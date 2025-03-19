Lego deals from $7 in Amazon's Big Spring Sale preview — 15 deals I'd add to my cart

Spring has sprung, and with the Amazon Big Spring Sale on the horizon, a ton of Lego sets are on sale at Amazon. Now's a great time to shop everything from Lego Super Mario to Creative Brick Boxes.

I'm especially excited about all the Lego flowers that are on sale. These are consistent best sellers at Amazon, so you'll want to snag them fast before they disappear. Right now you can get these Lego Sunflowers on sale for $9 at Amazon, or pick up the impressive Lego Botanicals Bouquet of Roses on sale for $47 at Amazon.

Keep scrolling to see all my favourite Lego deals at Amazon. Plus, check out the deals I'd buy in Home Depot's spring sale.

Best Lego deals

Lego Sunflowers: was $14 now $9 at Amazon Add a little sunshine to your day with these pretty Lego sunflowers. This simple build is great for pretty much any age or skill level. Plus, you can display them however you like in a vase or amongst real blooms.

Lego Lotus Flower: was $12 now $10 at Amazon Add a touch of tranquillity to your collection of Lego with these Lotus blossoms. You get three flowers in this set, two in full bloom and one bud.

Lego Minecraft The Pirate Ship Voyage: was $14 now $11 at Amazon Take your Lego Minecraft adventures to the deep blue with this Pirate Ship Voyage set. It comes with a ship, two minifigures, a squid, and a camel. You even get a mini island build with a dock and a cactus.

Lego Storage Cinch Bucket: was $20 now $15 at Amazon If you're running out of places to store your Lego, this bucket will help. It's great if you need somewhere to quickly tidy your bricks away and keep them safe after a day of building. Plus, it has a convenient carry handle.

Lego Icons Plum Blossom: was $29 now $23 at Amazon This Lego Icons Plum Blossom set makes a gorgeous centerpiece, and now it's on sale for just $23. The red Lego blossoms really stand out, and they even come in an ornate blue pot.

Lego Sonic The Hedgehog Knuckles’ Guardian Mech Set: was $34 now $29 at Amazon Knucles The Echidna is my favorite Sonic character, so you best believe I want this Lego set. It comes with a mech complete with stud blasters that Knuckles can pilot, and a Master Emerald for him to protect. You also get Rouge's glider, which has a grabbing mechanism to make a clean getaway with the jewel.

Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box: was $59 now $31 at Amazon This Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box if you want the freedom to build anything you can imagine. It contains a bumper set of 790 pieces in a selection of 33 different colors, and includes special pieces like doors, wheels, and eyes to create houses, vehicles and animals.

Lego Botanicals Bouquet of Roses Artificial Flowers: was $59 now $47 at Amazon Looking for a fun Lego set to brighten your home decor? This gorgeous rose bouquet made of Lego is the perfect addition to any space and will give you plenty of time to relax while making the four-piece set. Plus, this 822-piece set makes a great gift for a loved one.