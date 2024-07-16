I'm a personal trainer — here's the 7 best Prime Day fitness apparel deals under $50 I'd buy right now

Workout gear doesn't come cheap, so shopping during the Amazon Prime Day sales could save you some serious dollars on gym clothes and outdoor apparel. Below, I've rounded up the best deals on apparel for $50 or less during the sales.

For example, perfect for summer, you can grab these Arc'teryx High Rise Shorts for just $49 at Amazon, and my favorite Lululemon belt bag dropped to just $27.

As a trainer myself, I'm always on the lookout for cheaper activewear, and anything under $50 feels like a steal. Check out the best Prime Day workout apparel deals for you to shop right now.

Best workout apparel Amazon Prime Day Deals

Columbia Men's Thistletown Hills Short Sleeve: was $36 now $18 @ Amazon

You can choose from a vast array of colors for just $18 during Prime Day. The tee features Columbia's famous Omni-Wick tech to manage moisture levels outdoors, and the soft cotton-blend material is sweat-wicking and made to suit outdoor activities.

Lululemon Athletica Everywhere Belt bag: was $48 now $27 @ Amazon

The best-selling fanny pack is 42% off for a limited time with this Prime Day deal. I own the bag myself, and it has so much more space than meets the eye. It's my go-to whenever I take the dog for a walk or wander out for the day, capable of holding my purse, keys, phone and more.

The North Face Men's Hoodie Pullover: was $80 now $46 @ Amazon

Save a whopping 42% on this pullover from leading outdoor brand The North Face. Handy pockets for valuables, a drawcord to adjust the 3-piece hood and a convenient pull-on design. It's a bargain during Prime Day.

Arc'teryx Essent High-Rise Shorts:from just $49 @ Amazon

Arc'teryx is a hugely popular brand right now, and you can grab these shorts in various colors and sizes for just $49.

Columbia Women's Benton Springs Half Snap Pullover: was $65 now $33 @ Amazon

Prepare for fall ahead of time with the Benton Springs Half Snap pullover. 250g soft filament fleece, a collared neck for ultimate comfort, plus a snapped closure make this pullover a dream when the chill starts to set in.

Columbia Men's Watertight II Rain Jacket: was $56 now $34 @ Amazon

You can choose from a vast array of colors, but the discount varies depending on size and color. The pack-ready Columbia Watertight II jacket stashes away in its own hand pocket for ultimate convenience.