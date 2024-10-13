These shoes were made for walking: the top 7 Skechers deals to get this Prime Day
Sneakers and sandals from just AU$38
If you haven't yet purchased a pair of Skechers, let me be the first to say that you're missing out. Skechers is a well-known sneaker brand that delivers a perfectly cushioned memory foam insole in almost every shoe they create, making them an absolute no-brainer if you're on your feet for long periods of time.
That said, the brand is also known to have some heftier price tags, which means shopping for Skechers on sale is a definite must if you want to save big. Thankfully, if you're in the market for a new pair of Skechers, you're in luck, as Amazon has sliced the prices across a range of styles for Prime Big Deal Days.
With popular sneakers like the Go Walk Joys, Uno Stand On Airs and more on sale, there's rarely been a better time to grab a new pair of comfy shoes — and just in time for summer adventures too. If beach days filled with sandy sneakers aren't your favourite, you can even nab a pair of Skechers-branded sandals or slides at up to 50% off. Whatever activity you and your feet prefer, there's a pair worth dipping your toes in.
Skechers' Amazon storefront has a complete list of discounted styles on offer, ranging from men's, women's, kids and work-appropriate shoes. You can even nab discounted Skechers apparel like socks, activewear and jackets.
But before you can enjoy some new shoes, you'll need to have an Amazon Prime account to take full advantage of the Skechers deals. Not a member yet? You can try Amazon Prime free for the first 30 days or sign up using the links below.
Best Prime Day Skechers deals
Save up to AU$50.99
Snap up a pair of the incredibly comfy Skechers Go Walk Joy, starting from just AU$69. Featuring a 5Gen cushioned midsole, a specialised Air Cooled Goga Mat insole and mesh upper fabric, these shoes offer great support — all while being extremely lightweight.
Unlike the vibrant colourways you can typically find among the Skechers Go Walk range, this deal is only available for the navy/white colourway. You can grab the taupe and black colourways from AU$74.50 on the same listing.
Save up to AU$98.40
With an Air-Cooled Memory foam insole and a Skech-Air visible cushioned midsole, these sneakers work to your feet while providing comfort for all-day wear at the same time. The wedge fit with a hidden 1-inch heel adds a subtle lift, while the flexible rubber traction outsole ensures stability. Available in a wide range of colours, including red, black, white and turquoise.
Save up to AU$121.51
The Skechers Men's Go Walk Max slip-on sneakers feature a super supportive insole that uses Goga Max Technology with high-rebound cushioning along with an extra padded heel for comfort. Do note that this discount is only available for the black colourway, but other options, like brown start from AU$56.56 a pair.
Save up to AU$48.44
Get some pep in your step thanks to these Go Walk Flex sneakers. This sporty design features a mesh upper with fixed stretch laces, meaning you'll never have to worry about your shoes coming undone on your next run. Plus, these shoes come with Skechers Air-Cooled Goga Mat insole to cushion your arches while on the go.
This discount is exclusive to the black/white 2 colourway. Also available in black, grey/lime, navy/blue, olive and white/black under the same listing at various discounts.
Save AU$20
Looking for a fresh pair of comfy kicks for summer? These Koopa Court sneakers pack a serious level of comfort for all-day wear with a cushioned memory foam insole, and they look darn good too. With a saving of AU$20, it's not the biggest discount we've seen, but these shoes will suit almost every occasion.
Save up to AU$21.51
Step straight into beach vacay mode with the Reggae Dream Weaver sandals, complete with multi-coloured straps, shock-absorbing midsole and memory foam cushioned footbed.
Available in fun styles, like the navy/multi pictured, or taupe/multi and chocolate/multi, starting from AU$84.22.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve!
Lucy Scotting is a digital content writer for Tom’s Guide in Australia, primarily covering NBN and internet-related news. Lucy started her career writing for HR and staffing industry publications, with articles covering emerging tech, business and finance. In her spare time, Lucy can be found watching sci-fi movies, working on her dystopian fiction novel or hanging out with her dog, Fletcher.