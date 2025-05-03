Amazon Gaming Week ends soon — 35 last-minute deals I’d shop now on gaming laptops, Switch/PS5 games, Meta Quest and more

Amazon Gaming Week is coming to a close, so there’s only a few hours left to snag these deals. I’ve found some awesome savings you’ll definitely want to grab for your entertainment center, so don’t hang around and add these to your cart.

Right now you can get the Meta Quest 3S on sale for $269 at Amazon. Not only do you get one of the best VR headsets for $30 off, it also comes with a copy of Batman: Arkham Shadow and a 3-month subscription to Meta Quest Plus for a ton of awesome VR experiences.

Or, if you want a gaming laptop upgrade, you can get the Asus ROG Strix G16 Gaming Laptop on sale for $1,149 at Amazon ($250 off.) It’s well-equipped with an Intel Core i7-13650HX CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics.

My favorite Amazon Gaming Week deals

Video game sale: deals from $19 @ Amazon

Amazon is offering an epic sale on PS5, Nintendo Switch and Xbox games, as well as accessories like controllers, headsets and keyboards.

Razer Blackshark V2 Gaming Headset: was $49 now $35 at Amazon The Blackshark V2 is one of Razer's finest gaming headsets yet, featuring subtle sound and an extremely comfortable design. The headset utilizes THX Spatial Audio, and it can even recognize whether the program you're using requires its Game, Movie or Music mode. Nifty! Also, the mic is clear and precise, and filters out a lot of unpleasant consonant noises — perfect for online gaming.

Razer Kishi V2: was $99 now $44 at Amazon The Razer Kishi V2 is a welcome upgrade to an already great mobile game controller. Just lock in your Android phone and you can make your phone a handheld gaming machine in an instant. It fits most newer phones and comes with a ton of features that makes it a great gamepad in general, including programmable macros.

Meta Quest 3S (128GB) + Batman: Arkham Shadow + 3 months Meta Quest+: was $299 now $269 at Amazon The Meta Quest 3S is already the best VR headset for the money, but with $30 off the price and Batman: Arkham Shadows included, it now offers plenty of value. Expect the same performance as the pricier Quest 3, but with a smaller field of view and lower resolution. Other than that, expect to play an excellent VR game right off the bat, and even more thanks to its 3-month Quest+ subscription.

Gaming laptops

Acer Nitro V Gaming Laptop (RTX 4050): was $748 now $624 at Amazon The Acer Nitro V 15 may not deliver optimal performance, but it doesn’t need to at this affordable price. With an attractive, portable design, 144Hz display and solid gaming performance, this is the right choice for those who need a decent gaming system without breaking the bank.

Asus TUF Gaming A15: was $999 now $934 at Amazon The Asus TUF A15 is a powerful Windows 11 gaming laptop that packs in some impressive components. It has an RTX 4050 GPU, AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. Its 15.6-inch screen also has a max refresh rate of 144Hz, while it supports Nvidia G-Sync, too.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 Gaming Laptop (RTX 4060): was $1,399 now $1,149 at Amazon With a whopping $250 off the price, this Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 is hard to pass up. First off, that RTX 4060 will take gamers far, but that's not all it comes packed with. You'll also get an Intel Core i7-13650HX CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD. It impresses with its 16-inch FHD display with a 165Hz refresh rate, and with it all put together, this is one fine gaming machine for the price.

Dell G16: was $1,599 now $1,299 at Amazon This Dell G16 is one capable machine for the price. You can expect an Intel Core i9-13900HX CPU, an RTX 4070 GPU, 8GB of DDR5 RAM and even a 1TB SSD. Plus, that 16-inch display with a 240Hz refresh rate and 3ms response rate will make games shine.

Alienware x16 R2 (RTX 4080): was $3,099 now $2,499 at Amazon It's hard to go wrong with the Alienware x16 R2, with its excellent performance, lightweight design and customization potential. Now, it's $500 off. It sports an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H CPU, RTX 4080 GPU, 32GB of DDR5X RAM, 1TB SSD and a gorgeous 16-inch QHD+ (3200 x 1800) display with a 240Hz refresh rate.

Video Games

The Crew Motorfest: was $69 now $19 at Amazon Travel to the breathtaking island of O'ahu, Hawaii in The Crew Motorfest, an open-world racing game that lets you speed across city streets, volcanic slopes and dense grassland. Collect a garage of iconic cars from American muscle to Japanese-style street racers. The Crew Motorfest is a petrolhead paradise and can be fully enjoyed either online or in multiplayer with friends.

Sonic Mania + Team Sonic Racing double pack: was $39 now $23 at Amazon This is a pretty nice double pack. Sonic Mania is a take on classic Sonic gameplay with 2D sprites and sidescrolling levels, including old favorites from the OG Sonic games. And while it can't beat Mario Kart, Team Sonic Racing is actually a solid effort in the kart racing genre that adds its own twist with team racing. It's worth a look especially at this price.

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster: was $49 now $26 at Amazon Experience the original Dead Rising with improved graphics across the board in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster. This upgraded version of the 2006 classic sees you play as Frank West as he investigates the nightmare situation at Willamette Parkview Mall. Along the way you'll recuse survivors and defeat memorable bosses, and also fight your way through an entire horde of undead zombies.

Dragon's Dogma 2: was $69 now $27 at Amazon Dragon's Dogma 2 is an absorbing fantasy RPG that doesn't pull its punches. Set in a rich mythical universe, you set out on quests that get increasingly complex and challenging. The focus on exploration and deep combat will keep you hooked across its lengthy adventure. Plus, it looks stunning on PS5.

Console gaming accessories

Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller: was $179 now $140 at Amazon The Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller is one of the best pads for Xbox and PC gaming. It offers a premium design, interchangeable thumbsticks, and programmable back paddles. Not to mention with a 40-hour battery life, you can game all day (and night) without a recharge.

WD_Black SN850X 1TB NVMe SSD: was $129 now $109 at Amazon The WD_Black SN850X SSD hits all of Sony's specifications and fits perfectly into the PS5's internal expansion slot, and it's even been named an officially licensed PS5 accessory. This 1TB model includes a heatsink so it works right out of the box. It's dropped below $100 in the past, but this Amazon deal is still a great price for a PS5 accessory that is almost essential.

Gaming headsets

SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless Gaming Headset: was $99 now $79 at Amazon The SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless is a rare find in the world of gaming headsets. That’s because it can connect wirelessly to both PlayStation and Xbox consoles, as well as PCs, smartphones and the Nintendo Switch. With a comfortable fit, a clear mic and decent battery life, it’s a worthwhile accessory for gaming, watching TV and movies, listening to music or even productivity. We rank it as one of the best wireless gaming headsets.

Corsair K70 RGB PRO: was $169 now $99 at Amazon While Tenkeyless keyboards might be all the rage, for some of you only a true desk dominator will do. A mighty giant of an input device, the Corsair K70 RGB Pro features dedicated media keys, per-key RGB lighting with Corsair's iCUE RGB integration, and a simply massive wrist rest to make this a keyboard to end all others. It comes with a choice of Cherry MX switches too, so you really can have it all.

