty much any age or skill level. Plus, you can display them however you like in a vase or amongst real blooms.

View Deal
Lego Lotus Flower
Lego Lotus Flower: was $12 now $10 at Amazon

Add a touch of tranquillity to your collection of Lego with these Lotus blossoms. You get three flowers in this set, two in full bloom and one bud.

View Deal
Lego Minecraft The Pirate Ship Voyage
Lego Minecraft The Pirate Ship Voyage: was $14 now $11 at Amazon

Take your Lego Minecraft adventures to the deep blue with this Pirate Ship Voyage set. It comes with a ship, two minifigures, a squid, and a camel. You even get a mini island build with a dock and a cactus.

View Deal
Lego Storage Cinch Bucket
Lego Storage Cinch Bucket: was $20 now $15 at Amazon

If you're running out of places to store your Lego, this bucket will help. It's great if you need somewhere to quickly tidy your bricks away and keep them safe after a day of building. Plus, it has a convenient carry handle.

View Deal
Lego Icons Plum Blossom
Lego Icons Plum Blossom: was $29 now $23 at Amazon

This Lego Icons Plum Blossom set makes a gorgeous centerpiece, and now it's on sale for just $23. The red Lego blossoms really stand out, and they even come in an ornate blue pot.

View Deal
Lego Sonic The Hedgehog Knuckles’ Guardian Mech Set
Lego Sonic The Hedgehog Knuckles’ Guardian Mech Set: was $34 now $29 at Amazon

Knucles The Echidna is my favorite Sonic character, so you best believe I want this Lego set. It comes with a mech complete with stud blasters that Knuckles can pilot, and a Master Emerald for him to protect. You also get Rouge's glider, which has a grabbing mechanism to make a clean getaway with the jewel.

View Deal
Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box
Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box: was $59 now $31 at Amazon

This Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box if you want the freedom to build anything you can imagine. It contains a bumper set of 790 pieces in a selection of 33 different colors, and includes special pieces like doors, wheels, and eyes to create houses, vehicles and animals.

View Deal
Lego Star Wars: A New Hope Boarding The Tantive IV Fantasy Toy
Lego Star Wars: A New Hope Boarding The Tantive IV Fantasy Toy: was $54 now $39 at Amazon

This Lego set lets you recreate an iconic moment from Star Wars: A New Hope, so it's pretty much a must have for movie fans. You get seven minifigures in this set, including an exclusive Arc Trooper Fives with its own display stand.

View Deal
Lego Botanicals Bouquet of Roses Artificial Flowers
Lego Botanicals Bouquet of Roses Artificial Flowers: was $59 now $47 at Amazon

Looking for a fun Lego set to brighten your home decor? This gorgeous rose bouquet made of Lego is the perfect addition to any space and will give you plenty of time to relax while making the four-piece set. Plus, this 822-piece set makes a great gift for a loved one.

View Deal
Lego Icons Tranquil Garden Creative Building Set
Lego Icons Tranquil Garden Creative Building Set: was $109 now $87 at Amazon

And now for your moment of Zen. Recreate a tranquil Japanese garden in Lego form, complete with a pavilion, arched bridge, stream, koi carp, lotus flowers, trees, rocks and stone lanterns.

View Deal
Lego Icons Back to The Future Time Machine
Lego Icons Back to The Future Time Machine: was $199 now $159 at Amazon

Great Scott, is this a good deal! The Back to the Future DeLorean set is now on sale. Not only do you get the famous time machine, but you get two minifigs (Marty and Doc), as well as the Mr. Fusion attachment, hover conversion and the hoverboard and box of plutonium.

View Deal
