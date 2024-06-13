Amazon and Best Buy have epic sales on electric scooters — 5 deals I'd buy with up to $400 off

Summer is the perfect time to get out and about on one of the best electric scooters. It's one of the most fun ways to travel, and thanks to these e-scooter deals at Amazon and Best Buy you can do so at a discounted price.

Right now our favorite Segway E-Scooter, the Segway Ninebot Kickscooter Max G2 is $999 at Best Buy. This impressive electric scooter has a 43 mile range, with a powerful motor and useful extra features like Apple Find My. It's a good deal at $300 off its usual price, although note that I've seen it sell for $899 in the past.

You can also get our favorite budget electric scooter, the Hiboy S2 for $389 at Amazon. It has good battery life and a 350-Watt motor that can handle most of life's journeys, especially if you can avoid steep hills.

Keep scrolling to see all the best electric scooter deals I've found. Plus, check out this huge Amazon sale on our favorite TVs and this deals on Adidas sneakers and apparel I'd buy from $9.

Segway E-Scooter deals — Best sales now

Unagi Model One Voyager: 1-month trial @ Best Buy

If you want to try an electric scooter without commitment, check out this Best Buy offer. You need to put down a $249 refundable deposit, after which Best Buy will ship the scooter to you for free, and you can ride it to your heart's content for one month. If you decide to keep the scooter, you'll pay an $89/month subscription fee. Our Unagi Model One Voyager review said this scooter is an excellent choice for commuters, as it's extremely light, fast, and is great on hills.

Segway Ninebot E2: was $319 now $279 @ Amazon

The Segway Ninebot E2 is a solid, affordable electric scooter. It has a max range of 15.5 miles, and a max speed of 12.4 mph. It's also lightweight and easy to store. Although it can't go long distances, the Ninebot E2 is perfect for commutes or short trips.

Price check: $321 @ Best Buy

Hiboy S2: was $489 now $389 @ Amazon

Our best budget scooter is even cheaper right now. In our Hiboy S2 review, we noted that this is a very capable model for those who want something light and cheap, and don't have many hills to climb. It has a 350W motor and a max range of 22 miles. Like many other scooters, you can also customize it using an app.

NIU KQi3 Max: Was $999 now $749 @ Amazon

Editor's Choice! One of the best electric scooters we've tested is $150 off in this sale. In our Niu QKi3 Max review, we said this model offers lots of power for getting up hills, plus the range to get you anywhere you need to go. We also really liked its disc brakes, which help it stop fast and look great.

Price check: $749 @ Best Buy