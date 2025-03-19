Lego deals from $7 in Amazon's Big Spring Sale preview — 15 deals I'd add to my cart
Check out the Lego sets I'd buy for the spring
Spring has sprung, and with the Amazon Big Spring Sale on the horizon, a ton of Lego sets are on sale at Amazon. Now's a great time to shop everything from Lego Super Mario to Creative Brick Boxes.
I'm especially excited about all the Lego flowers that are on sale. These are consistent best sellers at Amazon, so you'll want to snag them fast before they disappear. Right now you can get these Lego Sunflowers on sale for $9 at Amazon, or pick up the impressive Lego Botanicals Bouquet of Roses on sale for $47 at Amazon.
Keep scrolling to see all my favourite Lego deals at Amazon. Plus, check out the deals I'd buy in Home Depot's spring sale.
Quick Links
- shop all Lego deals at Amazon
- Lego Duplo Town Wild Animal Families Penguins & Lions: was $9 now $7
- Lego Sunflowers: was $14 now $9
- Lego Marvel Venom Mech Armor vs. Miles Morales: was $14 now $9
- Lego Lotus Flower: was $12 now $10
- Lego Icons Plum Blossom: was $29 now $23
- Lego Sonic The Hedgehog Knuckles’ Guardian Mech Set: was $34 now $29
- Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box: was $59 now $31
- Lego Star Wars Boarding The Tantive IV Set: was $54 now $39
- Lego Botanicals Bouquet of Roses Artificial Flowers: was $59 now $47
- Lego Icons Tranquil Garden Creative Building Set: was $109 now $87
- Lego Icons Back to The Future Time Machine: was $199 now $159
Best Lego deals
This Lego Duplo set is perfect for little ones who love animals. It comes with a lion, cub, penguin, and chick as well as small habitats for both families to live in.
Make Disney's The Little Mermaid part of your Lego world! This fun build features a turntable where you can display an Ariel minidoll. Ariel's dress even converts into a sparkly jewel to switch up the display.
Take on Venom with Miles Morales at your side. This set comes with a large, posable Venom Mech Suit as well as two minifigs to do battle with. You even get a web rope included to tie Venom up in knots!
Add a little sunshine to your day with these pretty Lego sunflowers. This simple build is great for pretty much any age or skill level. Plus, you can display them however you like in a vase or amongst real blooms.
Add a touch of tranquillity to your collection of Lego with these Lotus blossoms. You get three flowers in this set, two in full bloom and one bud.
Take your Lego Minecraft adventures to the deep blue with this Pirate Ship Voyage set. It comes with a ship, two minifigures, a squid, and a camel. You even get a mini island build with a dock and a cactus.
If you're running out of places to store your Lego, this bucket will help. It's great if you need somewhere to quickly tidy your bricks away and keep them safe after a day of building. Plus, it has a convenient carry handle.
This Lego Icons Plum Blossom set makes a gorgeous centerpiece, and now it's on sale for just $23. The red Lego blossoms really stand out, and they even come in an ornate blue pot.
Knucles The Echidna is my favorite Sonic character, so you best believe I want this Lego set. It comes with a mech complete with stud blasters that Knuckles can pilot, and a Master Emerald for him to protect. You also get Rouge's glider, which has a grabbing mechanism to make a clean getaway with the jewel.
This Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box if you want the freedom to build anything you can imagine. It contains a bumper set of 790 pieces in a selection of 33 different colors, and includes special pieces like doors, wheels, and eyes to create houses, vehicles and animals.
This Lego set lets you recreate an iconic moment from Star Wars: A New Hope, so it's pretty much a must have for movie fans. You get seven minifigures in this set, including an exclusive Arc Trooper Fives with its own display stand.
Looking for a fun Lego set to brighten your home decor? This gorgeous rose bouquet made of Lego is the perfect addition to any space and will give you plenty of time to relax while making the four-piece set. Plus, this 822-piece set makes a great gift for a loved one.
And now for your moment of Zen. Recreate a tranquil Japanese garden in Lego form, complete with a pavilion, arched bridge, stream, koi carp, lotus flowers, trees, rocks and stone lanterns.
Great Scott, is this a good deal! The Back to the Future DeLorean set is now on sale. Not only do you get the famous time machine, but you get two minifigs (Marty and Doc), as well as the Mr. Fusion attachment, hover conversion and the hoverboard and box of plutonium.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Huge Home Depot spring sale is live on patio furniture, grills, appliances and more — 19 deals I’d get for my home from $34
Amazon Big Spring Sale — 7 MacBook deals I recommend right now