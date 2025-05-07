Hurry! Herman Miller is knocking 20% off its gaming chairs

Herman Miller makes some of the best office chairs we've tested. They're also known for manufacturing some of the most comfortable gaming chairs as well and right now they're all on sale.

For a limited time, Herman Miller is taking 20% off its gaming furniture. This includes a wide variety of chairs like the Emboy, Sayl, and Ollin. The sale also includes monitor arms and Herman Miller's gaming standing desk. (For more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Herman Miller promo codes).

Herman Miller Gaming Chair sale: 20% off @ Herman Miller

Herman Miller is taking 20% off its gaming furniture. As part of the sale, you can get the Herman Miller Vantum Gaming Chair for just $716 (was $895). This is a very rare sale on some of the best gaming chairs on the market. Choose from the Embody, Aeron, Sayl, and more. The sale also include monitors arms and standing desks.

Herman Miller is renowned for the design of its home and office products, which blend form and function effortlessly. Not only are its chairs comfortable to sit in, but they also look amazing.

This sale takes 20% off all Herman Miller's gaming products, which include things such as its Aeron gaming chair, Sayl gaming chair, and Vantum gaming chair. In our Herman Miller Vantum hands-on we said it provides great upper and lower back support. Our tester said, "I felt as if I couldn’t slouch in the chair even if I had wanted to. My posture was pristine and though I didn’t need the headrest when sitting upright, I found that the curve on the bottom perfectly aligned with the back of my neck when lowered all the way down."

Many of Herman Miller's products also come fully or partially assembled, so all you have to do is take them out of their box, and you're ready to go.