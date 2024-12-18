Last-minute Lululemon gifts under $50 — 13 items that will arrive before Christmas
Order by December 22 to get gifts in time for Christmas
Need a last-minute holiday gift that won't break the bank? Look no further than Lululemon. From apparel to accessories, the popular activewear retailer has a plethora of coveted gifts with price tags under $50.
If you're wondering if these Lululemon items will get here before the holidays, you're in luck. When you place your orders by December 22, your package will arrive at your doorstep by December 24. So as of right now, you have four days to wrap up gift shopping.
I've handpicked some items that I think would make the perfect presents for everyone on your list — and none of them are a penny over $49.99. Keep scrolling to see all my favorite Lululemon apparel, accessories and gifting ideas to shop right now. For more sales, check out our guide to the best Christmas deals.
Quick links
- shop all Lululemon gifts under $50 for her
- shop all Lululemon gifts under $50 for him
- Lululemon Running Hat: was $38 now $24
- Lululemon Long Cotton Crewneck Tank Top: was $48 now $29
- Lululemon Clippable Card Pouch Iridescent: now $38
- Lululemon Warm Revelation Beanie Wordmark: was $48 now $39
- Lululemon Seamless Training Tank Top: was $58 now $39
- Lululemon Align High-Rise Short: was $64 now $39
- Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag Large 2L Fleece: was $68 now $39
- Lululemon Pace Breaker Linerless Short 7": was $68 now $39
- Lululemon Fast and Free Fleece Running Gloves": now $42
- Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L: now $48
- Lululemon Daily Stride Ribbed Comfort Crew Socks: now $48
- Lululemon Align Tank Top: was $68 now $49
- Lululemon Metal Vent Tech Short-Sleeve Shirt: was $78 now $49
Best Lululemon Gifts Under $50
Power runs with the Lululemon running hat for just $24 with this deal. Made from swift fabric with four-way stretch, it's lightweight and sweat-wicking with an adjustable back closure.
This tank top is a dependable companion for all kinds of workouts. Its long cut gives you some extra coverage and it's stetchy and naturally breathable.
Organize your cards and cash in this stylish little pouch that you can easily clip onto your keychain, belt loop or bag. It's not currently on sale but it's the perfect stocking stuffer for the holidays.
Who doesn't love receiving a new beanie? Pop on this merino wool-blend beanie when temperatures drop to help keep you cozy on chilly days. The unisex hat is naturally thermoregulating and soft against skin, so you or a loved one will want to sport it all winter.
This Lululemon belt bag is the perfect gift for a friend or loved one this holiday season. The 2L "everywhere" bag is suitable for all occasions, complete with zippered pockets and slip pocket for your smartphone. We are absolutely loving its stylish fleece texture for the winter.
These biker shorts are super cute and come in a variety of colors and lengths. This pair happens to be the 6-inch version and they feature stretchy, breathable material that's great for yoga class or just lounging at home. They're selling out fast, so you may have to sift through all the colors to find the right size.
If you're the kind of runner who always cuts that annoying liner out of your shorts, look no further. These linerless shorts from Lululemon are designed for running and training, in a lightweight fabric that moves with you. The 7-inch leg length and classic fit is comfortable on the move, and there's a cord waistband, allowing you to pull the shorts tight against your stomach to minimize movement.
A beautifully simple top that's perfect for workouts, but also looks good with casual outfits. Lululemon has removed most of the seams to reduce chafe while you're moving, plus this tank is stretchy and wicks sweat.
If you have a friend or loved one who is a runner, they need these warm gloves when running outdoors during the colder months of the year. They're made of quick-drying, fleece material and they feature screen-friendly technology so you can type on the go without exposing your fingers. Although they're not currently on sale, $42 is a steal for this high-quality pair of gloves.
While there's no sale on this version of the Belt Bag, its Spiced Chair hue and Rose Gold hardware make it a great gift for under $50. The 1L waterproof "everywhere" bag is suitable for all occasions, complete with zippered pockets and slip pocket for your smartphone. It can be worn around your waist or strapped across your shoulder.
Everyone appreciates receiving some new pairs of socks for the holidays — and this set of super comfy ribbed socks are the ultimate cozy gift or stocking stuffer. They're not on sale, but for under $50, they're totally worth it.
I wear this top for yoga and agree with the sentiment that the weightless and buttery soft Nulu fabric means "all you feel is your practice." I'm always reluctant to take mine off. It's also a great gift at just $49.
The Metal Vent Tech Shirt is engineered specifically for running and training enthusiasts. Featuring minimal seams to minimize chafing and enhanced with elastane for superior stretch and shape retention, this shirt offers excellent comfort and durability.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.