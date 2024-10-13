These shoes were made for walking: the top 7 Skechers deals to get this Prime Day

If you haven't yet purchased a pair of Skechers, let me be the first to say that you're missing out. Skechers is a well-known sneaker brand that delivers a perfectly cushioned memory foam insole in almost every shoe they create, making them an absolute no-brainer if you're on your feet for long periods of time.

That said, the brand is also known to have some heftier price tags, which means shopping for Skechers on sale is a definite must if you want to save big. Thankfully, if you're in the market for a new pair of Skechers, you're in luck, as Amazon has sliced the prices across a range of styles for Prime Big Deal Days.

With popular sneakers like the Go Walk Joys, Uno Stand On Airs and more on sale, there's rarely been a better time to grab a new pair of comfy shoes — and just in time for summer adventures too. If beach days filled with sandy sneakers aren't your favourite, you can even nab a pair of Skechers-branded sandals or slides at up to 50% off. Whatever activity you and your feet prefer, there's a pair worth dipping your toes in.

Skechers' Amazon storefront has a complete list of discounted styles on offer, ranging from men's, women's, kids and work-appropriate shoes. You can even nab discounted Skechers apparel like socks, activewear and jackets.

But before you can enjoy some new shoes, you'll need to have an Amazon Prime account to take full advantage of the Skechers deals. Not a member yet? You can try Amazon Prime free for the first 30 days or sign up using the links below.

Best Prime Day Skechers deals

Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy: was $119.99 now $69 at Amazon AU Save up to AU$50.99

Snap up a pair of the incredibly comfy Skechers Go Walk Joy, starting from just AU$69. Featuring a 5Gen cushioned midsole, a specialised Air Cooled Goga Mat insole and mesh upper fabric, these shoes offer great support — all while being extremely lightweight. Unlike the vibrant colourways you can typically find among the Skechers Go Walk range, this deal is only available for the navy/white colourway. You can grab the taupe and black colourways from AU$74.50 on the same listing.

Skechers Women's Uno Stand On Air: was $159.99 now $61.59 at Amazon AU Save up to AU$98.40

With an Air-Cooled Memory foam insole and a Skech-Air visible cushioned midsole, these sneakers work to your feet while providing comfort for all-day wear at the same time. The wedge fit with a hidden 1-inch heel adds a subtle lift, while the flexible rubber traction outsole ensures stability. Available in a wide range of colours, including red, black, white and turquoise.