I've been scouring the web for the best Black Friday Skechers deals — these are the 10 buys I recommend
Score sneakers, sandals and Slip Ins for less
Black Friday 2024 is upon us, with discounts and deals aplenty on a range of hot lifestyle items, fashion, athleisure and sneakers. One of our favourite footwear brands, Skechers, has joined in the fun of the sales, slicing up to 50% off their much-loved sneakers, sandals and Slip Ins.
If you haven't yet purchased a pair of Skechers, there's no denying that you're missing out. Skechers is a well-known footwear brand that delivers cushioned memory foam insoles in almost every shoe. The brand has amassed a cult following, seeing as its heftier price tags are almost always justifiable as you get exactly what you pay for — and that's plush, cloud-like comfort perfect for all-day wear.
But if you're budget-conscious, or like a good Skechers bargain, the brand has shaved up to 50% off select styles for Black Friday. There are savings to be had across Go Walk Joys, Uno Stand On Airs and more, with pairs starting from as little as AU$37.
Skechers has a complete list of discounted shoes on its website and its Amazon storefront, with men's, women's, kids and work-appropriate options all marked down. You can even nab discounted Skechers apparel like socks, activewear and jackets.
You'll need to act fast to score some of the best Skechers Black Friday deals though as this sale is only available while stocks last and will end on December 2.
Best Black Friday Skechers deals
Save AU$84.99
The Skechers Slip-Ins series was designed with a Heel Pillow to help users slide in and out of the shoes easily. Plus this pair offers great arch support and a shock-absorbing midsole, making them an excellent option for those with mobility issues.
These sneakers are available in this blue/white colourway, but if you're after something snazzier, you can grab them in black/hot pink for AU$135.99.
Save up to AU$75
Snap up a pair of the incredibly comfy Skechers Go Walk Joy, starting from just AU$44.99. Featuring a 5Gen cushioned midsole, a specialised Air Cooled Goga Mat insole and mesh upper fabric, these shoes offer great support — all while being extremely lightweight.
Unlike the vibrant colourways you can typically find among the Skechers Go Walk range, this deal is only available for the navy/white and black colourways.
Save up to AU$92.03
With an Air-Cooled Memory foam insole and a Skech-Air visible cushioned midsole, these sneakers work to your feet while providing comfort for all-day wear at the same time. The wedge fit with a hidden 1-inch heel adds a subtle lift, while the flexible rubber traction outsole ensures stability. Available in a wide range of colours, including red, black, white and turquoise.
Save AU$93.60
One of Skechers' best sellers for running, these sporty sneakers feature Skechers Ultra Go cushioning that is lightweight and responsive, as well as an Air Cooled Goga Mat insole that energises every step. Plus, you can't beat their soft and breathable knit material, which makes wearing them an absolute breeze.
This discount applies to only the navy/black colourway, but you can nab the black pair for AU$125.99.
Save up to AU$38.80
Step straight into beach vacay mode with the Reggae Dream Weaver sandals, complete with multi-coloured straps, shock-absorbing midsole and memory foam cushioned footbed.
Available in fun styles, like the navy/multi pictured, or taupe/multi and chocolate/multi, starting from AU$84.22.
Save AU$99.99
The Skechers Men's Go Walk slip-on sneakers are currently slashed by AU$99.99 for the Skechers Black Friday sale. These sneakers feature a super supportive insole that uses Goga Max Technology with high-rebound cushioning along with an extra padded heel for comfort.
Save AU$33
Get some pep in your step thanks to these Go Walk Flex sneakers in the Lucy style. This sporty design features a mesh upper with fixed stretch laces, meaning you'll never have to worry about your shoes coming undone on your next run. Plus, these shoes come with Skechers Air-Cooled Goga Mat insole to cushion your arches while on the go. Available in black and grey/pink colourways.
Save AU$24
If you're looking for more of a boot-type shoe, these Roadies Surges in the Ava Max style could be up your alley. Providing the same level of Skechers comfort with a cushioned insole, you'll have a ball stomping around in these fun Doc Martens-esque boots all day.
Save up to AU$122.58
The Skechers Men's Go Walk Max slip-on sneakers feature a super supportive insole that uses Goga Max Technology with high-rebound cushioning along with an extra padded heel for comfort. Do note that this discount is only available for the black colourway, but other options, like brown start from AU$48.58 a pair.
Save up to AU$62.78
Save big on your next pair of these Skechers Go Walk Flex sneakers, with up to AU$62.78 off on Amazon. These classic Skechers have a sporty design with fixed stretch laces, plush cushioned insole and easy pull-on tabs.
This discount is exclusive to the black/white 2 colourway. Also available in black, grey/lime, navy/blue, olive and white/black under the same listing at various discounts.
Sign up now to get the best Black Friday deals!
Discover the hottest deals, best product picks and the latest tech news from our experts at Tom’s Guide.
Lucy Scotting is a digital content writer for Tom’s Guide in Australia, primarily covering NBN and internet-related news. Lucy started her career writing for HR and staffing industry publications, with articles covering emerging tech, business and finance. In her spare time, Lucy can be found watching sci-fi movies, working on her dystopian fiction novel or hanging out with her dog, Fletcher.