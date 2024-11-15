Green Gadgets is knocking a further 10-15% off its quality refurbished phones, tablets and laptops for Black Friday

Green Gadgets is one of Australia's leading sellers of refurbished devices, offering savvy buyers a huge selection of affordable smartphones, tablets, laptops, desktop computers and more.

We're not talking about your nan's old Nokia, either — Green Gadgets even lists the latest iPhone, iPad, Samsung Galaxy, iMac and MacBook products amongst its refurbished items.

Buying from Green Gadgets is straightforward — once you've settled on a device, simply choose its storage capacity, colour and cosmetic condition (Good, Very Good, Excellent or As New). Pricing will be determined by which options you select, and availability will depend on the device.

And on top of its already-affordable pricing, Green Gadgets is slashing 10% off site-wide for Black Friday, and is also offering weekly 15%-off promotions, starting with Apple's iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max. In other words, now's the perfect time to pick up a quality refurbished device at an unbeatable price.

iPhone 13 Pro (128GB / Refurbished) | from AU$619.65 (save up to AU$127.35) Apple's iPhone 13 Pro may be a few years old now, but it still offers exceptional performance thanks to its powerful A15 Bionic chip. Right now, you can buy a refurbished 128GB model from just AU$619.65 in 'Good' condition from Green Gadgets — a 15% discount on its its usual price point. Alternatively, you could opt for an 'As New' model from just AU$849 AU$721.65. Prefer the bigger iPhone 13 Pro Max? It's discounted by 15% too, with prices now starting at just AU$679.15. And note that this is a limited-time offer that ends on Tuesday, 19 November, at which time Green Gadgets will be dropping its second set of week-long 15% off deals.



Why buying refurbished from Green Gadgets is a good idea

It goes without saying that smartphones and computers have become an invaluable part of our daily lives, but one unfortunate byproduct of our reliance on technological advancement is the amount of e-waste that's accumulated from our old devices — many of which are still in good working order.

Thankfully, a market has emerged around refurbished tech with an eye on sustainability and responsibility, which has given countless devices a second life. Best of all, these devices can be purchased at a fraction of their original RRP.

Green Gadgets is one of Australia's most trusted sellers of refurbished tech devices, providing an assurance of quality of its products, and a cost-effective alternative to paying full retail price.

For starters, every device sold by Green Gadgets must undergo a rigorous 72-point inspection process. This ensures each unit is both safe to use and fully functional, and also determines the cosmetic condition level it will be categorised under.

Green Gadgets also offers a 30-Day Satisfaction Guarantee for every device it sells, meaning if you don't love your purchase, you can return it within 30 days for a full refund.

Additionally, every refurbished device comes with 12-month warranty, and you can extend that warranty to 24 months for an additional fee at the time of purchase. This means Green Gadgets will provide you with after-sales support which includes device repair and/or replacement.