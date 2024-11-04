Huge Black Friday Bose sale — save up to $100 on our favorite Bose headphones
Bose makes some of the best over-ear headphones and best noise-cancelling earbuds we've tested. However, that premium sound and design usually comes with a high price tag. That's why I'm excited about this Black Friday deal at Amazon.
For a limited time, you can get Bose headphones/speakers on sale from $199 at Amazon. The sale includes some of our favorite models, such as the QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds and the QuietComfort Headphones. Below are the top deals I'd shop right now. For more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Amazon promo codes and Bose coupon codes.
Best Bose deals
Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $349 now $199 @ Amazon
Filling the middle ground of Bose's product lineup, the QuietComfort headphones bring the firm's signature noise canceling to a less premium price point. And what ANC it is — you'll never worry about noisy buses, commutes, or offices ever again.
Price check: $199 @ Best Buy | $199 @ Bose
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: was $299 now $229 @ Amazon
Bringing Bose's incredible noise-canceling to earbuds, the QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are some wicked little in-ears. The noise canceling is almost like magic, thanks to the combination of the passive seal and the ANC, which allows the sound quality to shine through. This is their lowest price ever, with a $70 discount.
Price check: $229 @ Best Buy | $229 @ Bose
Bose Ultra Open Earbuds: was $299 now $249 @ Amazon
If you want the opposite of noise canceling — a kind of natural, always-on transparency mode, if you will — then the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds are going to be the pick of the bunch. They've a unique design that plays music into your ears without the need for them it go in your ear. Instead, they sit just outside it. They're surprisingly effective, and sound pretty good too — and this is one of their first discounts.
Price check: $249 @ Best Buy | $249 @ Bose
Bose SoundLink Max: was $399 now $299 @ Amazon
The perfect party speaker, the SoundLink Max Bluetooth speaker brings Bose's signature sound with some epic loudness. You can take it anywhere too, with water and dust-proofing keeping it safe from accidents. It'll last you all day as well, with up to 20 hours of battery life. This $100 discount is the lowest price we've seen the speaker hit.
Price check: $299 @ Best Buy | $299 @ Bose
Bose SoundLink Revolve+: was $329 now $299 @ Amazon
Combining portable Bluetooth convenience and WiFi smarts, the SoundLink Revolve+ is a great-sounding smart speaker for your home. Thanks to its in-built battery you can even move it around — just remember that you won't get the benefit of the WiFi connection if you take it outside. It looks cool, sounds great, too.
Price check: $299 @ Best Buy | $299 at Bose
Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones: was $429 now $329 @ Amazon
Bose's top-of-the-line ANC headphones are a sight to behold, and joy to wear. The noise canceling is the best we've ever tested, they're supremely comfortable, and they sound excellent to boot. This $100 discount brings them down to their lowest-ever price as well for a monster Prime Day deal.
Price check: $329 @ Best Buy | $329 @ Bose
