Huge Black Friday Levi's sale at Amazon — 15 deals I'd get now from just $13

Black Friday deals make now the best time of year to refresh your wardrobe. Right now Amazon is running a huge Levi's sale with discounts on a bunch of Levi's jeans, apparel and accessories.

You can get the Levi’s Women’s 501 Original Shorts on sale from $13 at Amazon. These high-rise cut shorts look great with pretty much any outfit. If you want something a bit warmer for the winter, the Levi's Men's 550 Relaxed Fit Jeans are on sale from $18 at Amazon.

Prices vary by your choice of size and color. So, remember to check all the different color options available in your size to find the best possible deals. For more savings, see our Amazon promo codes page and the deals I'd get from $19 in Best Buy's Black Friday sale.

Jeans/pants

Levi's 501 Original Shorts (Women's): was $59 now from $13 @ Amazon

These Levi's Women's shorts are on sale starting from $13 in certain sizes and colors. They're cute and comfortable, with reviewers praising their fit and flattering cut. These popular shorts have a 4.3 star rating based on over 28,000 Amazon reviews.

Levi's 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans (Women's): was $69 now from $16 @ Amazon

If skinny jeans are your favorite style, this pair is now on sale starting from just $16. These have a mid rise that hits at the waist and flatter your hips and thighs.

Levi's 724 High Rise Straight Jeans (Women's): was $69 now from $16 @ Amazon

Levi's has the Women's 724 High Rise Straight Jeans on sale at Amazon. In addition to standard denim, they come in a variety of stylish muted colors that are perfect for winter, including Moody Deep Sea Moss and Decadent Chocolate. They have a high rise cut that sits above the waist.

Levi's 559 Relaxed Straight Jeans (Men's): was $69 now from $18 @ Amazon

Snag this pair of Levi's jeans on sale from just $18. Their relaxed fit and straight leg gives them a classic look. These sit below the waist, and have extra space to move around in thanks to their roomy fit.

Levi's 550 Relaxed Fit Jeans (Men's): was $69 now from $18 @ Amazon

These classic Levi's jeans are on sale for a super low starting price. They come in a ton of different colors, so you're bound to find your perfect shade of denim. Featuring a relaxed fit, they keep things looking casual.

Levi's 527 Slim Bootcut Jeans (Men's): was $59 now from $19 @ Amazon

If you need pants to pair with your favorite boots, these Levi's 527 Bootcut Jeans are perfect. While they're slim through the hip and thigh and sit just on the waist, they have extra room at the ankles.

Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans (Women's): was $79 now from $21 @ Amazon

These Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans are a popular purchase on Amazon, with a 4.2-star rating based on 8,000 reviews. Their high rise cut makes them a great pair with cropped shirts and jackets, and they have a straight leg.

Levi's 541 Athletic Fit Jeans (Men's): was $69 now from $22 @ Amazon

Amazon has these Levi's 541 Athletic Fit Jeans on sale from $22. There are also Stretch options if you prefer your jeans with some extra give. They're an incredibly popular buy on Amazon, boasting a 4.5 star rating from over 27,000 reviews.

Levi's 94 Baggy Jeans (Women's): was $79 now from $30 @ Amazon

Snag this pair of comfortable baggy jeans from $30. They have a straight leg, with a loose fit from the hip down to the thigh. You can get them fresh or distresses, and there's even a color option with pretty pinstripes.

Levi's Ribcage Bell Bottom Jeans (Women's): was $79 now from $48 @ Amazon

This pair of Levi's Ribcage Bell Bottom Jeans have a super high rise waist and retro-style bell bottom cut hems. They are slim and fitted from the hip to the knee.

Apparel

Levi's Graphic Carla Raw Cut Crew (Women's): was $59 now from $13 @ Amazon

Casual, warm and comfortable, this Levi's Women's crew is on sale from $13. It has a Levi's California logo design on the back, with long sleeves and a raw hem. It comes in Caviar and Raw Sand colorways.

Levi's Classic Western Shirt (Men's): was $69 now from $14 @ Amazon

Add this Classic Western Shirt to your wardrobe, and it'll be in constant rotation in your outfits year-round. You can wear it as a layer or just as it is, whether you're going for a casual look or dressing up.

Levi's Quarter Zip Sweater (Women's): was $29 now from $17 @ Amazon

This Levi's quarter zip is on sale for a great starting price in certain sizes and colors. It features a standard fit, with an elasticated waist and sleeves to keep you cozy and comfortable.

Levi's Classic 1 Pocket Short Sleeve Button Up Shirt (Men's): was $54 now from $18 @ Amazon

This Levi's Men's button up can be worn closed or open layered over a T-shirt or vest. It features a casual fit, with a pocket on the left side that has a red Levi's tag.