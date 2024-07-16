I'm a personal trainer — here's the 7 best Prime Day fitness apparel deals under $50 I'd buy right now

Workout gear doesn't come cheap, so shopping during the Amazon Prime Day sales could save you some serious dollars on gym clothes and outdoor apparel. Below, I've rounded up the best deals on apparel for $50 or less during the sales.
For example, perfect for summer, you can grab these Arc'teryx High Rise Shorts for just $49 at Amazon, and my favorite Lululemon belt bag dropped to just $27.
As a trainer myself, I'm always on the lookout for cheaper activewear, and anything under $50 feels like a steal. Check out the best Prime Day workout apparel deals for you to shop right now.
Prime Day apparel deals — Quick Links
- Columbia Men's Thistletown Hills Short Sleeve: was $36 now $18
- Lululemon Athletica Everywhere Belt bag: was $48 now $27
- Columbia Women's Benton Springs Half Snap Pullover: was $65 now $33
- Columbia Men's Watertight II Rain Jacket: was $56 now $34
- Sweaty Betty Women's Pwr Ultra Sculpt 7/8 Leggings: was $51 now $36
- The North Face Men's Hoodie Pullover: was $80 now $46
- Arc'teryx Essent Women's High-Rise Shorts: from just $49
Best workout apparel Amazon Prime Day Deals
Columbia Men's Thistletown Hills Short Sleeve: was $36 now $18 @ Amazon
You can choose from a vast array of colors for just $18 during Prime Day. The tee features Columbia's famous Omni-Wick tech to manage moisture levels outdoors, and the soft cotton-blend material is sweat-wicking and made to suit outdoor activities.
Lululemon Athletica Everywhere Belt bag: was $48 now $27 @ Amazon
The best-selling fanny pack is 42% off for a limited time with this Prime Day deal. I own the bag myself, and it has so much more space than meets the eye. It's my go-to whenever I take the dog for a walk or wander out for the day, capable of holding my purse, keys, phone and more.
The North Face Men's Hoodie Pullover: was $80 now $46 @ Amazon
Save a whopping 42% on this pullover from leading outdoor brand The North Face. Handy pockets for valuables, a drawcord to adjust the 3-piece hood and a convenient pull-on design. It's a bargain during Prime Day.
Arc'teryx Essent High-Rise Shorts:from just $49 @ Amazon
Arc'teryx is a hugely popular brand right now, and you can grab these shorts in various colors and sizes for just $49.
Columbia Women's Benton Springs Half Snap Pullover: was $65 now $33 @ Amazon
Prepare for fall ahead of time with the Benton Springs Half Snap pullover. 250g soft filament fleece, a collared neck for ultimate comfort, plus a snapped closure make this pullover a dream when the chill starts to set in.
Columbia Men's Watertight II Rain Jacket: was $56 now $34 @ Amazon
You can choose from a vast array of colors, but the discount varies depending on size and color. The pack-ready Columbia Watertight II jacket stashes away in its own hand pocket for ultimate convenience.
Sweaty Betty Pwr Ultra Sculpt 7/8 Leggings: was $51 now $36 @ Amazon
Sweaty Betty leggings are some of the comfiest I own, and these won't disappoint. The stretchy fabric is sweat-wicking and dries fast, plus the bum-sculpting design and two side pockets add style and convenience respectively.
Get the top Amazon Prime Day deals right in your inbox: Sign up now!
Receive the hottest deals and product recommendations alongside the biggest tech news from the Tom's Guide team straight to your inbox!
Sam Hopes is a level III qualified fitness trainer, level II reiki practitioner, and senior fitness writer at Future PLC, the publisher of Tom's Guide. She is also about to undertake her Yoga For Athletes training course. Having trained to work with mind and body, Sam is a big advocate of using mindfulness techniques in sport and fitness, and their impact on performance. She’s also passionate about the fundamentals of training and building sustainable training methods. When she's not writing up her experiences with the latest fitness tech and workouts, you’ll find her writing about nutrition, sleep, recovery, and wellness.