I've been scouring the web for the best Black Friday Skechers deals — these are the 10 buys I recommend

Black Friday 2024 is upon us, with discounts and deals aplenty on a range of hot lifestyle items, fashion, athleisure and sneakers. One of our favourite footwear brands, Skechers, has joined in the fun of the sales, slicing up to 50% off their much-loved sneakers, sandals and Slip Ins.

If you haven't yet purchased a pair of Skechers, there's no denying that you're missing out. Skechers is a well-known footwear brand that delivers cushioned memory foam insoles in almost every shoe. The brand has amassed a cult following, seeing as its heftier price tags are almost always justifiable as you get exactly what you pay for — and that's plush, cloud-like comfort perfect for all-day wear.

But if you're budget-conscious, or like a good Skechers bargain, the brand has shaved up to 50% off select styles for Black Friday. There are savings to be had across Go Walk Joys, Uno Stand On Airs and more, with pairs starting from as little as AU$37.

Skechers has a complete list of discounted shoes on its website and its Amazon storefront, with men's, women's, kids and work-appropriate options all marked down. You can even nab discounted Skechers apparel like socks, activewear and jackets.

You'll need to act fast to score some of the best Skechers Black Friday deals though as this sale is only available while stocks last and will end on December 2.

Best Black Friday Skechers deals

Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy: was AU$119.99 now AU$44.99 at Amazon Save up to AU$75

Snap up a pair of the incredibly comfy Skechers Go Walk Joy, starting from just AU$44.99. Featuring a 5Gen cushioned midsole, a specialised Air Cooled Goga Mat insole and mesh upper fabric, these shoes offer great support — all while being extremely lightweight. Unlike the vibrant colourways you can typically find among the Skechers Go Walk range, this deal is only available for the navy/white and black colourways.

Skechers Women's Uno Stand On Air: was AU$159.99 now AU$67.96 at Amazon Save up to AU$92.03

With an Air-Cooled Memory foam insole and a Skech-Air visible cushioned midsole, these sneakers work to your feet while providing comfort for all-day wear at the same time. The wedge fit with a hidden 1-inch heel adds a subtle lift, while the flexible rubber traction outsole ensures stability. Available in a wide range of colours, including red, black, white and turquoise.

Skechers Men's Go Walk 7 (grey/navy): was AU$159.99 now AU$60 at Skechers Save AU$99.99

The Skechers Men's Go Walk slip-on sneakers are currently slashed by AU$99.99 for the Skechers Black Friday sale. These sneakers feature a super supportive insole that uses Goga Max Technology with high-rebound cushioning along with an extra padded heel for comfort.

Skechers Women's Go Walk Flex - Lucy: was AU$109.99 now AU$76.99 at Skechers Save AU$33

Get some pep in your step thanks to these Go Walk Flex sneakers in the Lucy style. This sporty design features a mesh upper with fixed stretch laces, meaning you'll never have to worry about your shoes coming undone on your next run. Plus, these shoes come with Skechers Air-Cooled Goga Mat insole to cushion your arches while on the go. Available in black and grey/pink colourways.

Skechers Roadies Surge - Ava Max: was AU$79.99 now AU$55.99 at Skechers Save AU$24

If you're looking for more of a boot-type shoe, these Roadies Surges in the Ava Max style could be up your alley. Providing the same level of Skechers comfort with a cushioned insole, you'll have a ball stomping around in these fun Doc Martens-esque boots all day.