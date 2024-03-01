Huge Samsung sale this weekend — here's the 5 deals I recommend

The weekend is here, and Samsung has just launched their Better Life sale. This is an incredible opportunity to save on some of our favorite Samsung products, as there are huge discounts up for grabs on TVs, gaming monitors, appliances and more.

If you want one of the most stylish entertainment setups on the market, Samsung is offering up to £349 off The Frame and Soundbar bundles. Plus, you can get 6 months of Disney Plus free with select 2023 Samsung TVs. However, the biggest discounts come when you shop bundles. Samsung is taking 15% off home appliances, TVs and monitors when you bundle 3 items together.

Keep scrolling to see more of my favorite deals in Samsung’s Better Life sale. Plus, check out our favorite new movies and shows on Netflix this month.

Samsung Better Life sale — Best deals now

Samsung 24” Odyssey G32A Gaming Monitor: was £179 now £139 @ Samsung

This Samsung Odyssey G32A monitor is the perfect pick if you're looking for a seriously cheap display. This 24-inch model packs an impressive 165Hz refresh rate, as well as AMD Free-Sync Premium features and a 1ms response time for consistently smooth gaming. It's also designed to swivel and tilt so you can adjust to an angle that best suits your eye level. Also note that you can save 10% when you bundle select gaming monitors and TVs at Samsung.

The Frame TV + Soundbar bundles: up to £349 off @ Samsung

Samsung is offering up to £349 off The Frame TV and Soundbar bundles. This matte-finish TV blends seamlessly in with your home decor, and it has a built-in art mode to display your favorite pictures when you’re not using it. The Ultra-Slim Lifestyle Soundbar with Subwoofer is equipped with Q-Symphony, meaning it works in tandem with the TV’s speakers for even stronger sound.