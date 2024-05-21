Huge gaming PC sale — score iBUYPOWER gaming rigs from $999 for Memorial Day

Memorial Day weekend will be here in a flash. However, you don't have to wait till week's end to take advantage of this year's epic Memorial Day sales. One of the biggest sales we've seen just went live and it's slicing up to $600 off some of the top gaming PCs we've tested.

Below I've rounded up the four top deals you can get right now. Make sure to use coupon code "TOM5" at checkout to get these final prices. (The coupon is valid through May 31). All of the PCs come with a 3-year standard warranty. For more ways to save, check out our guide to the best iBUYPOWER coupons.

Best iBUYPOWER deals

iBUYPOWER RDY Scale 002: was $1,299 now $999 @ iBUYPOWER

$300 off! It may be one of the least expensive rigs in iBUYPOWER's sale, but don't let the RDY Scale 002 fool you. Inside this tower you'll find an AMD RYZEN 7 5700 CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, RTX 4060, and Windows Home 11. It's a solid machine for the casual gamer in search of a stylish gaming rig. Note: Use coupon code "TOM5" at checkout to get this price.

iBUYPOWER RDY Slate 002: was $2,099 now $1,799 @ iBUYPOWER

$300 off! The RDY Scale 002 takes your PC gaming to the next level. This machine packs a Core i7-14700KF CPU, 32GB of RAM, 2TB SSD, RTX 4070 Super GPU, and Windows Home 11. It's designed to run cool — even when your gaming sessions gets heated. Note: Use coupon code "TOM5" at checkout to get this price.

iBUYPOWER RDY Y60 004: was $2,449 now $1,849 @ iBUYPOWER

$600 off! The RDY Y60 is a beast of a gaming PC. This config features a Core i9-14900KF CPU, 32GB of RAM, 2TB SSD, RTX 4070 GPU, and Windows Home 11. In our iBUYPOWER Y60 review, we said this rig is a great gaming PC if you want an eye-catching system that plays games well while showcasing what's inside to full effect. Note: Use coupon code "TOM5" at checkout to get this price.