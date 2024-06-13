Huge Fitbit summer sale at Amazon — 5 deals I'd buy now

Summer is almost here, meaning now's the time to get outdoors. If you want to keep track of your fitness this summer, one of the best Fitbits will be your best friend. These popular trackers keep an eye on your activity, sleep and overall health.

Right now you can get the Fitbit Charge 6 for just $137 at Amazon. It's our favorite fitness tracker on the market — it's comfortable to wear, has a super bright display and has built-in GPS as well as a host of other useful features.

You can also snag the Google Pixel Watch 2 for $289 at Amazon. It's not technically a Fitbit, but it does feature full integration with Fitbit fitness tracking, and it's a great deal at $60 off.

Keep scrolling to see all the Fitbit deals I recommend right now.

Fitbit deals — Best sales now

Fitbit Charge 6: was $159 now $137 @ Amazon

The Charge 6 is Fitbit's top fitness tracker with support for all of Google's newest apps, built-in GPS, and more than 40 exercise modes. We named it the best fitness tracker you can buy. It also offers 7-day battery life, water resistance up to 50m, and a 6-month membership to Fitbit Premium. It sits between the more budget-focused Inspire 3 and the technology-packed Sense 2 smartwatch. But like the Sense, it's got all the best health-tracking tech Fitbit has to offer.

Price check: $139 @ Best Buy

Fitbit Versa 4: was $199 now $169 @ Amazon

In our Fitbit Versa 4 review, we said this is one of the best cheap smartwatches you can buy. It has a sleek design, thorough tracking and on-board Alexa. Plus, it's waterproof up to 50m and has NFC for easy payments. Amazon offers six months of Fitbit Premium with the watch.

Price check: $169 @ Best Buy

Fitbit Sense 2: was $299 now $189 @ Amazon

The Fitbit Sense 2 is a cross between a smartwatch and a fitness tracker offering high-tech stress, health, and workout tracking, as well as support for useful apps like Google Maps, Wallet, Amazon Alexa, and more. It's also super-comfy, lightweight and highly customizable, with plenty of interchangeable straps to choose from: Dress it up in leather or metal, or down in silicone. In our Fitbit Sense 2 review, we called it a top-tier health and fitness tracking smartwatch.

Price check: $189 @ Walmart