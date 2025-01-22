Huge Levi's sale on Amazon — 11 denim and apparel deals I'd shop now from $17
Stylish winter wardrobe upgrades for less
Hoping to upgrade your wardrobe this winter without sacrificing style? Levi's has you covered. From sherpa-lined jackets to a range of colorful denim jeans, Levi's current collection has everything you need for the season ahead.
In even better news, Amazon is currently running a huge Levi's sale with discounts on tons of top styles. Personally, I'm loving this Levi's Sherpa Lined Trucker Jacket (Men's), which is now nearly $40 off. And when it comes to jeans, you can't beat the trendy Levi's Ribcage Bell Bottom Jeans that are now $47 (was $79).
Prices vary by your choice of size and color. So, remember to check all the different color options available in your size to find the best possible deals. Below, you'll find my favorite styles from the Levi's sale on Amazon. For more savings, see our Amazon promo codes page.
Quick Links
- shop the entire Levi's sale at Amazon
- Levi's Moon Rib Turtleneck (Women's): was $34 now $17
- Levi's Classic Western Shirt (Men's): was $69 now $31
- Levi's 511 Slim Fit Jeans (Men's): was $69 now $40
- Levi's 559 Relaxed Straight Jeans (Men's): was $69 now $41
- Levi's 550 Relaxed Fit Jeans (Men's): was $69 now $41
- Levi's 527 Slim Bootcut Jeans (Men's): was $59 now $46
- Levi's 724 High Rise Straight Jeans (Women's): was $69 now $47
- Levi's Ribcage Bell Bottom Jeans (Women's): was $79 now $47
- Levi's 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans (Women's): was $69 now $48
- Levi's Sherpa Lined Trucker Jacket (Men's): was $108 now $71
- Levi's Reversible Sherpa Faux Leather Jacket (Women's): was $149 now $106
Best Levi's Deals
This simple-yet-flattering ribbed turtleneck has a comfortable, body-hugging fit. Its classic style goes with everything, making it a perfect addition to your winter wardrobe.
Add this Classic Western Shirt to your wardrobe, and it'll be in constant rotation in your outfits year-round. You can wear it as a layer or just as it is, whether you're going for a casual look or dressing up.
These classic Levi's Men's 511 Slim Fit Jeans are currently on sale starting from $40 at Amazon. They're available in a ton of different colors and designs, including Vampire Squid, Panda, Nightwatch Blue and more.
Snag this pair of Levi's jeans on sale from just $41. Their relaxed fit and straight leg gives them a classic look. These sit below the waist, and have extra space to move around in thanks to their roomy fit.
These classic Levi's jeans are on sale for a super low starting price. They come in a ton of different colors, so you're bound to find your perfect shade of denim. Featuring a relaxed fit, they keep things looking casual.
If you need pants to pair with your favorite boots, these Levi's 527 Bootcut Jeans are perfect. While they're slim through the hip and thigh and sit just on the waist, they have extra room at the ankles.
Levi's has the Women's 724 High Rise Straight Jeans on sale at Amazon. In addition to standard denim, they come in a variety of stylish muted colors that are perfect for winter, including Moody Deep Sea Moss and Decadent Chocolate. They have a high rise cut that sits above the waist.
If skinny jeans are your favorite style, this pair is now on sale starting from just $48. These have a mid rise that hits at the waist and flatter your hips and thighs.
This pair of Levi's Ribcage Bell Bottom Jeans have a super high rise waist and retro-style bell bottom cut hems. They are slim and fitted from the hip to the knee.
This Levi's Sherpa Lined Trucker Jacket is great for keeping warm in the chillier months of the year. It has a relaxed fit, with a super-soft Sherpa lining and collar. There are also side pockets and an inner pocket to keep your stuff safe.
This faux reversible jacket gives you two looks in one stylish piece! Wear it on the sherpa side for a cozy warm look, or flip to the chic faux leather side to dress up any outfit.
