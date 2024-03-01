Huge Samsung sale this weekend — here's the 5 deals I recommend
Samsung is slashing the prices of TVs, gaming monitors, appliances and more
The weekend is here, and Samsung has just launched their Better Life sale. This is an incredible opportunity to save on some of our favorite Samsung products, as there are huge discounts up for grabs on TVs, gaming monitors, appliances and more.
If you want one of the most stylish entertainment setups on the market, Samsung is offering up to £349 off The Frame and Soundbar bundles. Plus, you can get 6 months of Disney Plus free with select 2023 Samsung TVs. However, the biggest discounts come when you shop bundles. Samsung is taking 15% off home appliances, TVs and monitors when you bundle 3 items together.
Keep scrolling to see more of my favorite deals in Samsung’s Better Life sale. Plus, check out our favorite new movies and shows on Netflix this month.
Samsung Better Life sale — Best deals now
Samsung Appliance sale: up to £500 off @ Samsung
Samsung is taking up to £500 off select fridge freezers and up to £200 off select vacuum cleaners. They’re also taking up to £150 off refrigerators and up to £70 off laundry appliances with trade-in. And best of all, bundle 3 select appliances together and you’ll save 20%. (Bundle 2 appliances and you’ll save 15%.)
Samsung 24” Odyssey G32A Gaming Monitor: was £179 now £139 @ Samsung
This Samsung Odyssey G32A monitor is the perfect pick if you're looking for a seriously cheap display. This 24-inch model packs an impressive 165Hz refresh rate, as well as AMD Free-Sync Premium features and a 1ms response time for consistently smooth gaming. It's also designed to swivel and tilt so you can adjust to an angle that best suits your eye level. Also note that you can save 10% when you bundle select gaming monitors and TVs at Samsung.
The Frame TV + Soundbar bundles: up to £349 off @ Samsung
Samsung is offering up to £349 off The Frame TV and Soundbar bundles. This matte-finish TV blends seamlessly in with your home decor, and it has a built-in art mode to display your favorite pictures when you’re not using it. The Ultra-Slim Lifestyle Soundbar with Subwoofer is equipped with Q-Symphony, meaning it works in tandem with the TV’s speakers for even stronger sound.
65” 4K Neo QLED TVs: up to £300 off + free Galaxy Watch 5 Pro @ Samsung
Free Galaxy Watch 5 Pro! Samsung is taking up to £300 off its 65” 4K Neo QLED TVs. Plus, you get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro free with purchase. The offer includes the excellent Samsung QN90C 4K Neo QLED TV, which we rank as one of the best TVs we’ve reviewed.
Samsung 98” Q80C QLED 4K TV: was £5,499 now £4,999 @ Samsung
If only the largest TV possible will do, check out this 98-inch TV deal at Samsung. The Q80C is part of Samsung's 2023 range of QLED 4K TVs. Delivering bright visuals and strong contrast, this QLED TV offers full array local dimming, HDR Plus/HLG support, Dolby Atmos audio, and built-in Amazon Alexa. (There's also support for Google Assistant and Samsung SmartThings). Plus, the TV is decked out with a 120Hz refresh rate and four HDMI 2.1 ports. You also get a free 6-month subscription to Disney Plus. (Also check out the other TVs eligible for this offer.)
