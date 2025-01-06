Huge Home Depot sale is live from $7 — 15 deals I'd get for my home
Home Depot deals start from $7 in this epic sale
Home Depot's latest round of sales are here. If there's anything you didn't manage to score last year on Black Friday, now's the time to grab furniture, appliances and decor for your home!
For starters, you can grab up to 75% off holiday decor. This is perfect to snag some great deals ready for this year's holiday season! Home Depot is taking up to 35% off appliances, too.
Scroll down to see my favorite deals in Home Depot's savings section. For more, see our Home Depot promo codes page, and check out the best New Year sales too.
Smart device sale: deals from $7 @ The Home Depot
Step up your smart home game with deals from Home Depot. Whether you're in the market for a new smart plug, thermostat or security camera, The Home Depot has deals starting at just $7.
Holiday decor: up to 75% off @ The Home Depot
Score lights, animatronics, Christmas trees and more starting from $9 in The Home Depot's sale. There are even outdoor light displays and inflatables to bring some holiday cheer to your yard.
Appliance sale: up to 35% off @ The Home Depot
If you need fresh appliances, check out this sale at The Home Depot. This retailer is slashing up to 35% off select fridges, washers, rangers and more from top brands.
Mattress sale: deals from $99 @ The Home Depot
The Home Depot has mattresses on sale from as low as $99. This is the perfect time to upgrade, or get a second mattress for a guest bedroom. The sale includes brands like Sealy, Zinus and Serta.
Tools sale: up to 35% off @ Home Depot
You can never have enough tools, and if there's anything missing from your collection, Home Depot is taking up to 35% off tools right now. The sale includes brands like Dewalt, Milwaukee and more.
Bathroom upgrades: up to 40% off @ Home Depot
The Home Depot is currently hosting a massive bath event with select bathroom upgrades up to 40% off. From faucets and bathtubs to vanities and showers, there's tons of great deals to revamp your bathroom for less.
Best Home Depot Deals
This simple and practical table is on sale for $49 at Home Depot. It's lightweight, meaning you can fold it up and take it with you. Plus, its UV protected surface is suitable for use both indoors and outdoors.
Who doesn't need more storage space? This foldable ottoman from Costway is great because you can hide it away when it's not in use. Plus, its gray finish looks stylish without drawing too much attention.
The Home Depot really does cover all the bases with home appliances and this digital safe box at a discount price may be just what you’re looking for. The dual lock system will protect your valuables at home or in the office from jewelry, to cash, to important documents, and more.
Featuring a modern, open cage design, this wagon wheel chandelier with a matte black finish will bring an element of style to your foyer, kitchen or dining room. It has adjustable height and is compatible with LED bulbs up to 60W.
The Home Depot is offering an impressive $60 off this mini refrigerator that even comes with its own separate freezer compartment and additional door space. There's an option for reversible doors too, meaning it's great for fitting into small spaces.
Keep things simple with this timeless classic charcoal grill. It comes in black, copper, or green, has a porcelain-enameled exterior to prevent rusting, a hinged grate for indirect cooking, and an ash collection system at the bottom. It's not a massive discount but it's still a great deal, which is why it's on our list of the best grills.
Score a discount on this Joyside wicker patio set. It comes with two swivel chairs and a side table, making it a great center piece for your outdoor space. There are four different cushion color options to match your decor.
If you fancy a cold beverage from the comfort of your home, the Magic Chef 23.4-inch cooler can hold up to 154 (12 oz.) cans for you. Adjustable shelves mean you can switch up your drinks from bottles to sodas. Plus, this model doubles as a built-in or freestanding model.
This cute, unique couch will add some flair to your living room. Measuring 50 inches, it has a scalloped back and a heart-shaped seat. Plus, it's super soft to the touch thanks to its velvet fabric.
