Helly Hansen is taking up to 50% off weather-proof apparel, running shoes and more — here’s 11 deals I’d get

Touted as the #1 pick among ski professionals in terms of weatherproof layering, Helly Hansen is widely known for their best-in-class outdoor gear. Helly Hansen is all about innovation, with increasingly lighter, more durable tech that won't weigh you down as the weather gets dicey. The company is environmentally conscious, too, using recycled materials whenever possible.

At the moment, you can save up to 50% off a wide variety of all-weather products from Helly Hansen, which includes rain shells, insulated puffer jackets, trail running shoes, hiking boots and oodles of complementary accessories.

With hundreds of items to choose from in HH's End of Season Sale, I’ve narrowed down my favorites to the list below. Here are 11 Helly Hansen deals I can hang my hat on — come hell or high water.

Best Helly Hansen deals for men

Helly Hansen Loke Shell Jacket: was $110 now $83 @ Helly Hansen

"Always be prepared" is the outdoorsman's motto, and the Loke Shell is a solid choice for protection when the weather gets gnarly. Made from durable ripstop fabric, this 2.5-layer jacket is fully seam sealed, and there's a front storm flap for breathable, durable weatherproofing all year round.

Helly Hansen Banff Hooded Insulator: was $220 now @ $165 @ Helly Hansen

When the sun starts to dip over the horizon (and the temperature starts to drop), one can't underestimate the value of a good puffer jacket. The scrappy Banff Hooded Insulator provides peak protection from the elements — not to mention the surrounding brush. When the storm subsides, there's a packable pocket for easy stowing in your backpack.

Helly Hansen Campfire 2.0 Hiking Pants: was $95 now $72 @ Helly Hansen

If romping through the woods is more than just a casual hobby, you'll want a quality pair of hiking pants to combat unruly brush. These water-repellent slacks were born for adventure, featuring UPF+ 50 sun protection and plenty of stretchy storage to boot. Bonus: there's even a zippered passport pocket for international travelers.

Helly Hansen Blaze Softshell Shorts: was $110 now $55 @ Helly Hansen

When the weather is hot and the trail is long, the Blaze Softshell Shorts are there for the long haul. Featuring a stretchy four-way fit for maximum movement, the wind- and water-resistant fabric keeps comfort top of mind from dawn 'til dusk. In short, they're built to last. Adventure ho!

Helly Hansen Jeroba Mountain Performance Shoes: was $130 now $65 @ Helly Hansen

Don't forget the feet! If you're conquering a summit this summer, check out the Jeroba Mountain Performance Shoes, which feature a free-floating support system and quick-drying upper to keep you nimble as a goat when the terrain gets technical. (There's even an antimicrobial treatment on the inside to keep you from smelling like one.)

Helly Hansen Featherlight Trail Running Shoes: was $110 now $83 @ Helly Hansen

It's all in the name. The Featherlight trail running shoes were built for speed, and they're pretty perfect for anything the woods can throw at you. The rugged-yet-stable construction features more than 70% recycled materials in the upper, and grippy rubber soles to make you feel like a feathery frog as you cross every creek.

Best Helly Hansen deals for women

Helly Hansen Verglas 2L Shell Jacket: was $240 now $144 @ Helly Hansen

If you're looking for comfy coverage during the next squall, the Verglas 2L Shell is an excellent companion for avid hikers. This waterproof, windproof jacket is refreshingly breathable, and easy to stow in your bag when the sun peeks back out. Articulated elbows allow full freedom of movement, and integrated Recco reflectors add an extra layer of safety to your trek.

Helly Hansen Hovda Tur Pants: was $160 now $120 @ Helly Hansen

To complement the rest of your hiking gear, the three-season Hovda Tur Pants feature form-fitting fabric, reinforced knee panels and tapered legs for an ultra-durable, ultra-comfortable fit. Zippered thigh pockets are there to store your essentials, and ventilation zippers on the back thigh add some extra breathability to the mix.

Helly Hansen Vika Tour Shorts: was $100 now $75 @ Helly Hansen

These quick-drying shorts have a reinforced seat for extra durability when you need to get your rear in gear. (Literally.) There's a zippered thigh pocket to keep your valuables secure, two hand pockets and belt loops around the waist. Two-way stretch fabric and a gusseted crotch provide maximum mobility in all kinds of weather.

Helly Hansen Cascade Hiking Boots: was $170 now $102 @ Helly Hansen

Want to show the mountain who's boss? The HH Cascade Hiking Boots were built to take a beating, thanks to a lightweight Swift-Frame stabilizer, multi-directional traction system and protective toe guard up front. The company's Surround-Grip outsole (paired with their Max-Grip rubber compound) can take on the toughest of technical terrain, with a waterproof membrane on the outside to keep your toes dry.