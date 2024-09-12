Huge Backcountry sale — save 50% on Patagonia, Salomon, Flylow and more
Revamp your wardrobe ahead of the fall weather
Fall is just a few days away and if you need to refresh your wardrobe — now is the time to do it. Backcountry is running a huge sale with discounts on everything from ski gear to running shoes.
The retailer has slashed prices across men's and women's apparel, meaning you can get 75% off a Black Diamond jacket, more than half off a stylish jumpsuit, and even this fun Wild Child shirt from Flylow for 50% off. Whatever your choice, you can move from summer to autumn in style. Here are our favorite Backcountry apparel deals.
Quick Links
- see the whole Backcountry sale
- Big Sur Bridges Puff Print Pocket (Mens): was $40 now $20
- Flylow Wild Child Shirt (Mens): was $74 now $29
- Kuhl Renegade Shirt (Mens): was $70 now $41
- Flylow Life Jumper (Womens): was $99 now $42
- Black Diamond Stormline Stretch Jacket (Mens): was $180 now $45
- Ziggy Denim Overall (Womens): was $98 now $70
- Patagonia Better Sweater Jacket (Womens): was $159 now $103
Backcountry apparel deals
Big Sur Bridges Puff Print Pocket (Mens): was $40 now $20 @ Backcountry
This slick tee has a large purple back print and a front breast pocket, too. The crewneck shirt is made with heavyweight cotton and designed for everyday comfort.
Flylow Wild Child Shirt (Mens): was $74 now $29 @ Backcountry
This stylish but unique shirt has a fun print and comes in five different color options. It has a 50+ UPF rating, with a cotton blend that wicks moisture to keep you cool, clean, and dry.
Kuhl Renegade Shirt (Mens): was $70 now $41 @ Backcountry
Save 40% on this sleek shirt in one of four colors, but move fast — it's rapidly selling out. It's water resistant for light rain and it has a UPF 40 rating, too.
Flylow Life Jumper (Womens): was $99 now $42 @ Backcountry
Ideal for just about anything and versatile with multiple fashion styles, this jumpsuit also has UPF 50+ sun protected fabric to prevent burns, and is easy to layer over an existing outfit.
Black Diamond Stormline Stretch Jacket (Mens): was $180 now $45 @ Backcountry
This light jacket is ideal for rainy conditions and comes in a variety of color options. It's waterproof, and allows for comfortable movement with a stretchy construction.
Ziggy Denim Overall (Womens): was $98 now $70 @ Backcountry
This denim overall has rustic chic written all over it. It's comfortable and stylish and can be worn with just about anything for a variety of styles.
Patagonia Better Sweater Jacket (Women's): was $159 now $103 @ Backcountry
Patagonia's sweater jacket is selling out fast at the time of this writing. It's lightweight but cozy, and has zippered handwarmer pockets for those chilly fall nights.
A freelance writer from Essex, UK, Lloyd Coombes began writing for Tom's Guide in 2024 having worked on TechRadar, iMore, Live Science and more. A specialist in consumer tech, Lloyd is particularly knowledgeable on Apple products ever since he got his first iPod Mini. Aside from writing about the latest gadgets for Future, he's also a blogger and the Editor in Chief of GGRecon.com. On the rare occasion he’s not writing, you’ll find him spending time with his son, or working hard at the gym. You can find him on Twitter @lloydcoombes.