Last-minute Lululemon gifts under $50 — 13 items that will arrive before Christmas

Need a last-minute holiday gift that won't break the bank? Look no further than Lululemon. From apparel to accessories, the popular activewear retailer has a plethora of coveted gifts with price tags under $50.

If you're wondering if these Lululemon items will get here before the holidays, you're in luck. When you place your orders by December 22, your package will arrive at your doorstep by December 24. So as of right now, you have four days to wrap up gift shopping.

I've handpicked some items that I think would make the perfect presents for everyone on your list — and none of them are a penny over $49.99. Keep scrolling to see all my favorite Lululemon apparel, accessories and gifting ideas to shop right now. For more sales, check out our guide to the best Christmas deals.

Best Lululemon Gifts Under $50

Lululemon Clippable Card Pouch Iridescent: $38 at lululemon (US) Organize your cards and cash in this stylish little pouch that you can easily clip onto your keychain, belt loop or bag. It's not currently on sale but it's the perfect stocking stuffer for the holidays.

Lululemon Warm Revelation Beanie Wordmark: was $48 now $39 at lululemon (US) Who doesn't love receiving a new beanie? Pop on this merino wool-blend beanie when temperatures drop to help keep you cozy on chilly days. The unisex hat is naturally thermoregulating and soft against skin, so you or a loved one will want to sport it all winter.

Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag Large 2L Fleece: was $68 now $39 at lululemon (US) This Lululemon belt bag is the perfect gift for a friend or loved one this holiday season. The 2L "everywhere" bag is suitable for all occasions, complete with zippered pockets and slip pocket for your smartphone. We are absolutely loving its stylish fleece texture for the winter.

Lululemon Align High-Rise Short: was $64 now $39 at lululemon (US) These biker shorts are super cute and come in a variety of colors and lengths. This pair happens to be the 6-inch version and they feature stretchy, breathable material that's great for yoga class or just lounging at home. They're selling out fast, so you may have to sift through all the colors to find the right size.

Lululemon Pace Breaker Linerless Short 7": was $68 now $39 at lululemon (US) If you're the kind of runner who always cuts that annoying liner out of your shorts, look no further. These linerless shorts from Lululemon are designed for running and training, in a lightweight fabric that moves with you. The 7-inch leg length and classic fit is comfortable on the move, and there's a cord waistband, allowing you to pull the shorts tight against your stomach to minimize movement.

Lululemon Fast and Free Fleece Running Gloves: $42 at lululemon (US) If you have a friend or loved one who is a runner, they need these warm gloves when running outdoors during the colder months of the year. They're made of quick-drying, fleece material and they feature screen-friendly technology so you can type on the go without exposing your fingers. Although they're not currently on sale, $42 is a steal for this high-quality pair of gloves.

Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L: $48 at lululemon (US) While there's no sale on this version of the Belt Bag, its Spiced Chair hue and Rose Gold hardware make it a great gift for under $50. The 1L waterproof "everywhere" bag is suitable for all occasions, complete with zippered pockets and slip pocket for your smartphone. It can be worn around your waist or strapped across your shoulder.

Lululemon Daily Stride Ribbed Comfort Crew Socks: $48 at lululemon (US) Everyone appreciates receiving some new pairs of socks for the holidays — and this set of super comfy ribbed socks are the ultimate cozy gift or stocking stuffer. They're not on sale, but for under $50, they're totally worth it.