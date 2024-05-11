Time is running out! 9 last-minute Mother's Day gifts with same-day delivery or in-store pickup

Mother's Day is less than 24 hours away. If you're still shopping for the right gift, there's some good news to share. Select retailers are offering expedited same-day delivery or in-store pickup, whereas other gifts can arrive digitally.

There's only one catch — you need to act now. That means no more procrastinating. If you're a Prime member, Amazon has the widest number of Mother's Day gifts on sale from $7, with items that can arrive within hours. Meanwhile, if you live near a Walmart, you can opt for in-store pickup on hundreds of gifts.

Need some last-minute inspiration? Check out our Mother's Day gifts guide for more gift ideas.

Best last-minute gifts

Kindle Unlimited: 3 months for $0 @ Amazon

For the mom who loves to read, Amazon is offering three months of its Kindle Unlimited service for $0. That's a savings of $35. Treat her to a year or more of the service to keep her from being billed $11.99/month. Kindle Unlimited is a lending library consisting of more than 4 million books. Membership lets you browse and download titles that then sync across all devices linked to your account. Magazine subscriptions and thousands of audiobooks are also included.

Lego Icons Orchid Artificial Plant: was $49 now $39 @ Walmart

Treat mom to an orchid that will never die, with this Lego Icons Orchid Plant. It has five leaves at the base and two wandering air roots to create an authentic feel. Build the blue fluted vase and you can even fill it with the brown Lego elements to recreate the bark mix that a real orchid would grow in. You can opt for in-stock pickup. This is one of the many mom's day gifts you can get at Walmart with in-store pickup.

Flowers and treats: gifts from $39 @ Harry & David

20% off! Harry & David has a wide range of Mother's Day flowers and treats on sale from $39 via coupon code "20XFLWS". The sale includes flower arrangements, gourmet chocolate-covered strawberries, cheesecake bundles, and more. Even better, they're all eligible for same-day delivery.

JBL Clip 4 Mini Bluetooth Speaker: was $79 now $49 @ Amazon

The JBL Clip 4 sounds great for its size, and its ultra-portable design can be easily clipped to mom's clothing or tote bag while she's out gardening or hiking. It's also IP67-rated, so she can even keep listening to tunes while poolside or in the shower. But our favorite feature? It comes in a variety of fun colors, so you can pick one that best suits her style.

Flowers and bouquets: from $50 @ FTD

It happens to the best of us. If you need a gift that has to arrive ASAP, FTD has multiple flower arrangements that arrive same-day. Deals start from $50 and the flowers can arrive in a matter of hours. Just make sure to place your order ASAP.

Gift cards: 20% off @ Amazon

Mom has been cooking for you since the beginning of time. Now it's time to return the favor — but not by cooking for her. Instead, treat her to her favorite eats. Amazon has a huge sale on gift cards with deals on cards from Uber Eats, H&M, DoorDash, Bath & Body Works, Yankee Candle, and more. Gift card sales are rare at Amazon, so stock up while you can.

Kindle Paperwhite: was $149 now $114 @ Amazon

The Kindle Paperwhite is the only e-reader mom will ever need. In our Kindle Paperwhite review, we said the Editor's Choice e-reader is the best Kindle for most people with a slightly larger screen than its predecessor, USB-C charging, and epic battery life that lasted close to nine weeks. It features a 6.8-inch screen, 300 ppi glare-free display, and waterproof design.

Price check: $114 @ Best Buy

Disney Plus Duo: $119/year @ Disney

Keep mom entertained throughout the entire year with a 12-month subscription to Disney Plus Duo. She'll have access to content from Disney and Hulu. That includes access to shows from National Geographic, Pixar, Disney, and more. Better yet, this gift arrives instantly and can be used immediately. That alone is worth the cost.