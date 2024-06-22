Hurry! Walmart Plus Week ends soon — 15 last-minute deals I’d shop

Walmart Plus Week is coming to an end. Deals are set to expire on Sunday, June 23 at 9 p.m. (ET). Although it was intended to be a Prime Day alternative, I found Walmart Plus Week to be somewhat non-eventful.

What started as a Walmart Plus members exclusive turned into a general sale with deals that were — for the most part — available to anyone. That said, there were a few deals that caught my attention.

For example, one of the best sales I spotted knocked up to 40% off select Ninja/Shark appliances with deals from $49. Sure, it's a sale I've seen before, but it includes some of my favorite devices like the Ninja XL 14-Cup Coffee Maker for $79. I own the smaller version of this machine and have been using it everyday for just shy of a year.

Below I'm rounding up more of my favorite Walmart Plus Week deals you can still get. For more ways to save this weekend, also make sure to check our guide to the best Walmart promo codes.

Walmart Plus membership

Walmart Plus: for $98/year @ Walmart

Walmart Plus is a subscription service from Walmart. Priced at $98 per year (or $12.95/month), it includes perks like unlimited free delivery on more than 160,000 items as well as fuel discounts at more than 2,000 Walmart and Murphy USA fuel stations. The latest perk includes free access to Paramount Plus at no extra cost. Walmart Plus comes with a free 30-day trial.

Best deals still available

PS5 games sale: deals from $13 @ Walmart

Walmart is offering dozens of discounts on all things PS5. You can save on consoles, accessories, video games, storage, and more. For instance, right now Walmart has PS5 games on sale from $13. Titles on sale include Battlefield 2042, Spider Man Miles Morales, Star Wars Jedi Survivor, and more.

Switch games sale: deals from $16 @ Walmart

Walmart Plus Week is offering big discounts on Switch games. As part of the sale, you can find popular titles on sale from $16. The sale includes Super Mario RPG, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, FC24, and more.

Crocs sale: deals from $19 @ Walmart

From classic Crocs to summer sandals, Walmart has various Crocs for men, women, and children on sale from $19. For example, you can get the Crocs Unisex Sandal on sale for $29 (was $34, pictured). It's one of the best discounts we've seen for this pair of warm-weather Crocs.

Sony WF-C500 was $99 now $59 @ Walmart

The WF-C500 are among the best wireless earbuds under $100 we've tested. There's no ANC, but our review said that music sounds punchy, and there's full EQ control via the awesome Sony Connect Headphones app. Battery life runs to 10 hours, with 20 hours from the charging case. This is the lowest on these four-star wireless earbuds and a best-ever deal.

Cuisinart PerfecTemp Electric Kettle: was $99 now $70 @ Walmart

This stainless steel kettle sits at the top of our list of the best electric kettles we've tested. It heats and boils your brews quickly with six preset heating profiles to choose from. The settings include 160ºF for delicate teas, 175ºF for green tea, 185ºF for white tea, 190ºF for oolong tea, 200ºF for French press coffee, and boil for black tea or instant foods.

Price check: $70 @ Amazon

Nespresso Vertuo Pop Plus: was $189 now $117 @ Walmart

The Vertuo Pop Plus is a compact Nespresso machine that's perfect for small kitchen counters. In our Nespresso Vertuo Pop hands-on, we said it's anything but entry level where performance is concerned. We like that it has an Expert Mode, which lets you customize your coffee, unveiling a plethora of new options in the process.

Price check: $129 @ Target

GOTRAX Rival Adult Electric Scooter: was $298 now $198 @ Walmart

If you're looking for a fun way to get around, the GOTRAX Rival Adult Electric Scooter is a fun option. At $100 off, it's a great deal for a fun scooter designed to support an adult's extra mass. It can go up to 15mph and support around 220 pounds, so most people can enjoy riding around on it. It can go about 12.5 miles on a charge, so it's perfect for getting around town.

iRobot Roomba i4: was $349 now $229 @ Walmart

The Roomba i4 is packed with useful features. Dirt Detect Technology will make it clean more thoroughly where heavy residue is detected, while the Wi-Fi connectivity allows you to direct it to clean specific rooms via voice control. It will even learn from your habits and make recommendations, such as increased cleaning during pollen season.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: was $349 now $249 @ Walmart

The Samsung Galaxy S6 Lite has a bright display, long battery life, and a sleek design. Best of all, it comes with the S-Pen included. In our Galaxy Tab S6 Lite review, we called it one of the best Android tablets and a solid competitor to Apple's entry-level iPad. It features a 10.4-inch 1920 x 1200 display, Samsung Exynos 9611 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage.

Hisense 58" 4K Roku TV: was $338 now $258 @ Walmart

Upgrade to a big-screen 4K display without breaking the bank. The Hisense R6 series includes HDR support, 4K resolution and Roku's excellent operating system. At its current sale price, it's one of the cheapest 58-inch 4K TVs we've seen all year. It features Dolby Vision/HDR 10 support, a low-lag gaming mode and DTS Studio Sound.

10.9" iPad Air (WiFi/64GB): was $599 now $399 @ Walmart

It's not the latest model, but this $399 iPad Air is an epic deal for anyone. It's powered by Apple's M1 processor, which features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad Air. Other standout features include a 12MP ultra wide front camera that supports Center Stage and 5G support (cellular models only). The tablet features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), 12MP wide (rear) camera, USB-C charging and Magic Keyboard support. In our iPad Air 5th Gen review, we said it sets a new standard for tablets.

Price check: $399 @ Amazon | $399 @ Best Buy

Hisense 55" U8N Mini-LED 4K TV: was $999 now $798 @ Walmart

If you want a new TV but don't want to overspend, the Hisense U8N Mini-LED TV offers an unbelievable price-to-performance ratio. In addition to its Mini-LED panel, it also offers beautiful contrast and colors as well as support for a 144Hz refresh rate, VRR, ALLM, Dolby Vision Atmos, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. In our Hisense U8N review we said the Editor's Choice TV is one of the best mini-LED TVs you can buy.

Price check: $799 @ Best Buy

Acer Nitro 5 w/ RTX 4050: was $999 now $899 @ Walmart

The Acer Nitro 5 is a solid machine for casual PC gamers on a budget. It features a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz LCD, Core i7-12650H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and RTX 4050 GPU. It's on sale for $899, which is the same epic price low we saw back in December.

Price check: sold out @ Best Buy