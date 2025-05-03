Amazon Gaming Week ends soon — 35 last-minute deals I’d shop now on gaming laptops, Switch/PS5 games, Meta Quest and more
Hurry and get these Amazon Gaming Week deals before they’re gone
Amazon Gaming Week is coming to a close, so there’s only a few hours left to snag these deals. I’ve found some awesome savings you’ll definitely want to grab for your entertainment center, so don’t hang around and add these to your cart.
Right now you can get the Meta Quest 3S on sale for $269 at Amazon. Not only do you get one of the best VR headsets for $30 off, it also comes with a copy of Batman: Arkham Shadow and a 3-month subscription to Meta Quest Plus for a ton of awesome VR experiences.
Or, if you want a gaming laptop upgrade, you can get the Asus ROG Strix G16 Gaming Laptop on sale for $1,149 at Amazon ($250 off.) It’s well-equipped with an Intel Core i7-13650HX CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics.
For more savings, see our Amazon promo codes coverage, and see the deals I’d get from $4 in Best Buy’s latest sale.
Quick Links
- shop all Amazon Gaming Week deals
- Video game sale: deals from $19
- Razer Blackshark V2 Gaming Headset: was $49 now $35
- Razer Kishi V2: was $99 now $44
- SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless Gaming Headset: was $99 now $79
- WD_Black 1TB PS5 SSD: was $129 now $109
- Seagate 2TB Xbox Expansion Card: was $359 now $229
- Meta Quest 3S (128GB): was $299 now $269
- Acer Nitro V Gaming Laptop (RTX 4050): was $748 now $624
- Hisense 65" U7N Mini-LED TV: was $748 now $699
- LG C4 4K OLED TV Sale: deals from $896
- Samsung 49" Odyssey OLED (G93SC) Gaming Monitor: was $1,599 now $949
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 Gaming Laptop (RTX 4060): was $1,399 now $1,149
- Alienware x16 R2 Gaming Laptop (RTX 4080): was $3,099 now $2,499
My favorite Amazon Gaming Week deals
Video game sale: deals from $19 @ Amazon
Amazon is offering an epic sale on PS5, Nintendo Switch and Xbox games, as well as accessories like controllers, headsets and keyboards.
The Blackshark V2 is one of Razer's finest gaming headsets yet, featuring subtle sound and an extremely comfortable design. The headset utilizes THX Spatial Audio, and it can even recognize whether the program you're using requires its Game, Movie or Music mode. Nifty! Also, the mic is clear and precise, and filters out a lot of unpleasant consonant noises — perfect for online gaming.
The Razer Kishi V2 is a welcome upgrade to an already great mobile game controller. Just lock in your Android phone and you can make your phone a handheld gaming machine in an instant. It fits most newer phones and comes with a ton of features that makes it a great gamepad in general, including programmable macros.
The Meta Quest 3S is already the best VR headset for the money, but with $30 off the price and Batman: Arkham Shadows included, it now offers plenty of value. Expect the same performance as the pricier Quest 3, but with a smaller field of view and lower resolution. Other than that, expect to play an excellent VR game right off the bat, and even more thanks to its 3-month Quest+ subscription.
Want Wi-Fi 7 on a budget? This mesh system is a great choice, as we said in our TP-Link Deco BE63 review. While we found some drops in performance at long distances, this device provides great value for money and has useful additional features like HomeShield security.
LG C4 4K OLED TV Sale: deals from $896 @ Amazon
The C4 is LG's flagship OLED TV. It's powered by LG's A9 processor and features a 120Hz panel, Dolby Vision/ HDR10/HLG support, built-in Amazon Alexa, four HDMI 2.1 ports and Apple AirPlay 2 support. It's also one of the few OLED TVs that can natively accept a 144Hz input from a PC. In our LG C4 OLED TV review, we said the content looked colorful and dazzlingly bright on the new C4 series.
42" for $896
55" for $1,196
65" for $1,496
77" for $2,196
83" for $3,296
This gorgeous Samsung OLED gaming monitor is on sale for an incredible $650 discount. With a 49-inch immersive curved display and a speedy 240Hz refresh rate, it's perfect to get truly engrossed in your favorite games in pixel-perfect quality.
Gaming laptops
The Acer Nitro V 15 may not deliver optimal performance, but it doesn’t need to at this affordable price. With an attractive, portable design, 144Hz display and solid gaming performance, this is the right choice for those who need a decent gaming system without breaking the bank.
The Asus TUF A15 is a powerful Windows 11 gaming laptop that packs in some impressive components. It has an RTX 4050 GPU, AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. Its 15.6-inch screen also has a max refresh rate of 144Hz, while it supports Nvidia G-Sync, too.
With a whopping $250 off the price, this Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 is hard to pass up. First off, that RTX 4060 will take gamers far, but that's not all it comes packed with. You'll also get an Intel Core i7-13650HX CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD. It impresses with its 16-inch FHD display with a 165Hz refresh rate, and with it all put together, this is one fine gaming machine for the price.
This Dell G16 is one capable machine for the price. You can expect an Intel Core i9-13900HX CPU, an RTX 4070 GPU, 8GB of DDR5 RAM and even a 1TB SSD. Plus, that 16-inch display with a 240Hz refresh rate and 3ms response rate will make games shine.
It's hard to go wrong with the Alienware x16 R2, with its excellent performance, lightweight design and customization potential. Now, it's $500 off. It sports an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H CPU, RTX 4080 GPU, 32GB of DDR5X RAM, 1TB SSD and a gorgeous 16-inch QHD+ (3200 x 1800) display with a 240Hz refresh rate.
Video Games
Travel to the breathtaking island of O'ahu, Hawaii in The Crew Motorfest, an open-world racing game that lets you speed across city streets, volcanic slopes and dense grassland. Collect a garage of iconic cars from American muscle to Japanese-style street racers. The Crew Motorfest is a petrolhead paradise and can be fully enjoyed either online or in multiplayer with friends.
This is a pretty nice double pack. Sonic Mania is a take on classic Sonic gameplay with 2D sprites and sidescrolling levels, including old favorites from the OG Sonic games. And while it can't beat Mario Kart, Team Sonic Racing is actually a solid effort in the kart racing genre that adds its own twist with team racing. It's worth a look especially at this price.
Experience the original Dead Rising with improved graphics across the board in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster. This upgraded version of the 2006 classic sees you play as Frank West as he investigates the nightmare situation at Willamette Parkview Mall. Along the way you'll recuse survivors and defeat memorable bosses, and also fight your way through an entire horde of undead zombies.
Dragon's Dogma 2 is an absorbing fantasy RPG that doesn't pull its punches. Set in a rich mythical universe, you set out on quests that get increasingly complex and challenging. The focus on exploration and deep combat will keep you hooked across its lengthy adventure. Plus, it looks stunning on PS5.
Console gaming accessories
The Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller is one of the best pads for Xbox and PC gaming. It offers a premium design, interchangeable thumbsticks, and programmable back paddles. Not to mention with a 40-hour battery life, you can game all day (and night) without a recharge.
The WD_Black SN850X SSD hits all of Sony's specifications and fits perfectly into the PS5's internal expansion slot, and it's even been named an officially licensed PS5 accessory. This 1TB model includes a heatsink so it works right out of the box. It's dropped below $100 in the past, but this Amazon deal is still a great price for a PS5 accessory that is almost essential.
Your Xbox storage won't be enough for everything, even if you have a new 2TB console. Fortunately Seagate's Expansion Card will let you double your storage for a serious discount.
Gaming headsets
The Blackshark V2 is one of Razer's finest gaming headsets yet, featuring subtle sound and an extremely comfortable design. The headset utilizes THX Spatial Audio, and it can even recognize whether the program you're using requires its Game, Movie or Music mode. Nifty! Also, the mic is clear and precise, and filters out a lot of unpleasant consonant noises — perfect for online gaming.
The SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless is a rare find in the world of gaming headsets. That’s because it can connect wirelessly to both PlayStation and Xbox consoles, as well as PCs, smartphones and the Nintendo Switch. With a comfortable fit, a clear mic and decent battery life, it’s a worthwhile accessory for gaming, watching TV and movies, listening to music or even productivity. We rank it as one of the best wireless gaming headsets.
The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless is an impressive evolution of the company’s signature gaming headset. The DAC is robust, the sound quality is a cut above the rest of SteelSeries’ lineup.
Gaming Keyboards
The HyperX Alloy Origins 60 is one of the best mini keyboards we’ve ever tested. In our HyperX Alloy Origins 60 review, we said this tiny peripheral perfectly captures both the conveniences and frustrations of the mini keyboard design, but it does so with HyperX’s signature no-nonsense design philosophy. If you have your heart set on a mini keyboard, it’s worth considering!
While Tenkeyless keyboards might be all the rage, for some of you only a true desk dominator will do. A mighty giant of an input device, the Corsair K70 RGB Pro features dedicated media keys, per-key RGB lighting with Corsair's iCUE RGB integration, and a simply massive wrist rest to make this a keyboard to end all others. It comes with a choice of Cherry MX switches too, so you really can have it all.
The Logitech G515 Lightspeed TKL takes spot for the best tenkeyless model on our list of the best gaming keyboards. It's sleek, lightweight and runs almost silently. It's also easy to travel with and doubles as a great productivity keyboard, too.
Gaming mice
The Fnatic x Lamzu Maya 8K is a limited version of Lamzu's Maya mouse, adorned with the orange of the iconic Fnatic eSports team. This is truly a competitive-ready mouse, offering some of the best performance we've come across with fantastic to use switches and a smooth glide across the mousepad. It really deserved the 4.5 stars we awarded it in our Fnatic x Lamzu Maya 8K / Maya X 8K review.
Admittedly, this is one of the most expensive mice available on the market right now. However, for your money, you get our choice for the best gaming mouse available. Feature-packed, sleek, and comfortable, there's a reason it's frequently seen at esports events worldwide.
This beastly wireless gaming mouse from the popular Asus ROG range offers a dual-mode connectivity, unmatched accuracy and is fully programmable.
Gaming monitors
This Predator gaming monitor from Acer sports a 27-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) OLED panel with up to a 240Hz refresh rate and support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, so it's great for gaming. Plus, it's adjustable, supports HDR and comes with a built-in KVM switch.
As our LG UltraGear 45GR75DC review said, this is a near-perfect gaming monitor. Hence why it sits on the top spot of our best gaming monitors list. You get an immersive 45-inch display with a 3.5K resolution, fast performance and an easy-to-use interface.
This gorgeous Samsung OLED gaming monitor is on sale for an incredible $650 discount. With a 49-inch immersive curved display and a speedy 240Hz refresh rate, it's perfect to get truly engrossed in your favorite games in pixel-perfect quality.
Gaming TVs
In our Hisense U7N TV review, we said this is a mid-range Mini-LED TV that specializes in bright, colorful HDR performance and gaming features. Its Mini-LED backlighting is especially nice to have at this price point, making the U7N an excellent way to showcase movies and games.
Announced in November 2024, this is Amazon's first Mini-LED TV. It features a 144Hz refresh rate in tandem with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support to give gamers ample juice for fast-paced games. The TV also has an Ambient Experience feature, so when it's powered off it displays dynamic artwork. This is also the first Amazon Fire TV to support Dolby Atmos audio.
LG C4 4K OLED TV Sale: deals from $896 @ Amazon
The C4 is LG's flagship OLED TV. It's powered by LG's A9 processor and features a 120Hz panel, Dolby Vision/ HDR10/HLG support, built-in Amazon Alexa, four HDMI 2.1 ports and Apple AirPlay 2 support. It's also one of the few OLED TVs that can natively accept a 144Hz input from a PC. In our LG C4 OLED TV review, we said the content looked colorful and dazzlingly bright on the new C4 series.
42" for $896
55" for $1,196
65" for $1,496
77" for $2,196
83" for $3,296
Primed with some of Samsung's best specs yet, the S95D OLED is your ticket to gaming and entertainment with unbridled performance. Our Samsung S95D OLED review shows that this set pulls out all the stops, leveraging a 144Hz refresh rate in tandem with an anti-glare coating that ensures you don't miss any of the action even in ambient-lit environments.
55" for $1,897
65" for $2,297
77" for $2,997
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.