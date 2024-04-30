Huge Adidas sale at Amazon continues — here's the 15 deals I'd buy from $9

Enjoying all the incredible Amazon deals on Adidas gear? Lucky for you, the sale is still ongoing with discounts up to 60% off. Now's the time to grab all the sneakers, apparel and accessories you can handle.

After discount, Adidas shoes are on sale from $14 at Amazon. There are also deals on Adidas apparel and accessories from $9 at Amazon. I recommend grabbing the super-comfy Adilette Comfort Slide Sandal on sale from $14 at Amazon. Or, if you want some of the best running shoes we've ever tested, the Adidas Ultraboost Light are on sale from $89 at Amazon.

Prices at Amazon vary by size and color, so make sure to check any different color options in your size to get the best possible deal. For more, check out this huge Amazon sale on Echo Dot speakers.

Adidas sale

Adidas Men's Run It Shorts: was $30 now from $9 @ Amazon

These drawstring shorts offer the right mix of loose and snug so you can wear them out for a walk or to the gym. Moisture-absorbing AeroReady tech helps you stay dry and focused while the mesh inner briefs provide breathable support. Make sure to check all the different color options in your size to get the best deal.

Adidas Originals Men's Adicolor Trefoil Tank Top: was $16 now from $11 @ Amazon

This simple tank top is made of 100% cotton, with a loose, comfortable fit. It's perfect to stay cool and mobile during the summer. Make sure to check all the different color options in your size for the best deal.

Adidas Men's Designed 4 Running Shirt: was $18 now from $14 @ Amazon

As the name suggests, this Adidas T-Shirt is a perfect running companion. Made of AeroReady fabric, Adidas says it manages your body's moisture during workouts. Make sure to check all the color options in your size for the best deal.

Adidas Training Support Bra: was $45 now from $15 @ Amazon

The Adidas Sports Bra provides different levels of support for all bodies and sizes. Its targeted mesh panels increase airflow for cool relief as the heat builds. Sleek adiflex has a slick, cool-to-the-touch feel meanwhile AeroReady technology is there to help you stay dry and comfortable without any chafing. Make sure to check all the different color options in your size to get the best deal.

Adidas Men's Entrada 22 Jersey: was $25 now from $17 @ Amazon

From gym workouts to outdoor runs, this soccer jersey is designed to keep you dry thanks to Adidas' AeroReady technology. The 100% polyester jersey has a v-neckline to ensure it keeps its shape. Make sure to check all the different color options in your size to get the best deal.

Adidas Women's Essentials Slim Tapered Track Pants: was $31 now from $27 @ Amazon

Perfect for working out, these track pants feature the iconic Adidas three-stripe design and have a slim tapered fit. Make sure to check all the different color options in your size to get the best deal.

Adidas Men's Go-to Quarter Zip Golf Pullover: was $110 now from $57 @ Amazon

This Adidas quarter zip is discounted by as much as 65% in certain colors and sizes. Made of cotton and recycled polyester, it's soft to the touch and has a kangaroo pocket across the front. Make sure to check all the different color options in your size to get the best deal.

Sneakers and Shoes

Adidas Unisex Adilette Slides Sandals: was $25 now from $14 @ Amazon

These sandals are great for a huge variety of uses: at the beach, at the gym locker, or for walking around the house. They feature a contoured footbed that makes them comfy to walk in and their hook-and-loop bandage upper dries quickly, so you can get them wet and they'll dry rapidly. Make sure to check all the different color options in your size to get the best deal.

Adidas Men's Pureboost 22 Running Shoes: was $140 now from $34 @ Amazon

Hurry! The Adidas Pureboost 22 running shoes are on sale starting from just $34, making them a real bargain. These road-ready trainers offer a comfortable feel and fit. Make sure to check all the different color options in your size to get the best deal.

Adidas Women's Advantage Tennis Shoes: was $70 now from $34 @ Amazon

These Advantage Tennis shoes are on sale from $34 at Amazon. They have a soft leather upper, Cloudfoam sockliner and rubber outsoles, giving a lightweight, comfortable fit. They come in white with various accent colors at the heel, making them subtle and stylish. Make sure to check all the different color options in your size for the best deal.

Adidas Men's Lite Racer Adapt 4.0: was $70 now from $38 @ Amazon

Hate tying your laces? These Adidas slip-in shoes are your new best friend. They have a breathable mesh upper, a cushioned Cloudfoam midsole and a TPU heelpiece to make them easier to put on and remove. Reviewers on Amazon say these are lightweight and comfortable enough for hours. Make sure to check the different color options in your size for the best deal.

Adidas Women's Ultraboost 5.0 Alphaskin Running Shoe: was $80 now from $46 @ Amazon

We're huge fans of the Adidas Ultraboost collection — the Ultraboost Light is one of the best running shoes on the market — and for this price the Alphaskin is a seriously solid deal. More old-school and frankly much cuter looking than some of the other Ultraboost options, these are marked down in a wide range of sizes. Make sure to check all the different color options in your size to get the best deal.

Adidas Men's Supernova 2 Running Shoe: was $89 now from $49 @ Amazon

These everyday running shoes are designed for beginner runners, and are on sale from $49 at Amazon. They feature high traction rubber outsoles, with a lightweight and breathable mesh upper. The midsoles are made of Adidas' Bounce and Boost cushioning. Make sure to check all the different color options in your size for the best deal.

Adidas Men's Ultraboost Light Sneaker: was $190 now from $89 @ Amazon

The Ultraboost Light are our choice for the best running shoes from Adidas. Our Adidas Ultraboost Light review said these were stylish, fit well and were lighter than the previous Ultraboost 22. They're a bit more expensive than other models on the market, but this is less of an issue after a discount. Make sure to check all the different color options in your size to get the best deal.