Huge L.L. Bean sale on apparel, footwear and outdoor equipment — 7 deals starting at $16

I own more than a handful of L.L. Bean items, including a long parka and durable Gore-Tex-lined duck boots (now just $109) that have endured nearly a decade of brutal upstate New York winters. But longevity is, arguably, what the brand has become known for, aside from the fact that it's synonymous with the coast of Maine.



If you're looking to invest in L.L. Bean for yourself, now's the time to do so — the brand is hosting a massive sale that's slashed the price of outerwear, footwear, outdoor equipment, and more. We've seen savings as great as 64% (specifically on these summer-ready sandals), but the site is offering "Two-a-Day" daily markdowns, adding to the clearance section at 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. eastern. If you don't want to dig through the hundreds of new markdowns, however, we narrowed down our favorite finds to just 7 deals, listed below.

Best L.L. Bean deals

Mountain Classic Crossbody Bag: was $19 now $16 @ L.L. Bean

While the savings on this crossbody bag are slimmer than those on other items we're eyeing, it's still worth a mention thanks to a strong, 4-star rating and versatility. Crafted from the same lightweight, water-resistant nylon fabric as the brand's beloved Mountain Classic Anorak (now down to $49 versus $59), this pouch is designed to keep your everyday essentials close, whether you're out on a hike or running errands.

Women's Lakewashed Slides: was $69 now $24 @ L.L. Bean

Available in sizes 6 through 11, these subtle wedge sandals can easily be slipped on to dress an outfit up or down. We love that these are constructed with leather, from the nubuck straps to the soft, padded footbed, especially for the deeply discounted price tag. "Soles look like they will last," one reviewer writes. Another adds, "they were just as pretty in person as they were ... on the website."

Insulated Bean Canteen Water Bottle: was $30 now $24 @ L.L. Bean

Save 17% on this color-block water bottle. The double-walled, stainless steel vacuum insulation promises up to 12 hours of ice-cold hydration. "Ice lasts two days in there!" one enthusiastic buyer reveals. Tap the speckled rope looped at the top to tie it to your hiking bag or carabiner for the on-the-go sipping, freeing up your hands to grab rocks and roots to hoist yourself up to views at the peak. It also fits comfortably in most car cup holders.

Men's Classic Supplex Sport Shorts: was $39 now $29 @ L.L. Bean

There are a number of versatile men's shorts on sale, but none offer as many in-stock size options as the Classic Supplex Sport shorts. (If you wear a size small, however, we'd like to point out that the Sea Blue dock style is down to $19 from $44.) These 8-inch inseam trunks are a great pre-summer buy thanks to a quick-drying nylon construction that is UPF 50-plus.



Men's Sherpa Hybrid Fleece Pullover: was $99 now $49 @ L.L. Bean

When the temperatures start to rise, it's generally a great time to get a good deal on colder-weather gear. And this sherpa fleece pullover is a prime example. Now 50% off (in just the Mountain Red and Dark Hunter green color combo), this classic L.L. Bean quarter zip features an extra chest pocket with an abrasion-resistant overlay.

Women's Fleece Full-Zip Jacket: was $99 now $74 @ L.L. Bean

For a more traditional outer layer, this slim fleece jacket is now 24% off in the Deep Coral colorway. Available in both standard and petite sizing, 7,000-plus positive reviews tout this jacket is great to grab on for all-year-round warmth.