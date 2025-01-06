Huge Home Depot sale is live from $7 — 15 deals I'd get for my home

Home Depot's latest round of sales are here. If there's anything you didn't manage to score last year on Black Friday, now's the time to grab furniture, appliances and decor for your home!

For starters, you can grab up to 75% off holiday decor. This is perfect to snag some great deals ready for this year's holiday season! Home Depot is taking up to 35% off appliances, too.

Scroll down to see my favorite deals in Home Depot's savings section. For more, see our Home Depot promo codes page, and check out the best New Year sales too.

Editor's Choice

Smart device sale: deals from $7 @ The Home Depot

Step up your smart home game with deals from Home Depot. Whether you're in the market for a new smart plug, thermostat or security camera, The Home Depot has deals starting at just $7.

Holiday decor: up to 75% off @ The Home Depot

Score lights, animatronics, Christmas trees and more starting from $9 in The Home Depot's sale. There are even outdoor light displays and inflatables to bring some holiday cheer to your yard.

Appliance sale: up to 35% off @ The Home Depot

If you need fresh appliances, check out this sale at The Home Depot. This retailer is slashing up to 35% off select fridges, washers, rangers and more from top brands.

Mattress sale: deals from $99 @ The Home Depot

The Home Depot has mattresses on sale from as low as $99. This is the perfect time to upgrade, or get a second mattress for a guest bedroom. The sale includes brands like Sealy, Zinus and Serta.

Tools sale: up to 35% off @ Home Depot

You can never have enough tools, and if there's anything missing from your collection, Home Depot is taking up to 35% off tools right now. The sale includes brands like Dewalt, Milwaukee and more.

Bathroom upgrades: up to 40% off @ Home Depot

The Home Depot is currently hosting a massive bath event with select bathroom upgrades up to 40% off. From faucets and bathtubs to vanities and showers, there's tons of great deals to revamp your bathroom for less.

Best Home Depot Deals

VEVOR Digital Carbon Steel Safe Box: was $126 now $98 at The Home Depot The Home Depot really does cover all the bases with home appliances and this digital safe box at a discount price may be just what you’re looking for. The dual lock system will protect your valuables at home or in the office from jewelry, to cash, to important documents, and more.

Moomal Farmhouse Chandelier: was $186 now $131 at The Home Depot Featuring a modern, open cage design, this wagon wheel chandelier with a matte black finish will bring an element of style to your foyer, kitchen or dining room. It has adjustable height and is compatible with LED bulbs up to 60W.