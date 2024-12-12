Huge Bluehost sale knocks 75% off web hosting

December is filled with plenty of deals, but Bluehost is offering a sale you typically don't see this time of year.

For a limited time, Bluehost is taking 75% off its web hosting plans. After discount, you'll pay as little as $1.99/month for basic web hosting. (For more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Bluehost coupon codes).

Bluehost sale: 75% off @ Bluehost

Bluehost is taking 75% off basic web hosting. After discount, you'll pay just $1.99/month for a 12-month term. The base plan includes up to 10 websites, 10 GB NVMe of storage, and more. Other plans are also on sale from $3.99/month.

In our Bluehost web hosting review, we said Bluehost's excellent performance, customer support, and WordPress features make it a solid choice for any business looking for a time-tested, reliable web hosting company. As one of the world’s largest website hosting companies, Bluehost serves over two million domains from its Utah servers.

It has multiple plans, stretching from cheap shared hosting to dedicated servers. Bluehost also offers significant discounts on your initial term, often up to 75% off, as they're doing right now. Simply put, the Editor's Choice service deserves its reputation as one of the top web hosting companies available today. And while it's certainly not the cheapest web host around, its pricing is warranted if you value performance and stability.